51 Movies That Start With Q

Honestly? I chose this assignment because I thought, starts with Q? How many could there be? Color me red-faced. While the letter Q might not initially strike one as a prolific movie title starter, a closer look reveals a notable presence, particularly with titles that commence with the words queen and quiet. The word queen hints at stories of power, grace, and possibly a hive or two, while quiet suggests serenity and introspection. These themes, along with comedic offerings, rock operas, documentaries, and a little smattering of everything in between, affirm the versatility of the letter Q, demonstrating that it can introduce a diverse range of films, after all. Continue reading to learn about 24/7 Wall St.’s 10 favorite movies that start with Q, followed by a list of 51 worthy titles.
Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the BronxGene Wilder, the original Jeremy Allen White, plays a sh*t collector in Quackster Fortune.
- distributor/director: Scotia-Barber (U.K.) UMC Pictures (U.S.)/Waris Hussein
- year released: 1970
- genre: Irish-America comedy/drama
Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx, written by Gabriel Walsh, features Gene Wilder in the lead role. The movie is a comedy-drama directed by Waris Hussein. The story revolves around a young man named Quackser Fortune who collects horse manure in Dublin to sell as fertilizer. The film explores Quackser’s unconventional lifestyle and relationships, including his romance with a young American woman played by Margot Kidder, in her first leading role. While not as widely known as some of Gene Wilder’s other films, Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx has its charms and is appreciated by fans of the actor. If you appreciate Gene Wilder’s genius or enjoy offbeat comedies, you will enjoy this film.
QuadropheniaBritish actor Phil Daniels as ‘Jimmy Cooper’ during shooting of drama film Quadrophenia, UK, 25th October 1978. (Photo by John Minihan/Evening Standard/Getty Images)British actor Phil Daniels as ‘Jimmy Cooper’ during shooting of drama film Quadrophenia, UK, 25th October 1978. (Photo by John Minihan/Evening Standard/Getty Images)
- distributor/director: Brent Walker Film Distributors (U.K.) World Northal U.S.)/Franc Roddam
- year released: 1979
- genre: British rock opera
Quadrophenia is a British film based on the 1973 rock opera album of the same name by The Who. The film is set in London and Brighton in the mid-1960s and focuses on the mod subculture, exploring themes of rebellion, identity, and social conflict. The story follows a young mod named Jimmy Cooper (Phil Daniels). Jimmy struggles with his job, family, and social life, all while identifying with the mod lifestyle and its associated music, fashion, and scooters. As tensions rise between mods and rockers, the film builds to a climax during a violent clash in Brighton. Quadrophenia’s strong portrayal of the mod subculture deftly captures the energy and conflicts of the era. Who fans, old and new around the world, continue to embrace the film 44 years after its release.
Quantum of Solace
- distributor/director: Sony Pictures/Marc Forster
- year released:2008
- genre: James Bond spy film #22
Quantum of Solace, the 22nd film in the Bond franchise, is a sequel to the 2006 film Casino Royale. The film stars Daniel Craig as James Bond. In Quantum of Solace Bond is on a mission to avenge the death of Vesper Lynd, a woman he loved. Quantum of Solace received mixed reviews, with some praising its action sequences and Daniel Craig’s performance, while others criticized its plot and pacing. It is the second of five Daniel Craig James Bond films.
Queen of the Sun: What Are the Bees Telling Us?
- distributor/director: Collective Eye Films Taggart Siegel
- year released: 2010
- genre: American documentary
If you love honey, (and who doesn’t love honey?) you should watch this film. Queen of the Sun: What Are the Bees Telling Us? is a compelling documentary that addresses the issue of Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD) in honeybee populations. Along with habitat loss and climate change, CCD is contributing to the decline of these crucial pollinators. The documentary takes a global perspective, featuring insights from beekeepers, scientists, and philosophers. Queen of the Sun is an educational call to action, encouraging viewers to consider how they affect the environment and to embrace practices that support the well-being of honeybee populations.
