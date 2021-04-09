The Best Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

With the Academy Awards around the corner, some people may be thinking, “Wait, did any movies even come out last year?” One answer is: certainly not any starring Leonardo DiCaprio. On the bright side, he won’t risk being upstaged by his co-star, as he was at the 2020 Oscars when Brad Pitt snagged the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” DiCaprio was nominated in the Best Actor category for the same film but didn’t win.

Although he isn’t up for any Oscars this year, DiCaprio has received six Academy Award nominations for acting since 1994. He finally won Best Actor in 2016 for his starring role in “The Revenant.” He prepared for the role by eating raw bison liver and sleeping in an animal carcass. He also has taken home three Best Actor Awards from the Golden Globes, including one for his star turn in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” one of the 50 best movies based on true events.

DiCaprio’s dedication as an actor cannot be denied, and his work with big directors like James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino has produced some of the best films of the past 30 years. (DiCaprio will work with Scorsese again in the upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon,” set to shoot this summer.)

Based on multiple ratings from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, 24/7 Tempo picked DiCaprio’s best movie.



“The Departed,” made in 2006, is DiCaprio’s best movie. Scorsese directed it, and it also starred Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Mark Wahlberg. The film’s domestic box office is $132.38 million.

In this crime drama, DiCaprio plays undercover cop Billy Costigan, who infiltrates a gang in Boston while attempting to keep his identity secret from a mole in the police department.

