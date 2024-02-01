81 Movies That Start With E

Eclectic and exotic characterize an enormous number of extraordinary films whose titles begin with the letter E. From E.T., the enchanting tale of an extraterrestrial visitor, to the enthralling Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, exploring the enigmas of love and memory, the letter E is a gateway to cinematic enlightenment. Epics like The English Patient have left an enduring mark on the film industry with their emotional entanglements. Engaging comedies, including Eagle vs. Shark and Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, exemplify the enjoyable and exciting entertainment that the letter E encompasses. Whether it’s the endless charm of Elf or the engrossing intensity of The Exorcist, cinema is rife with an eclectic array of extraordinary films beginning with E. So, sit back and relax as 24/7 Wall St. presents our list of 81 exceptional movies that start with E, focusing on our 15 favorites, presented in elf-abetical order.
E.T.
- distributor/director: Universal Pictures/Steven Spielberg
- year: 1982
- genre: science fiction
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, commonly shortened to E.T., is a timeless, heartwarming science fiction film that continues to captivate audiences. The focus of the story is the bond between a boy (Henry Thomas) and an extraterrestrial being (E.T). Their relationship is at the core of the movie, resonating with viewers, thanks to Thomas’ emotional, heartfelt portrayal of Elliott. Spielberg masterfully blends elements of adventure, humor, and emotion, creating a cinematic experience that appeals to both children and adults. The iconic image of E.T. and Elliott flying across the moon on a bicycle is an enduring image of cinematic magic. The film’s exceptional storytelling, coupled with John Williams’ ethereal score, contributes to E.T.‘s status as a classic.
Eagle vs. Shark
LAS VEGAS – JUNE 09: Filmmakers Taika Waititi (L) from the film Eagle vs. Shark and Sol Tryon from the film The Living Wake attend the 2007 CineVegas filmmakers luncheon held at Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion during the CineVegas film festival June 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for CineVegas)
- distributor/director: Hoyts Distribution/Taika Waititi
- year: 2007
- genre: romantic comedy
Eagle vs. Shark, Taika Waititi’s directorial debut, is a quirky, offbeat romantic comedy. The film follows the unconventional love story between Lily (Loren Horsley), a socially awkward woman, and Jarrod (Jemaine Clement), a self-absorbed gamer. The movie features Waititi’s signature blend of humor, heart, and a touch of melancholy, as Lily and Jarrod navigate the intricacies of their relationship with a mix of charm and absurdity.
Easy Rider
- distributor/director: Columbia Pictures/Dennis Hopper
- year: 1969
- genre: American road film
Easy Rider is a landmark film that epitomizes the counterculture movement of the 1960s. The film follows two motorcycle-riding hippies, Wyatt (Peter Fonda) and Billy (Dennis Hopper), as they embark on a cross-country journey in search of freedom and the American dream. Easy Rider is not just a road movie; it’s a cultural touchstone that explores the clash between conservative values and the emergent counterculture. The film’s soundtrack features Born to Be Wild (Mars Bonfire/Steppenwolf) which has become an anthem for rebellion. Easy Rider is a cinematic milestone for its exploration of freedom, identity, and the disillusionment of the American dream. The film remains a powerful reflection of an era marked by social upheaval and cultural change.
Edward Scissorhands
- distributor/director: 20th Century Fox/Tim Burton
- year:1990
- genre: gothic romantic fantasy
Who doesn’t love Johnny Depp? Yikes. Nevermind. Love him or hate him, the guy’s got acting chops out the wazoo. Edward Scissorhands is the story of Edward (Johnny Depp), an experimental man with scissor blades for hands, created by an inventor who dies before he has completed him. Edward is discovered by Peg (Winona Ryder), who brings him to her suburban neighborhood, where Edward must navigate complex human interactions and emotions. Edward Scissorhands explores the beauty found in the unconventional, evoking both wonder and empathy for its endearing and tragic protagonist.