The Quiet ManMaureen O’Hara is carried by John Wayne in movie art for the film ‘The Quiet Man’, 1952. (Photo by Republic Pictures/Getty Images)
- distributor/director: Republic Pictures/John Ford
- year released: 1952
- genre: romantic drama
Based on a short story by Irish writer Maurice Walsh, The Quiet Man, tells the story of Sean Thorton (John Wayne), a prizefighter, who returns to Ireland to reclaim the family farm. Not long after his arrival, he falls for the fiery redhead Mary Kate Danaher (Maureen O’Hara). The Quiet Man is not merely a love story but also a paean to Irish culture and traditions. Its enduring legacy lies in its timeless charm, lush Irish scenery, and memorable performances. The perfect blend of romance, humor, and cultural tribute, this cinematic masterpiece won 7 Academy Awards.
A Quiet Passion
- distributor/director: Soda Pictures/Terence Davies
- year released: 2016
- genre: biographical drama
A Quiet Passion focuses on the life of the American poet Emily Dickinson (Cynthia Nixon). Nixon, whose performance received widespread acclaim for capturing the nuances of Dickinson’s character, skillfully navigates the phases of the poet’s life, from her formative years to her reclusive adulthood. A Quiet Passion explores themes of societal expectations and the constraints placed on women in the 19th century, as well as Dickinson’s unconventional approach to poetry. Despite its lackluster box office draw, the film garnered positive reviews for Nixon’s brilliant performance and the film’s visual imagery.
Quinceañera
- distributor/director: Sony Pictures Classics/Richard Glazer nd Wash Westmoreland
- year released: 2006
- genre: cultural drama
Quinceañera weaves the stories of cousins Magdalena (Emily Ros) and Carlos (Jesse Garcia), into a poignant exploration of cultural identity and familial relationships within the Latino community. Magdalena’s unexpected pregnancy on the brink of her quinceañera celebration becomes a catalyst for examining traditional values in the face of modern challenges. Meanwhile, Magdalena’s cousin Carlos, is grappling with issues of sexual identity. Shot on location in Echo Park, California, Quinceañera examines the rich tradition of the quinceañera, gentrification, and the chasm between tradition and progress.
Quincy
- distributor/director: Netflix/Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones
- year released: 2018
- genre: documentary biography
Co-directed by his daughter Rashida Jones, Quincy offers an intimate and comprehensive portrait of the legendary Quincy Jones. Quincy gives viewers a glimpse into the personal life and multifaceted career of the iconic music producer, composer, and musician. The film spans his early years in jazz, his breakthrough as a bandleader, and ultimately as a producer. His influence is immense, transcending genres and societal expectations. With a personal touch, the documentary explores Quincy Jones’s private life, relationships, and the challenges he encountered. Quincy stands as a tribute to Jones’s enduring legacy, recognizing his pivotal role in crushing racial barriers. This critically acclaimed documentary provides a captivating and insightful look at the maestro behind the music.
QuintetAmerican film director Robert Altman (1925 – 2006), UK, 5th October 1973. His film ‘The Long Goodbye’ was released that year. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)American film director Robert Altman (1925 – 2006), UK, 5th October 1973. His film ‘The Long Goodbye’ was released that year. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
- distributor/director: 20th Century Fox/Robert Altman
- year released: 1979
- genre: Robert Altman film
Robert Altman is a genre unto himself, which the dystopian science fiction film Quintet demonstrates splendidly. Quintet immerses viewers in a mysterious and deadly game called Quintet, where survival is a high-stakes, full-time (pre)occupation. Paul Newman delivers a nuanced performance as Essex, who is drawn into the enigmatic contest in a frozen, isolated city. Altman’s unconventional style, marked by minimal dialogue and non-linear structure, contributes to the film’s ambiguous nature. The bleak, icy landscape is a character in itself, shaping the struggles and interactions of those caught up in the deadly game. A cinematic experiment that defies traditional storytelling, Altman’s distinctive style, isn’t for the faint of heart.
