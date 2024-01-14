69 Disney Characters That Start With I

#59 Queen Iduna Frozen and Frozen II Queen Iduna is a minor character in the first Frozen film and a supporting character in the sequel. She is the mother of sisters, Queen Elsa and Princess Anna. According to the film lore, Iduna was born to the Northuldra in the Enchanted Forest before marrying Prince Agnarr and becoming queen of Arendelle. She has almost no voice lines in the first movie, and most of her appearances in the second involve her guiding Elsa on her journey through music and song.

#58 Ignatius TaleSpin Ignatius is a pirate parrot who appears in one episode as a stowaway in the main character’s plane.

#57 Ignorance A Christmas Carol Ignorance is one of a pair of two street urchins who seek shelter under the robes of The Ghost of Christmas Present. When revealed, Ignorance snarls at Ebenezer Scrooge. Ignorance and Want are depictions of what happens to people who are turned evil and corrupted by the world and poverty. Ignorance ends up growing into a thug and gangster. Ignorance is one example of the evil Ebenezer will cause in the world if he does not change his ways and share his wealth with those around him.

#56 Igor Goof Troop Igor is a one-time character who appears in the show and shares appearances with other previous hunchbacked servants of Doctor Frankenstein.

#55 Igor The Nightmare Before Christmas Igor is a minor character who first appeared in The Nightmare Before Christmas as Dr. Finkelstein’s assistant, and also appeared in subsequent television shows and videogames. Aside from this hunchback appearance and occupation, the only thing known about Igor is that he enjoys eating dog treats.

#54 Duke Igthorn Adventures of the Gummi Bears Only some of our oldest readers might recognize this villain. Duke Igthorn is the primary antagonist of the children’s show Adventures of the Gummi Bears. Once an honorable knight, he was exiled from the kingdom before taking control of the abandoned Castle Drekmore and assuming command of the Ogres who lived there. His attempts to overthrow King Gregor and rule over the kingdom are the primary narrative driving forces in the show.

#53 Ikki The Jungle Book Ikki was a new character introduced in the 2016 live-action remake of The Jungle Book . He is a porcupine who collects and hoards random objects he finds and will turn hostile on anyone who takes an object that he has decided he likes. Ikki is based on a character of the same name from the book The Second Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling.

#52 Ilsa Schicklgrubermeiger-von Helsinger Kepelugerhoffer The Suite Life of Zach & Cody Ilsa is a former hotel inspector and one of the primary antagonists. She owns a competitor hotel and wants to tear down the hotel that Zach and Cody live in and turn it into a parking lot. Her character draws inspiration from Nazi-era German iconography, including the name of her dog, Blitzkrieg. According to the show, Ilsa has four ex-husbands and 28 children.

#51 Imager The Villains of Valley View Imager is a supervillain and a member of the League of Villains. Her powers or abilities are not described.

#50 Imagination Movers Imagination Movers The Imagination Movers are a children’s music band. They formed in New Orleans, Louisiana, and performed on their Disney Junior show.

#49 Imelda Rivera Coco Imelda is one of the main characters of the movie, Coco . She is the dead great-great-grandmother of the show’s protagonist, Miguel. While she was still alive, her husband left her to pursue his music career, and she had to raise their daughter on her own. She then forever banned music in her family so nobody has to go through the same heartache ever again.

#48 The Incapacitator Crossover special of Lab Rats and Mighty Med The Incapacitator is the primary antagonist during the special crossover episode and fights against the protagonists of both shows.

#47 Indian Chief Peter Pan Indian Chief actually has a name in the original novel (Great Big Little Panther) but remains only with the title Indian Chief in the Disney adaptation. He is Tiger Lily’s father and the leader of the Neverland Indian Tribe. He is named Chief Standing Bull in the Italian version of the film.

#46 Indigo Sofia the First Indigo is a wicked witch who, despite her name, wears red and black. Being in a show for young children, most of Indigo’s machinations involve situations around friendship, selfishness, sharing, apologies, fairness, and other values children should learn at a young age .

#45 Indigo “Indy” Sabrewing DuckTales (2017) Indy is one of the fathers of Violet Sabrewing and an adoptive father of Lena Sabrewing. He is one of the very few LGBT characters to appear in a Disney television show, and one of two gay fathers in Ducktales (the other being his partner, Tyrian Sabrewing).

#44 Ingrid Randall That Darn Cat! Ingrid is the sister of Patti Randall, the main protagonist of the film. She only appears in the first film and not the 1997 remake.

#43 Queen Ingrith Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Queen Ingrith is the primary antagonist of the live-action movie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil , which tells the background story of the villain of the Sleeping Beauty animated film, Maleficent. Ingrith is the Queen of Ulstead, the mother of Prince Phillip (Aurora’s future husband), making her Aurora’s future mother-in-law. Her plan is to divide humans and fairies and use the conflict to gain more power for herself.

