15 Most Famous Latina Actresses

If you have ever watched a Hollywood movie, there is a high chance you might have seen a Latina actress in the film. Usually, it is a movie that highlights their best acting shops and allows them to showcase their talent. There are many actresses of Latin origin, and all have made an impact on the film industry.

We are here to bring you the 15 most famous Latina actresses you have probably seen in one movie or another. Furthermore, we will showcase how they rose to the top and their current career.

15. America Ferrera

The first actress on this list is best known for starring in the show ‘Ugly Betty’ in the main role of Betty Suarez. However, Ferrera has cemented a great career for herself, starring in other successful series, such as ‘DreamWorks Dragons’ and ‘Superstore.’ She has won numerous awards, including the Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

Ferrera came from an immigrant family, with both parents coming from Honduras, and is the youngest of six kids. Furthermore, she has potential ties to the Lenca, who are originally an indigenous people originating from South Houndaras. Ferrera is one of the most famous Latina actresses and continues to dabble in everything from film work and television series to animation.

14. Constance Marie

Constance Marie (left) got her big break starring as Angie Lopez on the show ‘George Lopez.’

If you ever watched ‘George Lopez’ in the early 2000s, you probably got to know the character Angie Lopez, played by Constance Marie. While Marie had dabbled in Hollywood for 14 years, this was her breakout role, and people began to know her. Marie has also starred in the shows ‘Undone’ and ‘With Love’. Originally, her first prominent role was as the mother of Selena Quintanilla in the movie ‘Selena’.

Marie was born in East Los Angeles and grew up with immigrant parents. Ultimately, she has represented the Latin community earnestly for nearly four decades.

13. Roselyn Sanchez

If you have watched television for the last 30 years, you have probably seen Roselyn Sanchez. Moreover, she appeared in ‘Rush Hour 2’ as Isabella, the love interest of Jackie Chan. Sanchez has been in over 20 movies and starred in several television shows, including ‘Fame L.A.’ and ‘Without a Trace.’

Sanchez was born in Puerto Rico. Additionally, she is the youngest of four children and started performing for members of her family to hone her craft. She is one of the most upstanding Latina actresses in Hollywood today.

12. Victoria Justice

Fans first discovered Victoria Justice on the show ‘Victorious,’ which also featured the debut of Arianna Grande.

Over the past 20 years, any Nickelodeon fan has probably seen ‘Victorious,’ the musical show about a group of performing arts students attempting to perform various shows through their high school days. Therefore, you have probably seen Victoria Justice, who was the star of the show. Justice excelled in the show, allowing her to expand her talents and slowly transition into a film star. Recently, she starred in the movie ‘The Tutor’ and has two movies in the pipeline.

Justice was born to a father of English descent and a Puerto Rican mother. Initially, she spent her childhood in the Bronx before they decided to move to Hollywood when she was 10 years old. She is one of Hollywood’s most famous Latina actresses and continues to shine today.

11. Morena Baccarin

Morena Baccarin, seen here with Nathan Fillon in the show ‘Firefly’ has quietly emerged as a versatile actress over her career.

One of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood has been in numerous projects. Significantly, you have probably seen Morena Baccarin in the show ‘Firefly’ or ‘V.’ Baccarin has also appeared in various superhero projects, such as ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘The Flash’ and three Batman animated movies as a voice actress.

Baccarin was born in Brazil. Additionally, she is the daughter of Fernando Baccarin and actress Vera Setta. Subsequently, Baccarin has made a name for herself as one of the more adaptable Latina actresses in the world.

10. Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza broke through as a star in the show ‘Parks and Recreation.’

One of the most inspirational breakthroughs on this list literally started as an intern. Yet, Aubrey Plaza broke through in the show ‘Parks and Recreation’ and has transformed that into a solid career. Plaza recently starred in ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ and has three more movies in the pipeline. Additionally, she has dabbled in voice acting, even appearing on ‘The Simpsons.’

Plaza had a grandfather from Puerto Rico who moved to the mainland U.S. when he was 17 years old. Also, Plaza has indicated she is of Taino ancestry.

9. Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez has made an impact over her vast career and starred in the Fast and Furious film series.

Any ‘Fast and Furious’ movie over the last 20 years has produced big names across the spectrum. Likewise, you probably saw Michelle Rodriguez in these films. Rodriguez also starred in the TV show ‘Lost’ and even appeared on ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls.’ Furthermore, she has even been a voice in several video games.

Rodriguez came from Puerto Rican and Dominican parents. Additionally, she actually lived in the Dominican Republic from when she was eight until she turned 11 before moving to Puerto Rico. Rodriguez is one of the most famous Latina actresses in the world.

