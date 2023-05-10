America's Most Trusted TV Channel

Turn on a cable-TV device, and there are hundreds of channels. Very few of them are mainstays of American public viewing. Look at a smartphone and how many media apps are there? Dozens. A magazine rack has publication after publication.

YouGov recently surveyed how Americans view the most prominent media properties. It included 56 TV, print, digital and social media brands. The study was titled “Trust in Media 2023: What news outlets do Americans trust most for Information?”

The research results were topped by The Weather Channel, which received an absurdly high score compared to other media. The score was based on the number of media that people listed as trustworthy or very trustworthy, less those rated as untrustworthy or very untrustworthy. (Here are the numbers of weather disasters in the past decade in each state ranked.)

What is surprising is that The Weather Channel’s score was +53. This means many people think the content of the channel is not trustworthy. Do they believe the weather people employed by the channel lie about the weather? Or perhaps they have been rained on when the forecast was for a sunny day.



The Weather Channel was founded in 1982 and runs on almost every cable-TV system. It is owned by a joint venture that involves IBM and Alle Media Group. The channel runs 24 hours a day and provides national and local weather. It is famous for its coverage of disastrous weather events.

The study ranks PBS in second place with a score of +30. It is followed by the BBC at +24. Behind these are The Wall Street Journal at +24 and Forbes at +23.



Media at the bottom of the list have negative scores. These are led by Inforwars at -16, The Daily Caller at -4 and Breitbart at -3. Most of the media with low scores are considered politically biased.



The major media that receive low scores are CNN (+7), MSNBC (+5) and Fox News (+3).

The Weather Channel will stay at the top of this list if it is ever done again. The fact that only half of people find it trustworthy will be an ongoing mystery.