These Are All 74 Of Sean Connery's Movies

Sean Connery, the actor best known as James Bond, “007”, the British secret agent, died at age 90. He had been a movie actor since 1954. He was also well known for his work in a number of movies in which he played a member of the military, particularly “The Longest Day” and “A Bridge Too Far”
Connery won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor in the 1987 movie “The Untouchables”.
These are his 74 movies:
Year Title
1954 Lilacs in the Spring
1957 No Road Back
Hell Drivers
Action of the Tiger
Time Lock
1958 Another Time, Another Place
1959 Darby O’Gill and the Little People
Tarzan’s Greatest Adventure
1961 On the Fiddle
The Frightened City
Macbeth
Anna Karenina
1962 The Longest Day
Dr. No
1963 From Russia with Love
1964 Goldfinger
Marnie
Woman of Straw
1965 The Hill
Thunderball
1966 Un monde nouveau
A Fine Madness
1967 You Only Live Twice
The Bowler and the Bunnet
1968 Shalako Shalako
1969 The Red Tent
1970 The Molly Maguires
1971 The Anderson Tapes
Diamonds Are Forever
1972 España campo de golf
The Offence
1974 Zardoz Zed
Murder on the Orient Express
Ransom
1975 The Dream Factory
The Wind and the Lion
The Man Who Would Be King
1976 Robin and Marian
The Next Man
1977 A Bridge Too Far
1979 The First Great Train Robbery
Meteor
Cuba
1981 Outland Marshal
Time Bandits
1982 G’olé!
Five Days One Summer
Wrong Is Right
1983 Sean Connery’s Edinburgh
Never Say Never Again
1984 Sword of the Valiant
1986 Highlander
The Name of the Rose
1987 The Untouchables
1988 The Presidio
Memories of Me
1989 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Family Business
1990 The Hunt for Red October
The Russia House
1991 Highlander II: The Quickening
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
1992 Medicine Man
1993 Rising Sun
1994 A Good Man in Africa
1995 Just Cause
First Knight
1996 Dragonheart
The Rock
1998 The Avengers
Playing by Heart
1999 Entrapment
2000 Finding Forrester
2003 The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
2012 Sir Billi