#42 Injun Joe Tom and Huck Joe is the antagonist of the Disney adaptation of the novel. He is half Native American and half white. He is portrayed as a dangerous and deadly person who eventually falls to his death due to his greed.

#41 Innoko Brother Bear 2 Innoko is a strange and quirky shaman of the tribe of the main character, Nita. She is a minor character but is the one who sets Nita on her quest for the movie. Even though traditional spirit guides and healers are called shamans, this character prefers to be called “sha-woman”, which is a distinction that only makes sense in English.

#40 Inquinator Ultraheroes comics Inquinator is a villain in the Italian Disney comics. He is obsessed with dirt because his mother has a phobia of dirt and germs.

#39 Inspector Gadget Inspector Gadget The Inspector Gadget is Disney’s version of the character from the animated television series from the 1980s of the same name. He is a cyborg who uses numerous gadgets and hidden tools to solve crimes and fight his enemies. He is a dim-witted fool who often stumbles his way to success, or is aided by his niece Penny.

#38 Inspector Ike Burrow TaleSpin Ike is a one-time character who works for the Agency Concerned with the Happiness of Oceanic Oddities (ACHOO).

#37 Inspector Tezuka DuckTales (2017) Inspector Tezuka is a recurring character in the series. She is a crow with a dark grey color with a typical inspector uniform. She is hasty and has zero tolerance for crime and criminals.

#36 Ipi The Emperor’s New Groove Ipi appears alongside his friend Topo. They are two background characters who live in Pacha’s home village. They are always playing characters when shown on screen and supply helpful and insightful dialogue.

#35 Irate Chef The Emperor’s New Groove Irate Chef is a minor character from The Emperor’s New Groove who appears in the diner scene in Mudka’s Meat Hut. At the end of the scene, he quits his job in a fury and is never seen again.

#34 Iridessa Tinker Bell (and Disney Fairies franchise) Iridessa is a recurring character in the Disney Fairies series of animated films, video games, and theme park attractions. According to the movies, she is a Light Fairy who expresses her displeasure at Tinkerbell not wanting to accept her role as Tinker Fairy. She prefers to look on the bright side of life, enjoys order and rules, and making other fairies feel welcome and happy.

#33 Iris Fantasia While she is not named in the movie, Iris appears in the “Pastoral Symphony” part of the movie after the storm caused by Zeus has finished. She is a goddess from Olympus with many different colors and creates a rainbow after the conclusion of Zeus’ storm. Her Roman name counterpart is Arcus, both names referencing light and the rainbow.

#32 Princess Iris Pair of Kings Princess Iris is a three-eyed girl and the princess of Cornea in the show. Her third eye is fully independent, allowing her to multitask looking at two different things at once. She is the romantic interest of the two main characters of the show.

#31 Princess Irmaplotz Dave the barbarian Princess Irmaplotz is a primary antagonist of the show and the princess of the evil kingdom Hyrogoth. She spends most of her time planning revenge on her ex-boyfriend Dave after he broke up with her.

#30 Iron Gus Ultraheroes comics

Iron Gus is the superhero alter ego of Gustave “Gus” Goose, the lazy and gluttonous cousin of Donald Duck. He is a member of the Ultraheroes (an organization of heroes of popular cartoons’ alter-egos) and is inspired by Iron Man in design and function.

#29 Irwin Timon & Pumbaa Irwin is a clumsy, accident-prone, and foolish penguin. He caused so many injuries among his penguin friends and family in Antarctica that he was forced to leave with Timon and Pumbaa. He has a good heart, but always ends up hurting or injuring those who spend too much time around him.

#28 Isabella Garciea-Shapiro Phineas and Ferb franchise Isabella is a major character and neighbor of friends Phineas and Ferb. She has a romantic crush on Phineas. She appears in almost all television shows, movies, and games from the franchise. She also has a fairy counterpart, named Isabel the Water Sprite, who resembles her actual self but is much smaller with wings and antennae.

#27 Princess Isabel Elena and the Secret of Avalor Isabel is the younger sister of the main character, Elena, and a major character in the movie and series. She is very creative and artistic. Keeping promises is among her top priorities, and dislikes those who break their promises to her.

#26 Isabela Madrigal Encanto Isabela is the oldest daughter of Julieta and Augustin and the older sister of the main character Mirabel. She is the favored and golden child of the family and is able to summon flowers and plants at will, which has made her beloved among the townsfolk. Through the course of the movie, Mirabel’s resentment of Isabela’s talents is replaced with love and acceptance when Isabela reveals the pressure she feels to be perfect.