Elf
- distributor/director: New Line Cinema/Jon Favreau
- year: 2003
- genre: holiday classic
Elf is a heartwarming Christmas comedy starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole. The film follows Buddy’s journey to New York City to find his biological father (James Caan). Ferrell’s performance as the lovably naive and exuberant Buddy is hilarious and endearing, capturing the essence of childlike innocence. The witty script and superb supporting cast, including Zooey Deschanel (Jovi), Bob Newhart (Papa Elf), and Peter Billingsley, Ralphie from A Christmas Story, as Ming Ming, the elf who utters the memorable line, “No, buddy, you’re not a cotton-headed ninny-muggins,” contribute to the enduring appeal of Elf, which has become a seasonal favorite for audiences of all ages. Elf earned its status as a classic for spreading joy and laughter with its cheerful message about the true meaning of Christmas.
Elmer Gantry
- distributor/director: United Artists/Richard Brooks
- year: 1960
- genre: American drama
Elmer Gantry is a compelling drama that examines the world of religious revivalism in America. Burt Lancaster gives a tour-de-force performance as Elmer Gantry, a charismatic and opportunistic traveling salesman who becomes a fervent and persuasive preacher. The film, based on Sinclair Lewis’s novel, explores the complexities of faith, morality, and the manipulation of religious fervor for personal gain. Lancaster’s portrayal, which captures the essence of a charismatic but morally bankrupt character, earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor. The film’s themes of religion, morality, and human nature, continue to resonate with audiences and attract new viewers.
The Empire Strikes Back
- distributor/director: 20th Century Fox /George Lucas
- year: 1980
- genre: Star Wars film
What is the best Star Wars film and why is it The Empire Strikes Back? Often regarded as the pinnacle of the Star Wars saga, The Empire Strikes Back took the franchise to new heights. Exploring the complexities of the Rebel Alliance’s struggle against the oppressive Galactic Empire, the characters face significant challenges. From Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) personal journey and training with Yoda to Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) confronting their feelings amidst the turmoil of war, the film is rife with iconic moments. In fact, The Empire Strikes Back contains one of the most iconic plot twists in cinematic history (no spoilers here!). John Williams’ evocative score only serves to add to the depth of the film’s lasting impact. The Empire Strikes Back remains a beloved classic within the Star Wars universe.
The English Patient
- distributor/director: Miramax Films/Miramax Films International/Anthony Minghella
- year: 1996
- genre: British wartime romance
Love it or hate it, no more polarizing movie starts with the letter E than The English Patient. Adapted from Michael Ondaatje’s novel, the film unfolds against the backdrop of World War II. The English Patient intertwines the stories of four individuals in the war-torn landscape. Ralph Fiennes delivers a captivating performance as the mysterious and damaged Count László de Almásy, in the titular role as the English patient. The story weaves together themes of love and betrayal. The English Patient won nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and stands as a poignant exploration of human connectedness amid the chaos of war.
Enter The Dragon
- distributor/director:Golden Harvest(Hong Kong) Warner Brothers (International)/Robert Clouse
- year: 1973
- genre: Bruce Lee martial arts film
Starring the legendary Bruce Lee in his final completed film role before his untimely death, Enter The Dragon is a mix of action, philosophy, and espionage. Lee plays a martial artist named Lee, recruited by a British intelligence agency to participate in a martial arts tournament hosted by the enigmatic villain Han (Shih Kien) on his private island. The film is celebrated for its groundbreaking fight choreography, with Bruce Lee’s lightning-fast moves and charismatic screen presence leaving an indelible mark on the genre.
Eraserhead
- distributor/director: Libra Films/David Lynch
- year: 1977
- genre: horror film
Surreal, nightmarish exploration of existential dread and the complexities of human relationships are at the core of David Lynch’s debut feature film. Showcasing the distinctive style that would become a hallmark of his later works, Eraserhead follows Henry Spencer (Jack Nance), as he grapples with strange occurrences upon discovering that he is a father. Lynch’s meticulous attention to sound design and the eerie, otherworldly visuals contribute to the film’s unsettling atmosphere. Eraserhead defies conventional storytelling, inviting viewers into a dreamlike realm that blurs the lines of reality and fantasy. Its enigmatic nature has made it a cult classic, leaving audiences intrigued and disturbed, while cementing Lynch’s reputation as a master of cinematic surrealism.
Erin Brockovich
- distributor/director: Universal Pictures/Stven Soderbergh
- year: 2000
- genre: American biographical legal drama
Erin Brockovich is a compelling legal drama based on a true story. In the film, Erin Brockovich (Julia Roberts) takes on Pacific Gas and Electric Company for contaminating the water supply in Hinkley, California, after she discovers unexplained illnesses in the town and traces them to contaminated wastewater. Erin Brockovich was nominated for five Academy Awards, with Roberts winning the Oscar for Best Actress. Erin Brockovich is a testament to the triumph of the underdog and the importance of standing up for what you believe.
