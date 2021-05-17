This Is Christian Bale's Best Movie

Oftentimes, even actors with the longest careers in Hollywood are forever known for the one iconic role they played. Christian Bale, however, is perhaps one of the few who don’t fit in such a category because he played more than one emblematic role. Can you imagine another American psycho or a more sensitive and intelligent portrayal of Bruce Wayne?

Based on Rotten Tomatoes movie ratings, 24/7 Tempo picked the best movie starring Christian Bale. To pick the best, we ranked the films based on their Rotten Tomatoes audience score. Foreign movies in which Bale starred were excluded due to missing data.

The British actor has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood over the past two decades. Many people may forget that he actually started as a child actor, and he is a rare example of one becoming a strong leading man.

Bale’s first appearance in a major feature film was in 1987, when he was 13 years old. In Steven Spielberg’s “Empire of the Sun,” he played a boy separated from his parents and taken to a confinement camp after the Japanese invasion of Shanghai in 1941.



Over the years, Bale has become known for his work ethic and the intensity with which he prepares for and plays his characters, dedicating himself so much that he even gained and lost a lot of weight for various roles.

Bale has been nominated for an Oscar four times, twice in the leading actor category and twice as a supporting actor. His sole win so far was in 2011 for playing a troubled boxing trainer for his half-brother in “The Fighter.”

Whether it’s a superhero flick or a biography drama, Bale has starred in some of Hollywood’s top-grossing films.

Christian Bale’s best movie is “Ford v Ferrari,” released in 2019. Here are some additional details:

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 98%

Tomatometer: 92%

Fellow leads: Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal

Director: James Mangold

Domestic box office: $117,600,000

