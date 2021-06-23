This Is The Best Horror Movie Ever Made

“Le Manoir du Diable” (1896) has often been acknowledged as the first horror movie, although it was only two and a half minutes long. Since then, Hollywood, and filmmakers all over the world have made thousands of horror movies, and the genre has become a mainstay of the industry. Some of the best known horror flicks have been based on novels. “Frankenstein,” based on the novel by English author Mary Shelley is probably the best known. 24/7 Tempo conducted an analysis of the top movies in the category and picked the best one.

Now there are more horror films than ever. Streaming services have given indie and sub-genre horror movies a platform they never had. Most theaters don’t run small-budget horror movies, and before streaming, films that went straight to TV or DVD were considered lower quality. Today, horror fans have a plethora of first-rate, fear-inducing options at their fingertips.

To identify the best horror movie ever made, 24/7 Tempo developed an index of ratings on the Internet Movie Database, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and audience and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Rating are as of mid-March 2021. All three measures were weighted equally. Only films with at least 4,500 reviews on IMDb, a “horror” genre classification on IMDb, and a runtime greater than one hour were considered. Data on domestic box office came from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services. Cast information comes from IMDb.

“Psycho” (1960) is the best horror movie ever made. Here are some of the details:

> Combined score: 2.81 — 50 highest out of movies in all genres

> Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin

> Director: Alfred Hitchcock

> Genres: Horror, mystery, thriller

Click here to read The Best Horror Movies Ever Made.