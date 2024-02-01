Media

81 Movies That Start With E

Eclectic and exotic characterize an enormous number of extraordinary films whose titles begin with the letter E. From E.T., the enchanting tale of an extraterrestrial visitor, to the enthralling Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, exploring the enigmas of love and memory, the letter E is a gateway to cinematic enlightenment. Epics like The English Patient have left an enduring mark on the film industry with their emotional entanglements. Engaging comedies, including Eagle vs. Shark and Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, exemplify the enjoyable and exciting entertainment that the letter E encompasses. Whether it’s the endless charm of Elf or the engrossing intensity of The Exorcist, cinema is rife with an eclectic array of extraordinary films beginning with E. So, sit back and relax as 24/7 Wall St. presents our list of 81 exceptional movies that start with E, focusing on our 15 favorites, presented in elf-abetical order.

E.T.

  • distributor/director: Universal Pictures/Steven Spielberg
  • year: 1982
  • genre: science fiction

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, commonly shortened to E.T., is a timeless, heartwarming science fiction film that continues to captivate audiences. The focus of the story is the bond between a boy (Henry Thomas) and an extraterrestrial being (E.T). Their relationship is at the core of the movie, resonating with viewers, thanks to Thomas’ emotional, heartfelt portrayal of Elliott. Spielberg masterfully blends elements of adventure, humor, and emotion, creating a cinematic experience that appeals to both children and adults. The iconic image of E.T. and Elliott flying across the moon on a bicycle is an enduring image of cinematic magic. The film’s exceptional storytelling, coupled with John Williams’ ethereal score, contributes to E.T.‘s status as a classic.

Eagle vs. Shark

​​​

  • distributor/director: Hoyts Distribution/Taika Waititi
  • year: 2007
  • genre: romantic comedy

Eagle vs. Shark, Taika Waititi’s directorial debut, is a quirky, offbeat romantic comedy. The film follows the unconventional love story between Lily (Loren Horsley), a socially awkward woman, and Jarrod (Jemaine Clement), a self-absorbed gamer. The movie features Waititi’s signature blend of humor, heart, and a touch of melancholy, as Lily and Jarrod navigate the intricacies of their relationship with a mix of charm and absurdity.

 

Easy Rider

  • distributor/director: Columbia Pictures/Dennis Hopper
  • year: 1969
  • genre: American road film

Easy Rider is a landmark film that epitomizes the counterculture movement of the 1960s. The film follows two motorcycle-riding hippies, Wyatt (Peter Fonda) and Billy (Dennis Hopper), as they embark on a cross-country journey in search of freedom and the American dream. Easy Rider is not just a road movie; it’s a cultural touchstone that explores the clash between conservative values and the emergent counterculture. The film’s soundtrack features Born to Be Wild (Mars Bonfire/Steppenwolf) which has become an anthem for rebellion. Easy Rider is a cinematic milestone for its exploration of freedom, identity, and the disillusionment of the American dream. The film remains a powerful reflection of an era marked by social upheaval and cultural change.

Edward Scissorhands

  • distributor/director: 20th Century Fox/Tim Burton
  • year:1990
  • genre: gothic romantic fantasy

Who doesn’t love Johnny Depp? Yikes. Nevermind. Love him or hate him, the guy’s got acting chops out the wazoo. Edward Scissorhands is the story of Edward (Johnny Depp), an experimental man with scissor blades for hands, created by an inventor who dies before he has completed him. Edward is discovered by Peg (Winona Ryder), who brings him to her suburban neighborhood, where Edward must navigate complex human interactions and emotions. Edward Scissorhands explores the beauty found in the unconventional, evoking both wonder and empathy for its endearing and tragic protagonist.

