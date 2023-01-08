Every NFL Record Held By Tom Brady

- Most games won by a player: 250
- Most Division titles: 19
- Fourth NFL player to beat all 32 teams
- One of three quarterbacks to have multiple 5,000 yard seasons (Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes)
- Best QBR in a season: 87.0 (2007)
- Best touchdown to interception ratio in a season: 28:2 (2016)
- Most touchdown passes to different players: 97
- Most wins in one regular season by a quarterback: 16 (2007)
- Most regular-season starts by player: 328
- Oldest player to win NFL MVP: 40
- Most career passing yards: 87,852
- Most Pro Bowl selections: 15
- Most career pass completions: 7,610
- Most career passing attempts: 11,841
- Most career touchdown passes: 640
- Most seasons as passing touchdowns leader: 5
- Most 4th quarter comebacks: 46
- Most game-winning drives: 56
(These are the best quarterback in every team’s history.)
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.