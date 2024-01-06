Black Unemployment Is 40% Above National Average Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has issued its THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — DECEMBER 2023. The numbers were higher than expected. Unemployment was 3.7%, which is near a 50-year low. The economy added 216,000 jobs. One notable number was that Black unemployment was 5.2%, 40% higher than the overall numbers.

White unemployment was 3.5%. Among adult men, the figure was 3.5%. It was 3.3% for adult women. The figure was 3.1% among Asians and 5.0% among Hispanics. The figure for teenagers was 11.9%. These are the worst cities for Black Americans.

Several factors contribute to the higher jobless rates among black Americans compared to whites. Racism and single-adult households, where one person must balance childcare and full-time employment, are among the primary reasons, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

The American Progressive reports that the disparity between black and white jobless rates dates back to 1972 when the BLS started gathering monthly employment data. Another reason is incarceration. “Mass incarceration plays a significant role in the lower labor force participation rate for African American men.” Educational attainment is another reason. Whites tend to graduate from high school and college at a higher rate than black people.

Experts emphasize that these reasons are interconnected, forming a complex set of challenges that black Americans face when entering the workforce. It is widely agreed upon that these issues cannot be easily resolved.

A study by 24/7 Wall St. further delves into the problem at the city level, revealing cities where Black Americans encounter significant difficulties. “Black residents in these metro areas are much less likely to hold a high school diploma or college degree than white residents. Lower levels of high school attainment can drive down wages and make it more difficult to find a job.” Based on all these factors, the gulf between Black unemployment and white is unlikely to change. These are the worst states for Black Americans.