Elf

  • distributor/director: New Line Cinema/Jon Favreau
  • year: 2003
  • genre: holiday classic

Elf is a heartwarming Christmas comedy starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole. The film follows Buddy’s journey to New York City to find his biological father (James Caan). Ferrell’s performance as the lovably naive and exuberant Buddy is hilarious and endearing, capturing the essence of childlike innocence. The witty script and superb supporting cast, including Zooey Deschanel (Jovi), Bob Newhart (Papa Elf), and Peter Billingsley, Ralphie from A Christmas Story, as Ming Ming, the elf who utters the memorable line, “No, buddy, you’re not a cotton-headed ninny-muggins,” contribute to the enduring appeal of Elf, which has become a seasonal favorite for audiences of all ages. Elf earned its status as a classic for spreading joy and laughter with its cheerful message about the true meaning of Christmas.

Elmer Gantry

  • distributor/director: United Artists/Richard Brooks
  • year: 1960
  • genre: American drama

Elmer Gantry is a compelling drama that examines the world of religious revivalism in America. Burt Lancaster gives a tour-de-force performance as Elmer Gantry, a charismatic and opportunistic traveling salesman who becomes a fervent and persuasive preacher. The film, based on Sinclair Lewis’s novel, explores the complexities of faith, morality, and the manipulation of religious fervor for personal gain. Lancaster’s portrayal, which captures the essence of a charismatic but morally bankrupt character, earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. The film’s themes of religion, morality, and human nature, continue to resonate with audiences and attract new viewers.

The Empire Strikes Back

  • distributor/director: 20th Century Fox /George Lucas
  • year: 1980
  • genre: Star Wars film

What is the best Star Wars film and why is it The Empire Strikes Back? Often regarded as the pinnacle of the Star Wars saga, The Empire Strikes Back took the franchise to new heights. Exploring the complexities of the Rebel Alliance’s struggle against the oppressive Galactic Empire, the characters face significant challenges. From Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) personal journey and training with Yoda to Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) confronting their feelings amidst the turmoil of war, the film is rife with iconic moments. In fact, The Empire Strikes Back contains one of the most iconic plot twists in cinematic history (no spoilers here!). John Williams’ evocative score only serves to add to the depth of the film’s lasting impact. The Empire Strikes Back remains a beloved classic within the Star Wars universe.

The English Patient

  • distributor/director: Miramax Films/Miramax Films International/Anthony Minghella
  • year: 1996
  • genre: British wartime romance

Love it or hate it, no more polarizing movie starts with the letter E than The English Patient. Adapted from Michael Ondaatje’s novel, the film unfolds against the backdrop of World War II. The English Patient intertwines the stories of four individuals in the war-torn landscape. Ralph Fiennes delivers a captivating performance as the mysterious and damaged Count László de Almásy, in the titular role as the English patient. The story weaves together themes of love and betrayal. The English Patient won nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and stands as a poignant exploration of human connectedness amid the chaos of war.

Enter The Dragon

  • distributor/director:Golden Harvest(Hong Kong) Warner Brothers (International)/Robert Clouse
  • year: 1973
  • genre: Bruce Lee martial arts film

Starring the legendary Bruce Lee in his final completed film role before his untimely death, Enter The Dragon is a mix of action, philosophy, and espionage. Lee plays a martial artist named Lee, recruited by a British intelligence agency to participate in a martial arts tournament hosted by the enigmatic villain Han (Shih Kien) on his private island. The film is celebrated for its groundbreaking fight choreography, with Bruce Lee’s lightning-fast moves and charismatic screen presence leaving an indelible mark on the genre.

Eraserhead

  • distributor/director: Libra Films/David Lynch
  • year: 1977
  • genre: horror film

Surreal, nightmarish exploration of existential dread and the complexities of human relationships are at the core of David Lynch’s debut feature film. Showcasing the distinctive style that would become a hallmark of his later works, Eraserhead follows Henry Spencer (Jack Nance), as he grapples with strange occurrences upon discovering that he is a father. Lynch’s meticulous attention to sound design and the eerie, otherworldly visuals contribute to the film’s unsettling atmosphere. Eraserhead defies conventional storytelling, inviting viewers into a dreamlike realm that blurs the lines of reality and fantasy. Its enigmatic nature has made it a cult classic, leaving audiences intrigued and disturbed, while cementing Lynch’s reputation as a master of cinematic surrealism.