Escape from New York
- distributor/director: AVCO Embassy Pictures /John Carpenter
- year: 1981
- genre: science-fiction action film
Escape From New York is a dystopian science fiction film that has become a cult classic. Set in a crime-ridden, Manhattan that has been turned into a maximum-security prison, the film follows Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell), a former Special Forces soldier turned outlaw. Plissken is given a chance for a pardon if he can rescue the President of the United States (Donald Pleasence), who has crash-landed in the city. The film is known for its gritty and atmospheric portrayal of a decaying urban landscape and Russell’s iconic performance as the eyepatch-wearing, antihero Plissken. Carpenter’s signature synthesizer score adds to the film’s tense atmosphere. Released in 1981, the film was set in 1997.
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
- distributor/director: A24/Daniel Kwon and Daniel Scheinert
- year: 2022
- genre: absurdist science fiction comedy-drama
Everything Everywhere All At Once succeeds in creating a story that is simultaneously confusing as all get out and familiar as hell. At the crux of the film is the relationship between a mother (Michelle Yeoh) and her daughter (Stephanie Hsu). They must heal their relationship to repair a fracture in the omniverse that poses an existential threat. Through it all, Waymond/Alpha Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) tries to be a supportive spouse and father, while Jamie Lee Curtis has fun playing a determined tax collector. The film earned seven Academy Awards, including Best Film. Michelle Yeoh was the first Asian leading lady to win in the category of Best Actress. But perhaps the most touching is the Best Supporting Actor Oscar that Ke Huy Quan nabbed in his triumphant return to the silver screen.
- distributor/director: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution (North America) Cinergi Productions (International) /Alan Parker
- year: 1996
- genre: American Historical musical
Evita is a film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s acclaimed musical of, starring Madonna as Eva Perón, the iconic Argentine First Lady. Evita tells the story of her rise from poverty to become one of the most influential and beloved figures in Argentine history. The film’s lavish set designs, impressive musical numbers, and Madonna’s compelling performance combine to create a charming, but powerful film. Though some questioned the wisdom of casting the pop star in the leading role, Madonna won the Golden Globe for her performance.
The Exorcist
- distributor/director: Warner Brothers/William Fredkin
- year: 1973
- genre: American supernatural horror
The Exorcist is a groundbreaking horror film based on William Peter Blatty’s novel. The film tells the chilling story of a young girl (Linda Blair) who becomes possessed by a malevolent demon. The story follows the attempts of two priests, Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) and Father Karras (Jason Miller), to perform an exorcism to save Regan’s soul. Upon its release, The Exorcist was both praised and criticized for its shocking content, pushing the boundaries of what was acceptable in mainstream cinema. Nevertheless, it became a massive commercial success and received critical acclaim, earning ten Academy Award nominations.
81 Movies That Start With E
|Number
|Title
|Year
|Genre
|1.
|The Eagle
|2011
|Scots historical drama
|2.
|Eagle Eye
|2008
|American action thriller
|3.
|The Eagle has Landed
|1976
|British war saga
|4.
|Eagle vs. Shark
|2007
|New Zealand Taika Waititi romantic comedy
|5.
|Eames: The Architect and the Painter
|2011
|American biographical documentary
|6.
|Early Man
|2018
|British stop-motion animation film
|7.
|The Earth is Blue as an Orange
|2020
|Ukrainian drama
|8.
|Earth Days
|2009
|American documentary
|9.
|Earth to Echo
|2014
|American science-fiction film
|10.
|Earth Girls are Easy
|1988
|American science-fiction musical romantic comedy
|11.
|Earthquake
|1974
|American disaster film
|12.
|East of Eden
|1955
|American historical drama
|13.
|East of Havana
|2006
|Cuban documentary
|14.
|East Palace, West Palace
|1996
|Chinese drama
|15.
|Easter Parade
|1948
|American musical starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire
|16.
|Easy A
|2010
|American teen romantic comedy
|17.
|East Come, Easy Go
|1967
|Elvis Presley vehicle
|18.
|Easy Rider
|1969
|American road drama
|19.
