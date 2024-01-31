51 Movies That Start With Q Fer Gregory / Shutterstock.com

Honestly? I chose this assignment because I thought, starts with Q? How many could there be? Color me red-faced. While the letter Q might not initially strike one as a prolific movie title starter, a closer look reveals a notable presence, particularly with titles that commence with the words queen and quiet. The word queen hints at stories of power, grace, and possibly a hive or two, while quiet suggests serenity and introspection. These themes, along with comedic offerings, rock operas, documentaries, and a little smattering of everything in between, affirm the versatility of the letter Q, demonstrating that it can introduce a diverse range of films, after all. Continue reading to learn about 24/7 Wall St.’s 10 favorite movies that start with Q, followed by a list of 51 worthy titles.

Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx

Source: 2011 Getty Images / Moviepix via Getty Images

distributor/director : Scotia-Barber (U.K.) UMC Pictures (U.S.)/Waris Hussein

: Scotia-Barber (U.K.) UMC Pictures (U.S.)/Waris Hussein year released : 1970

: 1970 genre: Irish-America comedy/drama

Gene Wilder, the original Jeremy Allen White, plays a sh*t collector in Quackster Fortune.

Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx, written by Gabriel Walsh, features Gene Wilder in the lead role. The movie is a comedy-drama directed by Waris Hussein. The story revolves around a young man named Quackser Fortune who collects horse manure in Dublin to sell as fertilizer. The film explores Quackser’s unconventional lifestyle and relationships, including his romance with a young American woman played by Margot Kidder, in her first leading role. While not as widely known as some of Gene Wilder’s other films, Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx has its charms and is appreciated by fans of the actor. If you appreciate Gene Wilder’s genius or enjoy offbeat comedies, you will enjoy this film.

Quadrophenia

Source: John Minihan / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

distributor/director : Brent Walker Film Distributors (U.K.) World Northal U.S.)/Franc Roddam

: Brent Walker Film Distributors (U.K.) World Northal U.S.)/Franc Roddam year released : 1979

: 1979 genre: British rock opera

British actor Phil Daniels as ‘Jimmy Cooper’ during shooting of drama film Quadrophenia, UK, 25th October 1978. (Photo by John Minihan/Evening Standard/Getty Images)British actor Phil Daniels as ‘Jimmy Cooper’ during shooting of drama film Quadrophenia, UK, 25th October 1978. (Photo by John Minihan/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Quadrophenia is a British film based on the 1973 rock opera album of the same name by The Who. The film is set in London and Brighton in the mid-1960s and focuses on the mod subculture, exploring themes of rebellion, identity, and social conflict. The story follows a young mod named Jimmy Cooper (Phil Daniels). Jimmy struggles with his job, family, and social life, all while identifying with the mod lifestyle and its associated music, fashion, and scooters. As tensions rise between mods and rockers, the film builds to a climax during a violent clash in Brighton. Quadrophenia’s strong portrayal of the mod subculture deftly captures the energy and conflicts of the era. Who fans, old and new around the world, continue to embrace the film 44 years after its release.

Quantum of Solace

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

distributor/director : Sony Pictures/Marc Forster

: Sony Pictures/Marc Forster year released :2008

:2008 genre: James Bond spy film #22

Quantum of Solace, the 22nd film in the Bond franchise, is a sequel to the 2006 film Casino Royale. The film stars Daniel Craig as James Bond. In Quantum of Solace Bond is on a mission to avenge the death of Vesper Lynd, a woman he loved. Quantum of Solace received mixed reviews, with some praising its action sequences and Daniel Craig’s performance, while others criticized its plot and pacing. It is the second of five Daniel Craig James Bond films.

Queen of the Sun: What Are the Bees Telling Us?

Source: Hakim Graphy / Shutterstock.com

distributor/director : Collective Eye Films Taggart Siegel

: Collective Eye Films Taggart Siegel year released : 2010

: 2010 genre: American documentary

If you love honey, (and who doesn’t love honey?) you should watch this film. Queen of the Sun: What Are the Bees Telling Us? is a compelling documentary that addresses the issue of Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD) in honeybee populations. Along with habitat loss and climate change, CCD is contributing to the decline of these crucial pollinators. The documentary takes a global perspective, featuring insights from beekeepers, scientists, and philosophers. Queen of the Sun is an educational call to action, encouraging viewers to consider how they affect the environment and to embrace practices that support the well-being of honeybee populations.