Quiz ShowPARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 23: Robert Redford attends Sundance Institute’s ‘An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro’ at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
- distributor/director: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution /Robert Redford
- year released: 1994
- genre: historical drama
Quiz Show is a compelling exploration of the television quiz show scandals that rocked the United States in the 1950s. The film focuses on the behind-the-scenes manipulation of the popular game show Twenty-One, where contestants were coached and outcomes were rigged to boost ratings. John Turturro gives a standout performance as Herb Stempel, one of the manipulated contestants. Ralph Fiennes portrays Charles Van Doren, a charismatic contestant who gets caught up in the scandal. The film examines themes of integrity, morality, and the corrosive influence of television on American culture. Though critically well-received, Quiz Show was a box office flop.
51 Movies That Start With Q
|Number
|Title
|Released
|Genre
|1.
|Q
|2011
|French erotic film
|2.
|Q: The Winged Serpent
|1982
|American horror film
|3.
|Q&A
|1990
|Sidney Lumet crime film
|4.
|Q-bec My Love
|1970
|Canadian satire/allegory
|5.
|Q Planes
|1939
|British comedy spy film starring Laurence Olivier
|6.
|Q.R.R (Quien Resulte Responsable)
|1971
|Mexican documentary
|7.
|Qafqaz və Merkuri cəmiyyətinin paroxodunun limandan yola düşməsi
|1898
|Azerbaijani pioneering film.
|8.
|Qaid
|1975
|Hinde thriller
|9.
|Qasam; The Vow
|1993
|Pakistani drama
|10.
|Qu Yuan
|1977
|Chinese historical drama
|11.
|Qu’est-ce qu’on attend pour être heureux!
|1982
|French comedy
|12.
|Qua la Mano
|1980
|Italian Comedy
|13.
|The Quack
|1982
|Polish drama directed by Jerzy Hoffman
|14.
|Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx
|1970
|Irish/American collab comedy
|15.
|Quadrophenia
|1979
|British drama
|16.
|The Quake
|2018
|Norwegian disaster film
|17.
|The Quakeress
|1913
|American silent drama
|18.
|Quality of Life
|2005
|American graffiti drama
|19.
|Quantum Hoops
|2007
|American documentary
|20.
|Quantum of Solace
|2008
|James Bond spy film #22
|21.
|Quarantine
|2021
|Russian-Finnish dystopian drama
|22.
|The Quarterback
|1940
|American sports comedy
|23.
|Quartet
|2012
|British comedy
|24.
|Quartett zu fünft
|1949
|East German xomedy
|25.
|Quax the Crash Pilot
|1941
|German comedy
|26.
|Que Sera
|2014
|Sri Lankan Sinhala dark comedy
|27.
|Queen
|2013
|Indian Hindi comedy-drama
|28.
|The Queen
|2006
|British drama
|29.
|Queen Bee
|1955
|American drama
|30.
|Queen Bees
|2021
|American romantic comedy
|31.
|Queen of the Desert
|2015
|Werner Herzog biographical drama of Gertrude Bell
|32.
|Queen Kong
|1976
|British-German parody of King Kong
|33.
|Queen Mimi
|2015
|American documentary
|34.
|Queen of the Sun: What Are the Bees Telling Us?
|2010
|American documentary
|35.
|The Queen of Versailles
|2012
|American documentary
|36.
|Queen’s Logic
|1991
|American coming-of-age film
|37.
|Quest
|2017
|American documentary
|38.
|A Question of Taste
|2000
|French drama
|39.
|Quick
|2011
|South Korean comedy
|40.
|The Quiet
|2005
|American psychological thriller
|41.
|The Quiet Girl
|2022
|Irish coming-of-age film
|42.
|The Quiet Man
|1952
|American romantic comedy
|43.
|A Quiet Passion
|2016
|British biographical drama
|44.
|The Quiet Room
|1996
|Australian drama
|45.
|Quinceañera
|2006
|American independent drama
|46.
|Quincy
|2018
|American Biography of Quincy Jones
|47.
|Quintet
|1979
|Robert Altman’s post-apocalyptic science fiction thriller
|48.
|Quit Staring at my Plate
|2016
|Croatian-Danish drama
|49.
|Quitters
|2015
|American comedy
|50.
|Quitting
|2001
|Chinese biographical drama
|51.
|Quiz Show
|1994
|Robert Redford produced historical drama
