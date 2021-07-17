This Is The Best Pixar Movie

Pixar Animation Studios, the movie company, was started in 1979. Improbably, Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs became the largest owner in 1986. At that point, Apple was still a small company. Apple’s greatest hit, the iPhone, was not released until 2007. However, Jobs made a killing when Disney bought Pixar in 2006 for over two million of its shares. These shares were worth over $7 billion. Jobs joined the Disney board and became its biggest shareholder.

Pixar continues to make money. The total domestic box office ticket sales for its films, numbers $6 billion from 29 movies, based on data from Box Office Mojo. Its most successful movie, “Incredibles 2” had ticket sales of over $600 million. Pixar is not just a commercial success. Its movies have won 23 Oscars.

What makes a Pixar film a Pixar film? While perilous journeys and coming-of-age themes remain more or less constant, the stories themselves take viewers from the outer reaches of the solar system to the deepest recesses of the human mind. They may be aimed primarily at children, but many of these films are similarly relished by adults. And as one may soon discover, there’s really no such thing as a truly “bad” Pixar movie.

To determine the best Pixar movie, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on its rating on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and its audience score and Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Data was collected from March 2021 to June 2021, and all ratings were weighted equally. Data on domestic box office came from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services, and was adjusted for inflation.

Our choice for the best Pixar movie is Coco released in 2017.

> 24/7 score: 2.8 (#72 out of all movies in database)

> Domestic box office: $214.9 million (#603 out of all movies in database)

> Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael GarcÃ­a Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach

Bursting with music and color, this fantasy flick trails a young Mexican musician (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) into the Land of the Dead. Many of its set pieces were inspired by Guanajuato, a vibrant city in the heart of Mexico. Look beyond the dazzling veneer to find a gripping story about both family and fame.