The Quiet Man

Source: 2012 Getty Images / Moviepix via Getty Images

distributor/director : Republic Pictures/John Ford

: Republic Pictures/John Ford year released : 1952

: 1952 genre: romantic drama

Maureen O’Hara is carried by John Wayne in movie art for the film ‘The Quiet Man’, 1952. (Photo by Republic Pictures/Getty Images)

Based on a short story by Irish writer Maurice Walsh, The Quiet Man, tells the story of Sean Thorton (John Wayne), a prizefighter, who returns to Ireland to reclaim the family farm. Not long after his arrival, he falls for the fiery redhead Mary Kate Danaher (Maureen O’Hara). The Quiet Man is not merely a love story but also a paean to Irish culture and traditions. Its enduring legacy lies in its timeless charm, lush Irish scenery, and memorable performances. The perfect blend of romance, humor, and cultural tribute, this cinematic masterpiece won 7 Academy Awards.

A Quiet Passion

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty Images

distributor/director : Soda Pictures/Terence Davies

: Soda Pictures/Terence Davies year released : 2016

: 2016 genre: biographical drama

A Quiet Passion focuses on the life of the American poet Emily Dickinson (Cynthia Nixon). Nixon, whose performance received widespread acclaim for capturing the nuances of Dickinson’s character, skillfully navigates the phases of the poet’s life, from her formative years to her reclusive adulthood. A Quiet Passion explores themes of societal expectations and the constraints placed on women in the 19th century, as well as Dickinson’s unconventional approach to poetry. Despite its lackluster box office draw, the film garnered positive reviews for Nixon’s brilliant performance and the film’s visual imagery.

Quinceañera

Source: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com

distributor/director : Sony Pictures Classics/Richard Glazer nd Wash Westmoreland

: Sony Pictures Classics/Richard Glazer nd Wash Westmoreland year released : 2006

: 2006 genre: cultural drama

Quinceañera weaves the stories of cousins Magdalena (Emily Ros) and Carlos (Jesse Garcia), into a poignant exploration of cultural identity and familial relationships within the Latino community. Magdalena’s unexpected pregnancy on the brink of her quinceañera celebration becomes a catalyst for examining traditional values in the face of modern challenges. Meanwhile, Magdalena’s cousin Carlos, is grappling with issues of sexual identity. Shot on location in Echo Park, California, Quinceañera examines the rich tradition of the quinceañera, gentrification, and the chasm between tradition and progress.

Quincy

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

distributor/director : Netflix/Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones

: Netflix/Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones year released : 2018

: 2018 genre: documentary biography

Co-directed by his daughter Rashida Jones, Quincy offers an intimate and comprehensive portrait of the legendary Quincy Jones. Quincy gives viewers a glimpse into the personal life and multifaceted career of the iconic music producer, composer, and musician. The film spans his early years in jazz, his breakthrough as a bandleader, and ultimately as a producer. His influence is immense, transcending genres and societal expectations. With a personal touch, the documentary explores Quincy Jones’s private life, relationships, and the challenges he encountered. Quincy stands as a tribute to Jones’s enduring legacy, recognizing his pivotal role in crushing racial barriers. This critically acclaimed documentary provides a captivating and insightful look at the maestro behind the music.

Quintet

Source: Evening Standard / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

distributor/director : 20th Century Fox/Robert Altman

: 20th Century Fox/Robert Altman year released : 1979

: 1979 genre: Robert Altman film

American film director Robert Altman (1925 – 2006), UK, 5th October 1973. His film ‘The Long Goodbye’ was released that year. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)American film director Robert Altman (1925 – 2006), UK, 5th October 1973. His film ‘The Long Goodbye’ was released that year. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Robert Altman is a genre unto himself, which the dystopian science fiction film Quintet demonstrates splendidly. Quintet immerses viewers in a mysterious and deadly game called Quintet, where survival is a high-stakes, full-time (pre)occupation. Paul Newman delivers a nuanced performance as Essex, who is drawn into the enigmatic contest in a frozen, isolated city. Altman’s unconventional style, marked by minimal dialogue and non-linear structure, contributes to the film’s ambiguous nature. The bleak, icy landscape is a character in itself, shaping the struggles and interactions of those caught up in the deadly game. A cinematic experiment that defies traditional storytelling, Altman’s distinctive style, isn’t for the faint of heart.