Erin Brockovich

  • distributor/director: Universal Pictures/Stven Soderbergh
  • year: 2000
  • genre: American biographical legal drama

Erin Brockovich is a compelling legal drama based on a true story. In the film, Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) takes on Pacific Gas and Electric Company for contaminating the water supply in Hinkley, California, after she discovers unexplained illnesses in the town and traces them to contaminated wastewater. Erin Brockovich was nominated for five Academy Awards, with Roberts winning the Oscar for Best Actress. Erin Brockovich is a testament to the triumph of the underdog and the importance of standing up for what you believe.

Escape from New York

  • distributor/director: AVCO Embassy Pictures /John Carpenter
  • year: 1981
  • genre: science-fiction action film

Escape From New York is a dystopian science fiction film that has become a cult classic. Set in a crime-ridden, Manhattan that has been turned into a maximum-security prison, the film follows Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell), a former Special Forces soldier turned outlaw. Plissken is given a chance for a pardon if he can rescue the President of the United States (Donald Pleasence), who has crash-landed in the city. The film is known for its gritty and atmospheric portrayal of a decaying urban landscape and Russell’s iconic performance as the eyepatch-wearing, antihero Plissken. Carpenter’s signature synthesizer score adds to the film’s tense atmosphere. Released in 1981, the film was set in 1997.

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

  • distributor/director: A24/Daniel Kwon and Daniel Scheinert
  • year: 2022
  • genre: absurdist science fiction comedy-drama

Everything Everywhere All At Once succeeds in creating a story that is simultaneously confusing as all get out and familiar as hell. At the crux of the film is the relationship between a mother (Michelle Yeoh) and her daughter (Stephanie Hsu). They must heal their relationship to repair a fracture in the omniverse that poses an existential threat. Through it all, Waymond/Alpha Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) tries to be a supportive spouse and father, while Jamie Lee Curtis has fun playing a determined tax collector. The film earned seven Academy Awards, including Best Film. Michelle Yeoh was the first Asian leading lady to win in the category of Best Actress. But perhaps the most touching is the Best Supporting Actor Oscar that Ke Huy Quan nabbed in his triumphant return to the silver screen.

  • distributor/director: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution (North America) Cinergi Productions (International) /Alan Parker
  • year: 1996
  • genre: American Historical musical

Evita is a film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s acclaimed musical of, starring Madonna as Eva Perón, the iconic Argentine First Lady. Evita tells the story of her rise from poverty to become one of the most influential and beloved figures in Argentine history. The film’s lavish set designs, impressive musical numbers, and Madonna’s compelling performance combine to create a charming, but powerful film. Though some questioned the wisdom of casting the pop star in the leading role, Madonna won the Golden Globe for her performance.

The Exorcist

  • distributor/director: Warner Brothers/William Fredkin
  • year: 1973
  • genre: American supernatural horror

The Exorcist is a groundbreaking horror film based on William Peter Blatty’s novel. The film tells the chilling story of a young girl (Linda Blair) who becomes possessed by a malevolent demon. The story follows the attempts of two priests, Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) and Father Karras (Jason Miller), to perform an exorcism to save Regan’s soul. Upon its release, The Exorcist was both praised and criticized for its shocking content, pushing the boundaries of what was acceptable in mainstream cinema. Nevertheless, it became a massive commercial success and received critical acclaim, earning ten Academy Award nominations.

