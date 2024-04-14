15 Least Popular TV Shows According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As the first generation to grow up with television, baby boomers have a special relationship with media that has sculpted their discerning consumption habits. Raised in the glow of the small screen, boomers witnessed the evolution of television, cultivating a critical eye and an appreciation for quality content amidst as burgeoning sea of programming. With fewer channels available during their formative years, boomers became adept at discerning between substantive material and superfluous fluff. Consequently, boomers developed a preference for authenticity and depth in their media consumption. Such discernment continues to shape their media choices. With that in mind, 24/7 Wall St. surfed the internet, perusing social media and survey sites to form our list of the 15 least popular TV shows according to baby boomers: ranked. So, heat up your TV dinner and get cozy as we present our list- in reverse order.

15. Yellowstone



Yellowstone is a gripping television series that delves into the dynamics of the Dutton family. The show explores themes of power, loyalty, and family legacy. Led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the family faces consistent threats from outside forces and rivalries within their own ranks. The series has been around in some form or fashion since 2018, and though it is critically acclaimed, it is not popular with baby boomers. The reason is straightforward enough: Boomers don’t care too much for Kevin Costner. From his sad turn in the Madonna documentary Truth or Dare to the flops The Postman and Waterworld, baby boomers are not fans. This is awkward, considering Costner, born in 1955, is a fellow boomer.

14. Judge Judy



A cornerstone of daytime television since 1996, Judge Judy stars Judith Sheindlin as she presides over her courtroom with sharp wit and an authoritative demeanor. With her trademark catchphrases and unwavering commitment to fairness, Judge Judy quickly became a cultural icon. The show’s format is simple yet effective, offering viewers a glimpse into real-life conflicts and the legal process in action. Judge Judy’s rulings and no-frills attitude have endeared her to millions, but not to many baby boomers. The reasons for this are gender-based. Boomer women think the judge is too brusk, while boomer men think Judge Judy is biased toward women.

13. The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon



The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is a late-night talk show that deftly blends comedy, celebrity interviews, and musical performances. Fallon’s sketches, games, and spot-on impersonations never fail to elicit laughter and groans. The show’s eclectic lineup of A-list celebrities, up-and-coming talent, and musical guests ensures that each episode offers something for almost everyone. Boomers excluded. From its late-night time slot to its choice of musical guests, boomers can find a lot to dislike about The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, but one of the prevailing reasons is that he’s not Johnny Carson, who, according to the silent generation, couldn’t hold a candle to Jack Paar.

12. Star Trek: Discovery



Star Trek: Discovery (2017- ) is the prequel to the original, iconic Star Trek (1966-1969) series created by Gene Roddenberry. Set a decade before the events of the original series, the show follows the adventures of the USS Discovery and its crew as they navigate the complexities of life in the 23rd century. Led by the determined and resourceful Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), the crew embarks on a series of daring missions that test their mettle. With its stunning visual effects, Star Trek: Discovery might have lured in boomers. Unfortunately, Star Trek: Discovery lacks the one thing boomers require: a first-rate storyline.

11. Rosanne



Roseanne (1988-1997) revolutionized television with its honest portrayal of a working-class American family. The show revolved around the Conners, a blue-collar family living in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. With Roseanne Barr’s sharp wit and humor at the for, the series fearlessly tackled formerly taboo topics such as addiction and family dysfunction with candor and compassion. So, what is it baby boomers can find to dislike about this groundbreaking show? Boomers simply do not care for Roseanne Barr. From grabbing her crotch after singing the National Anthem to her racist tweets, Roseanne has un-endeared herself to the generation that helped make her a star.

10. The Odd Couple (Reboot)



Number 10 on our list of the 15 least popular TV shows according to baby boomers is The Odd Couple. Starring Matthew Perry (Friends) and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) The Odd Couple (2015-2017) had an iconic first run between 1970-1975 starring Tony Randall and Jack Klugman. Perry brought his trademark wit and comedic timing to the role of the sloppy and disheveled Oscar Madison, while Lennon did the same with the fussy and fastidious Felix Unger. The show centers around the two mismatched roommates as they navigate the ups and downs of life in the Big Apple.

The show was not favorably received. At least a small part of the problem was that both actors had already created iconic characters – Chandler Bing (Perry) and Lieutenant Jim Dangle (Lennon), making it next to impossible for baby boomers to separate the actors from their alter-egos. However, the principal issue boomers have with The Odd Couple reboot is that there was no reason to remake a classic sitcom with no room for improvement. Hey Hollywood, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Signed, Baby boomers everywhere.