Quiz Show

Source: 2020 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

distributor/director : Buena Vista Pictures Distribution /Robert Redford

: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution /Robert Redford year released : 1994

: 1994 genre: historical drama

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 23: Robert Redford attends Sundance Institute’s ‘An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro’ at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Quiz Show is a compelling exploration of the television quiz show scandals that rocked the United States in the 1950s. The film focuses on the behind-the-scenes manipulation of the popular game show Twenty-One, where contestants were coached and outcomes were rigged to boost ratings. John Turturro gives a standout performance as Herb Stempel, one of the manipulated contestants. Ralph Fiennes portrays Charles Van Doren, a charismatic contestant who gets caught up in the scandal. The film examines themes of integrity, morality, and the corrosive influence of television on American culture. Though critically well-received, Quiz Show was a box office flop.

51 Movies That Start With Q

Number Title Released Genre 1. Q 2011 French erotic film 2. Q: The Winged Serpent 1982 American horror film 3. Q&A 1990 Sidney Lumet crime film 4. Q-bec My Love 1970 Canadian satire/allegory 5. Q Planes 1939 British comedy spy film starring Laurence Olivier 6. Q.R.R (Quien Resulte Responsable) 1971 Mexican documentary 7. Qafqaz və Merkuri cəmiyyətinin paroxodunun limandan yola düşməsi 1898 Azerbaijani pioneering film. 8. Qaid 1975 Hinde thriller 9. Qasam; The Vow 1993 Pakistani drama 10. Qu Yuan 1977 Chinese historical drama 11. Qu’est-ce qu’on attend pour être heureux! 1982 French comedy 12. Qua la Mano 1980 Italian Comedy 13. The Quack 1982 Polish drama directed by Jerzy Hoffman 14. Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx 1970 Irish/American collab comedy 15. Quadrophenia 1979 British drama 16. The Quake 2018 Norwegian disaster film 17. The Quakeress 1913 American silent drama 18. Quality of Life 2005 American graffiti drama 19. Quantum Hoops 2007 American documentary 20. Quantum of Solace 2008 James Bond spy film #22 21. Quarantine 2021 Russian-Finnish dystopian drama 22. The Quarterback 1940 American sports comedy 23. Quartet 2012 British comedy 24. Quartett zu fünft 1949 East German xomedy 25. Quax the Crash Pilot 1941 German comedy 26. Que Sera 2014 Sri Lankan Sinhala dark comedy 27. Queen 2013 Indian Hindi comedy-drama 28. The Queen 2006 British drama 29. Queen Bee 1955 American drama 30. Queen Bees 2021 American romantic comedy 31. Queen of the Desert 2015 Werner Herzog biographical drama of Gertrude Bell 32. Queen Kong 1976 British-German parody of King Kong 33. Queen Mimi 2015 American documentary 34. Queen of the Sun: What Are the Bees Telling Us? 2010 American documentary 35. The Queen of Versailles 2012 American documentary 36. Queen’s Logic 1991 American coming-of-age film 37. Quest 2017 American documentary 38. A Question of Taste 2000 French drama 39. Quick 2011 South Korean comedy 40. The Quiet 2005 American psychological thriller 41. The Quiet Girl 2022 Irish coming-of-age film 42. The Quiet Man 1952 American romantic comedy 43. A Quiet Passion 2016 British biographical drama 44. The Quiet Room 1996 Australian drama 45. Quinceañera 2006 American independent drama 46. Quincy 2018 American Biography of Quincy Jones 47. Quintet 1979 Robert Altman’s post-apocalyptic science fiction thriller 48. Quit Staring at my Plate 2016 Croatian-Danish drama 49. Quitters 2015 American comedy 50. Quitting 2001 Chinese biographical drama 51. Quiz Show 1994 Robert Redford produced historical drama