Number  Title   Year  Genre
1. The Eagle 2011 Scots historical drama
2. Eagle Eye  2008 American action thriller
3. The Eagle has Landed  1976 British war saga
4. Eagle vs. Shark 2007 New Zealand Taika Waititi romantic comedy
5. Eames: The Architect and the Painter 2011 American biographical documentary
6. Early Man 2018 British stop-motion animation film
7. The Earth is Blue as an Orange 2020 Ukrainian drama
8. Earth Days  2009 American documentary
9. Earth to Echo 2014 American science-fiction film
10. Earth Girls are Easy 1988 American science-fiction musical romantic comedy
11. Earthquake 1974 American disaster film
12. East of Eden 1955 American historical drama
13. East of Havana  2006 Cuban documentary
14. East Palace, West Palace 1996 Chinese drama
15. Easter Parade 1948 American musical starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire
16. Easy A 2010 American teen romantic comedy
17. East Come, Easy Go 1967 Elvis Presley vehicle
18. Easy Rider 1969 American road drama
19. Eat Hot Tofu Slowly 2005 Chinese comedy
20. Eat Pray Love 2010 American travel romance
21. Eat Your Make-up 1968 John Waters short film
22. Eating Raoul 1980 American black comedy
23. Ebony, Ivory & Jade 1976 Filipino martial arts film
24. Echo In The Canyon  2018 American music documentary
25. Ed Wood 1994 American biographical dramatic comedy
26. Edge of the City  1957 American film noir
27. The Edge of Love  2008 British biographical romance
28. Edge of Tomorrow 2014 American science fiction action film
29. Edie & Thea: A Very Long Engagement 2009 American documentary
30. EDtv 1999 Ron Howard satire
31. Educating Rita 1983 British award-winning comedy drama
32. Edward Scissorhands  1990 Tim Burton gothic fantasy
33. Eight Men Out 1988 American sports documentary drama
34. Elemental 2023 Disney/Pixar animated feature
35. The Elephant Man 1980 American biographical drama directed by David Lynch
36. Elf 2003 American Holiday film classic
37. Elizabeth  1998 British biographical drama starring Cate Blanchett
38. Elizabeth Harvest 2018 American science fiction thriller
39. Elizabethtown  2005 Cameron Crowe tragic dramatic comedy
40. Elmer Gantry 1960 American drama starring Burt Lancaster
41. Elvis: That’s the Way it is 1970 American documentary
42. Elysium 2013 American dystopian science fiction thriller
43. The Emigrants 1971 Swedish drama
44. Empire State  2003 American crime drama
45. The Empire Strikes Back 1980 Star Wars, episode V
46. Empire of the Sun 1987 Steven Spielberg coming-of-age drama
47. Encanto  2021 Disney animated musical feature
48. Enchanted  2007 Disney live-action modern fairy tale
49. Encino Man 1992 American comedy
50. The End of the Tour 2015 American drama
51. Enders Game 2013 American science fiction action film
52. Endless Love 1981 Franco Zeffirelli teen romance
53. The Endless Summer 1966 American surf documentary
54. Enemy of the State 1998 American political action thriller
55. The Enforcer  1976 American neo-noir action thriller
56. The English Patient 1996 English war drama
57. The Englishman Who Went up a Hill but Came down a Mountain 1995 English romantic comedy
58. Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room 2005 American documentary
59. Enter the Dragon 1973 American martial arts film, featuring Bruce Lee in his final appearance
60. Epic Movie 2007 American parody film
61. The Equalizer  2014 American action thriller
62. Eraserhead  1977 American horror film
63. Erin Brockovich 2000 American biographical drama
64. Escape from Alcatraz 1979 American prison action thriller
65. Escape to Witch Mountain 1975 American fantasy science fiction
66. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 2004 American science fiction romance
67. Eureka  1983 American psychological thriller
68. Even Cowgirls Get the Blues 1983 American road film
69. Every which way but Loose 1978 American action comedy
70. Everybody’s All-American 1988 American sports drama
71. Everything Everywhere All at Once 2022 American dramatic comedy
72. Evita 1996 American historical musical
73. Exodus 1960 American historical drama
74. The Exorcist 1973 American supernatural horror film
75. Extinct 2021 American animated science fiction comedy film
76. Extract 2009 Mike Judge live-action comedy
77. Extraordinary Measures 2010 American medical drama
78. Extreme Measures 1991 American medical crime thriller
79. Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close 2011 American Drama
80. The Eyes of Laura Mars 1978 American supernatural thriller
81. Eyes Wide Shut 1999 Stanley Kubrick psychological drama