|Eat Hot Tofu Slowly
|2005
|Chinese comedy
|20.
|Eat Pray Love
|2010
|American travel romance
|21.
|Eat Your Make-up
|1968
|John Waters short film
|22.
|Eating Raoul
|1980
|American black comedy
|23.
|Ebony, Ivory & Jade
|1976
|Filipino martial arts film
|24.
|Echo In The Canyon
|2018
|American music documentary
|25.
|Ed Wood
|1994
|American biographical dramatic comedy
|26.
|Edge of the City
|1957
|American film noir
|27.
|The Edge of Love
|2008
|British biographical romance
|28.
|Edge of Tomorrow
|2014
|American science fiction action film
|29.
|Edie & Thea: A Very Long Engagement
|2009
|American documentary
|30.
|EDtv
|1999
|Ron Howard satire
|31.
|Educating Rita
|1983
|British award-winning comedy drama
|32.
|Edward Scissorhands
|1990
|Tim Burton gothic fantasy
|33.
|Eight Men Out
|1988
|American sports documentary drama
|34.
|Elemental
|2023
|Disney/Pixar animated feature
|35.
|The Elephant Man
|1980
|American biographical drama directed by David Lynch
|36.
|Elf
|2003
|American Holiday film classic
|37.
|Elizabeth
|1998
|British biographical drama starring Cate Blanchett
|38.
|Elizabeth Harvest
|2018
|American science fiction thriller
|39.
|Elizabethtown
|2005
|Cameron Crowe tragic dramatic comedy
|40.
|Elmer Gantry
|1960
|American drama starring Burt Lancaster
|41.
|Elvis: That’s the Way it is
|1970
|American documentary
|42.
|Elysium
|2013
|American dystopian science fiction thriller
|43.
|The Emigrants
|1971
|Swedish drama
|44.
|Empire State
|2003
|American crime drama
|45.
|The Empire Strikes Back
|1980
|Star Wars, episode V
|46.
|Empire of the Sun
|1987
|Steven Spielberg coming-of-age drama
|47.
|Encanto
|2021
|Disney animated musical feature
|48.
|Enchanted
|2007
|Disney live-action modern fairy tale
|49.
|Encino Man
|1992
|American comedy
|50.
|The End of the Tour
|2015
|American drama
|51.
|Enders Game
|2013
|American science fiction action film
|52.
|Endless Love
|1981
|Franco Zeffirelli teen romance
|53.
|The Endless Summer
|1966
|American surf documentary
|54.
|Enemy of the State
|1998
|American political action thriller
|55.
|The Enforcer
|1976
|American neo-noir action thriller
|56.
|The English Patient
|1996
|English war drama
|57.
|The Englishman Who Went up a Hill but Came down a Mountain
|1995
|English romantic comedy
|58.
|Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
|2005
|American documentary
|59.
|Enter the Dragon
|1973
|American martial arts film, featuring Bruce Lee in his final appearance
|60.
|Epic Movie
|2007
|American parody film
|61.
|The Equalizer
|2014
|American action thriller
|62.
|Eraserhead
|1977
|American horror film
|63.
|Erin Brockovich
|2000
|American biographical drama
|64.
|Escape from Alcatraz
|1979
|American prison action thriller
|65.
|Escape to Witch Mountain
|1975
|American fantasy science fiction
|66.
|Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
|2004
|American science fiction romance
|67.
|Eureka
|1983
|American psychological thriller
|68.
|Even Cowgirls Get the Blues
|1983
|American road film
|69.
|Every which way but Loose
|1978
|American action comedy
|70.
|Everybody’s All-American
|1988
|American sports drama
|71.
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|2022
|American dramatic comedy
|72.
|Evita
|1996
|American historical musical
|73.
|Exodus
|1960
|American historical drama
|74.
|The Exorcist
|1973
|American supernatural horror film
|75.
|Extinct
|2021
|American animated science fiction comedy film
|76.
|Extract
|2009
|Mike Judge live-action comedy
|77.
|Extraordinary Measures
|2010
|American medical drama
|78.
|Extreme Measures
|1991
|American medical crime thriller
|79.
|Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
|2011
|American Drama
|80.
|The Eyes of Laura Mars
|1978
|American supernatural thriller
|81.
|Eyes Wide Shut
|1999
|Stanley Kubrick psychological drama