#25 Isabella “Willa” Angelo Kingdom Keepers (book series) Isabella is a young girl from Orlando and is given the task of preventing the Overtakers from controlling the Disney theme parks. She is one of the five child characters turned into holographic guides at Disney Parks. She is a super-intelligent girl and enjoys archery, swimming, and animals.

#24 Isabella Wizards of Waverly Place Isabella is one of the monster love interests of the main character Justin. She is a mutt teenage werewolf and is able to transform Justin into a werewolf with just a kiss.

#23 Isabella Finch Ducktales (2017) Isabella is a background character of the series, the grandmother of one of the series’ main characters, and a legendary explorer. She appears in books and her journal contains all the information about her adventures.

#22 Isadore Eyesore Goof Troop Isadore is an eye doctor who helps the historical version of Goofy get glasses in one episode. He only appears once as the kindly and patient doctor who cares about others.

#21 Ishani Planes Ishani is a yellow and orange airplane from India and the reigning Pan-Asian champion. She is one of the planes who qualify for the Wings Around the Globe competition. It is her selflessness that allows Dusty to beat her for the title.

#20 Isingoma

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire Isingoma is a one-time character in the series. He is a robot known as the “basket-headed killer” and protects a herd of cattle.

#19 It

A Wrinkle in Time It is the Disney adaptation of the primary antagonist of the book in both the 2003 film and the 2018 remake. It is a being of half-machine and half-eldritch monster. It uses mind-control implants and its own mysterious powers to control the citizens of the planet Camazotz.

#18 Itsy

Goldie & Bear Itsy is a spider that climbs the water spout on the home the bears live in. Goldie is scared of him, but he teaches her that not all spiders are bad.

#17 Ivan

Make Mine Music (Peter and the Wolf) Ivan is the main character of the Peter and the World short film released in 1946 as part of the Make Mine music movie. He is a cat talented at prowling and depicted as foolish.

#16 Ivan Cars 2 Ivan is one of Victor Hugo’s workers and one of the antagonists in the movie. He is a 1983 Hookov H9 tow truck. Hookov is a fictional car manufacturer in the franchise.

#15 Ivan McCorkin

Dog With a Blog Ivan is a very minor character in the show, appearing in only one episode. He gives the main characters a hug.

#14 Ivan the Gorilla The One and Only Ivan Ivan is based on the real-life gorilla by the same name. He pretends to be an angry gorilla to earn bigger crowds during his circus show but eventually realizes he just wants to be free. The real Ivan spent 27 years in a Tacoma mall before being released to a zoo following large protests.

#13 Ivan the Wonderful Dumbo (2019) Ivan is a magician in the 2019 live-action remake of the Dumbo movie. He is a brand new character created just for the remade film, with no animated counterpart.

#12 I.V.A.N. Lightyear I.V.A.N. stands for Internal Voice Activated Navigator. It is a digital assistant found on all ships in the Lightyear film. If the voice sounds familiar, it’s because the same person who voiced I.V.A.N. also recorded the voice for OnStar.

#11 Ivan Wexler (Blind Ivan) Gravity Falls Ivan is a primary antagonist in the show and the leader of an organization, known as the Blind Eye Society) who keep secrets about the town and erase people’s memories.

#10 Ivana

The Cheetah Girls Ivana is a hairdresser and styles the hair of Juanita Simmons and Chanel Simmons, two of the members of The Cheetah Girls.

#9 Ivor Hugglemonster Henry Hugglemonster Ivor is the youngest child in the Hugglemonster family, being the youngest sibling of the main character, Henry.

#8 Ivy

Dog With A Blog Ivy appeared in one episode of the show, being a tall, blonde, bossy, and arrogant character. She is portrayed as a typical “popular girl”.

#7 Ivy De Vil 101 Dalmatians (Series) Ivy is the niece of villain Cruella De Vil. She pretends to be sweet and kind but enjoys helping Cruella with her evil plots and plans.

#6 Ivy Sundew

Amphibia Ivy is a supporting character in the short-run series, being a confident, friendly, rough, and eager tomboy.

#5 Princess Ivy

Sofia the First Ivy is an early antagonist and minor character. She comes from the distant black-and-white kingdom and wants to have a kingdom of her very own. She is desperate for power.

#4 Ixlan

Elena of Avalor Ixlan is a recurring character in the series, she is the only surviving Maruvian and known as the Lightning Warrior. Initially kept prisoner by a magic spell until the main characters free her, she then helps the protagonists during several episodes.

#3 Izzy Jake and the Never Land Pirates Izzy is one of the primary protagonists in the children’s series and appears in the live park attraction. She uses pixie dust to fly, loves puzzles, singing and dancing, and music, and is very adventurous.

#2 Izzy Hocus Pocus 2 Izzy joins the other main characters in performing a birthday ritual for their best friend Becca, during which they resurrect the original three Sanderson Sisters. Izzy is brave and has a natural talent for the occult.