9. Better Call Saul



Better Call Saul, the prequel/spin-off of the series Breaking Bad follows the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk). A small-time lawyer with a troubled past, McGill morphs into the slick and morally ambiguous attorney Saul Goodman. The series received acclaim for its complex characters and masterful performances. With its blend of dark humor, and moral ambiguity, Better Call Saul enamored audiences and critics alike. Baby boomers, however, weren’t down with the moral ambiguity. Relax, gramps, it’s a television show.

8. South Park



Since its debut in 1997. South Park has pushed the boundaries of acceptable television comedy. The animated series follows the absurd adventures of four boys (Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick) in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado. Irreverent humor and satirical takes on current events define the show. South Park’s low-tech animation allows for a quick turnaround on episodes, which often lampoon recent events with remarkable speed. Beloved to distraction by Gen X, South Park never really caught on with baby boomers.

7. The Walking Dead



Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by flesh-eating zombies, known as walkers, The Walking Dead is adapted from the comic book series by the same name. The show follows a diverse group of survivors as they navigate the dangers of their new reality while struggling to maintain their humanity. With intense action sequences and near-constant tension, each episode of The Walking Dead is a rollercoaster of emotions. Flesh-eating zombies and near-constant tension – boomers don’t have time for such nonsense.

6. The Hunt With John Walsh



Tracking down fugitives, finding missing persons, and bringing criminals to justice is what The Hunt (2014-2017) is about. entering the fray at number six on Coming in at number six on our list of the 15 least popular TV shows according to baby boomers, The Hunt is hosted by John Walsh, who gained fame for his role in the long-running series America’s Most Wanted. The Hunt highlights unsolved crimes and cold cases while enlisting the public’s help in locating suspects. The show garnered mixed reviews, with the most vocal detracters referring to The Hunt as infotainment. See above. Boomers still don’t have time for that nonsense.

5. Stranger Things



Set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, during the 1980s, Stranger Things (4 seasons between 2016-2022) follows a group of middle schoolers who encounter supernatural forces and government conspiracies after one of their friends mysteriously vanishes. The show made stars of Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard. And while Stranger Things was embraced wholly by its Gen Z market demographic, baby boomers were not part of the target audience.

4. 2 Broke Girls



2 Broke Girls (2011-2017) is a sitcom that follows the misadventures of two unlikely friends navigating life and work in New York City: Max Black, a streetwise, sarcastic waitress played by Kat Dennings, and Caroline Channing, a formerly wealthy socialite trying to rebuild her life, portrayed by Beth Behrs. Fueled by witty banter and pop culture references, 2 Broke Girls offers a fresh take on the classic odd couple dynamic. While boomers might have enjoyed the witty banter, the pop culture references flew over their heads.

3. Property Brothers



Property Brothers (2011- ) is a popular reality television series that follows twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help homebuyers find, purchase, and transform fixer-upper properties into dream homes. From house hunting and budgeting to renovation and design, Property Brothers focuses on the heartwarming moments as families watch their dream homes come to life. The reality, or lack thereof, of the show, is what led boomers to change the channel. It’s not you, Property Bros, reality TV simply does not appeal to boomers.

2. Dancing With The Stars



Dancing with the Stars (2005- ) is a glitzy reality television show that pairs celebrities with professional dancers who then compete in a series of ballroom and Latin dance routines. Consisting of high-energy performances and celebrity drama, Dancing with the Stars features a panel of judges composed of experts and former dancers. The show hasn’t caught on with baby boomers. But here’s an idea that might: Disco Dancing with the Stars.

1. Game of Thrones



Coming in at number one on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 least popular TV shows according to baby boomers is Game of Thrones (2011-2019). Game of Thrones is an epic fantasy television series based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R.R. Martin. Set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, the show weaves together the power struggles, alliances, and betrayals among noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne and the Seven Kingdoms. Despite its breathtaking cinematography, fabulous costumes, and incredible set design, Game of Thrones didn’t appeal to baby boomers. From “I’ll always have Narnia” and “The books were sooo much better,” to complaints about keeping all of the alliances sorted out, the reasons boomers have stated for not being enthralled by Game of Thrones vary widely.

