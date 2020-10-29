Why Pinterest Is Another Social Media Player to Watch After Q3 Results

When Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) reported its most recent quarterly results after the markets closed on Wednesday, the social media firm said that it had $0.13 in earnings per share (EPS) on $442.62 million in revenue. The consensus estimates had called for $0.02 in EPS and revenue of $377.68 million, and the third quarter of last year reportedly had EPS of $0.01 on $279.70 million in revenue.

In terms of the revenue breakdown, Pinterest saw global revenues increase 58% year over year. This consisted of U.S. revenues increasing 49% to $374 million and International revenues increasing 145% to $69 million.

Global monthly active users (MAUs) increased 37% year over year to 442 million. U.S. MAUs increased only 13% to $98 million, and International MAUs increased 46% to $343 million.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 15% in this time to a total of $1.03. U.S. ARPU increased 31% to $3.85, and International ARPU increased 66% to $0.21.

Management noted that the strong momentum Pinterest experienced in July continued throughout the rest of the third quarter. Positive results in this quarter were further driven by recovering advertiser demand, as well as positive returns from investments in advertiser products and international expansion.

On the books, Pinterest’s cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $1.65 billion at the end of the quarter, down from $1.71 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects to see revenues growing around 60% year over year. Analysts are calling for $0.19 in EPS and $540.5 million in revenue for the quarter.

Pinterest stock traded up about 36% to $66.28 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $10.10 to $68.93. The consensus price target is $45.26.