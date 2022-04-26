These Are the People at Twitter Who Will Be Fired

Elon Musk is expected to take over as owner of Twitter in several months. Because it is a public company, there will need to be a shareholder vote and SEC filings. For these reasons alone, the process will drag on, perhaps toward the end of summer.

Musk will not need or want several of the people at Twitter. This includes, at the very least, the board and chief executive officer. They may get very good exit packages, which will help some with the pain of being fired.

Musk’s most important target will be CEO Parag Agrawal. He has held his job for less than a year. There is no sign he has, or can, improve Twitter’s financial performance. He joined Twitter in 2011 and was chief technology officer before his promotion.



Bret Taylor, the co-CEO of Salesforce, is Twitter’s independent board chair. He joined the board in 2016 and so has to take a great deal of responsibility for Twitter’s failure.



Several board members are former Twitter executives. Omid R. Kordestan has been on the board since 2015. He was executive board chair from October 2015 to May 2020. Jack Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter, served as CEO until recently, and he is co-founder and current CEO of Square. He was widely criticized when he ran both companies simultaneously.



Other Twitter board members likely to be pushed out are Mimi Alemayehou, a senior vice president at Mastercard; Egon Durban, a co-CEO at Silver Lake; Martha Lane Fox, founder and board chair of Lucky Voice Group; Crossbench Peer, House of Lords, Dr. Fei-Fei Li, a professor at Stanford; Patrick Pichette, a general partner at Inovia Capital; former Google senior vice president and chief financial officer, David Rosenblatt, now CEO of 1stdibs.com; and Robert Zoellick, former board chair of AllianceBernstein.

Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer, probably will be fired as well, along with Vijaya Gadde, the head of Legal, Policy, and Trust.