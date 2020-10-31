These Are All 74 Of Sean Connery's Movies

Sean Connery, the actor best known as James Bond, “007”, the British secret agent, died at age 90. He had been a movie actor since 1954. He was also well known for his work in a number of movies in which he played a member of the military, particularly “The Longest Day” and “A Bridge Too Far”

Connery won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor in the 1987 movie “The Untouchables”.

These are his 74 movies:

Year Title

1954 Lilacs in the Spring

1957 No Road Back

Hell Drivers

Action of the Tiger

Time Lock

1958 Another Time, Another Place

1959 Darby O’Gill and the Little People

Tarzan’s Greatest Adventure

1961 On the Fiddle

The Frightened City

Macbeth

Anna Karenina

1962 The Longest Day

Dr. No

1963 From Russia with Love

1964 Goldfinger

Marnie

Woman of Straw

1965 The Hill

Thunderball

1966 Un monde nouveau

A Fine Madness

1967 You Only Live Twice

The Bowler and the Bunnet

1968 Shalako Shalako

1969 The Red Tent

1970 The Molly Maguires

1971 The Anderson Tapes

Diamonds Are Forever

1972 España campo de golf

The Offence

1974 Zardoz Zed

Murder on the Orient Express

Ransom

1975 The Dream Factory

The Wind and the Lion

The Man Who Would Be King

1976 Robin and Marian

The Next Man

1977 A Bridge Too Far

1979 The First Great Train Robbery

Meteor

Cuba

1981 Outland Marshal

Time Bandits

1982 G’olé!

Five Days One Summer

Wrong Is Right

1983 Sean Connery’s Edinburgh

Never Say Never Again

1984 Sword of the Valiant

1986 Highlander

The Name of the Rose

1987 The Untouchables

1988 The Presidio

Memories of Me

1989 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Family Business

1990 The Hunt for Red October

The Russia House

1991 Highlander II: The Quickening

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

1992 Medicine Man

1993 Rising Sun

1994 A Good Man in Africa

1995 Just Cause

First Knight

1996 Dragonheart

The Rock

1998 The Avengers

Playing by Heart

1999 Entrapment

2000 Finding Forrester

2003 The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

2012 Sir Billi