8. Jenny Ortega

The youngest actress on this list continues to rise more in stardom. Ultimately, Jenny Ortega broke on through with the role of Wednesday Adams in the show ‘Wednesday’. Ortega is only 21 years old and has already won a Critics’ Choice Award for her performance in the show. Additionally, she has landed multiple movie roles. Ortega was in two movies in 2023 and will appear in two more in 2024. Overall, her star is still shining.

Ortega is the daughter of Mexican and Puerto Rican parents. Furthermore, she has wanted to act since the age of six. Ortega is currently one of the most famous Latina actresses in Hollywood.

7. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez rose to stardom in the 90s and has been making Holywood blockbuster films for nearly three decades.

The movie ‘Selena’ was a groundbreaking moment for Jennifer Lopez’s career to take off. Since then, Lopez, or J.Lo as many know her, has become a major star actress and singer. Lopez has maintained a steady and successful acting career while starring in multiple films while also balancing a singing career that has seen her perform at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Significantly, many see her as a global icon throughout the world.

Lopez is the daughter of Puerto Rican parents and lived her childhood in the Bronx. Ultimately, she is one of the most influential and famous actresses of all time.

6. Eva Longoria

Most viewers first saw Eva Longoria in the show ‘Desperate Housewives’ as she played the role of Gabrielle Solis. Since then, Longoria has emerged as a top Hollywood actress. Longoria has also become a director and a producer in recent years while also starring in music videos. Moreover, she has added voice work to her line of work.

Longoria is the daughter of Tejano’s parents and the youngest of four girls. Also, she went to school at Texas A&M University-Kingsville before becoming an actress. Longoria is one of the most famous Latina actresses in the world.

5. Zoe Saldana

Moviegoers first discovered Zoe Saldana’s true talents in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series.

The Marvel Universe gave us plenty of good things. Ultimately, it also introduced everyone to Zoe Saldana. But Saldana broke through in 2009 with the movie ‘Avatar.’ In the years since that movie, she has continued to churn out successful movies and is one of the bigger Hollywood stars. Saldana has been in several movies over the last few years and is scheduled for more in the pipeline.

Saldana was born to Puerto Rican and Dominican parents. Additionally, as a child, she lived in the Dominican Republic with her mother.

4. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba first became a household name on the show ‘Dark Angel.’

She is one of the most famous Latina actresses in the world and continues to thrive today. Yes, Jessica Alba is a household name and first broke through with the show ‘Dark Angel. Alba then became a movie star with the movie ‘Honey’ in 2003. In the following years, she starred in numerous blockbuster films, including ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’ and ‘Good Luck Chuck’.

Alba was born in California and is the great-granddaughter of Mexican immigrants.

3. Sofia Vegera

Sofia Vergara skyrocketed to superstardom after starring in the show Modern Family.

Sofia Vergara’s career began in the 90s, but she did not truly take off until she starred in the show ‘Modern Family’. Amazingly, she has become a megastar and even one of the highest-paid actresses in the United States. Vergara has capitalized on her breakthrough and become a successful businesswoman and movie star. Moreover, she also became a presenter on the show ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Vergara is Columbian and grew up in Barranquilla. Then, she moved to the United States in 1998 to escape violence and become an actress. Vergara is currently one of the most well-known and famous Latina actresses in Hollywood.

2. Penelope Cruz

One of Penelope Cruz’s first roles was in the movie All the Pretty Horses.

Penelope Cruz started her career by starring in a music video. Later, she starred in the movie ‘All The Pretty Horses,’ which was based on the book of the same name. Cruz became a megastar after starring in the movies ‘Blow’ and ‘Vanilla Sky.’ Likewise, she starred in several more movies over the years and has even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cruz was born in Spain and lived there while taking early acting roles until she was 25. Since then, she has emerged as one of the most famous Latina actresses of all time.

1. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek has achieved incredible success over a nearly 30-year career in Hollywood.

If you watched Spanish telenovelas in the late 80s, you may have seen Salma Hayek. Amazingly, she has paved a remarkable career since those days, emerging in numerous Hollywood blockbuster films, including ‘Wild Wild West’ and ‘Fools Rush In.’ Hayek then became a worldwide sensation with the movie ‘Frida.’ Over the years, she has continued to parlay multiple successful movies as an actress and film producer.

Hayek is the daughter of a Lebanese man and a Mexican mother. Moreover, she was born in Mexico and acted there until moving to the United States in 1994. Hayek is the most influential Latina actress in the world and one of the most famous of all time.

