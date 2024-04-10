40 Most Famous Asian Actresses Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Asian films have come a long way since its inception, evolving over the years into an art form that has gained international recognition. Asian actresses have also expanded and fine-tuned their craft, gaining acceptance and even opening opportunities in foreign markets.

Michelle Yeoh is one of the many success stories of Asian actresses getting their start in Asian Cinema, and moving on to blockbuster films in Hollywood. Yeoh got her start in Hong Kong, where she was featured in action films where she performed her own stunts. After many successful action films such as “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” (2000), “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2005), and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (2022), Yeoh recently made history as becoming one of the first Asian actresses to ever win an Oscar for her role as Evelyn Wang in A24’s critically acclaimed, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” in 2023.

Michelle Yeoh’s success proves that there is great Asian female talent to be found in Asian Cinema. Following is a list of 40 Asian actresses that have starred or participated in a supporting role in the most popular Asian movies compiled on IMDb by ryankurniaputra94. These actresses were ranked from 40th to the Best Asian actress.

40. Nana Seino

Age: 29

Acting credits: 52

Best known for: Tokyo Tribe, A Man, Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e, Ouroboros

Born in Inazawa Japan, Nana Seino got her start in the spotlight as an exclusive model for a girl’s fashion magazine, Pichilemon. Her television acting debut began in 2011, in the Tokyo Broadcasting System Television’s “Ouran High School Host Club.” In 2014, she auditioned and landed the role of Sunmi in 2014’s action film “Tokyo Tribe”, a hip-hop musical about Tokyo gangs at war. In 2015, Seino won the Best Newcomer Award at the 36th Yokohama Film Festival for her work in “Danger Dolls” and “Tokyo Tribe.”

39. Manami Konishi

Age: 45

45 Acting credits: 71

Best known for: Sweet Rain: Accuracy of Death, Amida-do dayori, Utsutsu, Nonchan noriben

Also known as Koni-Tan, Manami Konishi is a Japanese actress, singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer. She is known for her roles in Tokyo Park and Retribution. In 2002, she won new actor awards in the Blue Ribbon Awards and Kinema Junpo Prize. In 2009, she won the best actress award for her role in Nonchan Noriben for the 31st annual Yokohama Film Festival.

38. Chizuru Ikewaki

Age: 42

Acting credits: 67

Best known for: Josee, The Tiger and the Fish , Shoplifters, The Cat Returns, The Light Shines Only There

Japanese actress Chirzuru Ikewaki was born in Kagoshima, Japan. She won the Best Supporting Actress Award for the movie, “Hansekai” (2019) during the 41st annual Yokohama Film Festival. She also took home the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 93rd annual Kinema Junpo Best Ten in 2019. Followed by another Best Supporting Actress Award for the 74th annual Mainichi Film Competition.

37. Fumi Nikaido

Age: 29

29 Acting credits: 59

Best known for: Why Don’t You Play In Hell?, Himizu, My Man, The Brain Man

Fumi began her career as a fashion model in Okinawa, Japan and starred in her first film, “Toad’s Oil” in 2009. In 2011, she was the recipient of The Best Young Actress Award for her role in “Himizu” at the 68th Venice International Film Festival. At the New York Asian Festival of 2014, Nikaido was also awarded as an “International Rising Star.”

36. Kyoko Koizumi

Age: 58

58 Acting credits: 76

76 Best known for: Adrift in Tokyo, Tokyo Sonata, Hanging Garden, Kaito Ruby

Japanese singer and actress Kyoko Koizumi got her start after she was a winning participant in the “Star Tanjo!” program in 1981. The following year, she released her first music single in March of 1982. Her most popular hit was was in 1991 when it sold over a million copies in Japan. As she shifted her focus to acting, she won the Best Actress Award in 1989 for her role in the film “Kaito Ruby” at the Yokohama Film Festival.

35. Riko Narumi

Age: 31

31 Acting credits: 83

83 Best known for: Ikigami, Prodigy, Trick, Trick: The Movie

Riko Narumi is a 31 year old Japanese actress and model was born in Kanagawa, Japan on August 18, 1992. Her most popular film was “Labyrinth of Cinema” (2019) and received 90% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

34. Anne Suzuki

Age: 36

36 Acting credits: 50

50 Best known for: Hana and Alice, Snow Falling on Cedars, Returner, Steamboy

Former Japanese child-star Anne Suzuki was born in Tokyo and attended the elite high school Horikoshi Gakuen. Her debut performance in the film, “Snow Falling on Cedars,” earned Suzuki a nomination for a YoungStar Award for Best Young Actress/Performance in a Motion Picture Drama in 2000.

33. Juri Ueno

Age: 37

37 Acting credits: 53

53 Best known for: Swing Girls, Josee, The Tiger, and The Fish, The Stars Converge

Japanese actress Juri Ueno received the Newcomer of the Year prize at the Japanese Academy Awards for her role in the film “Swing Girls” in 2005. In 2007 she won the Best Lead Actress award at the 51st Television Drama Academy Awards. She also took home the Best Supporting Actress Award for her work in the television series, “Last Friends” in 2008 at 57th Television Drama Academy Awards.

32. Aoi Miyazaki

Age: 38

38 Acting credits: 69

69 Best known for: Heavenly Forest, Wolf Children, Rage, Harmful Insect

Miyazaki had her start in the entertainment industry at the age of 4, appearing in commercials, magazine ads, and even had a small role as an extra in a television drama. At 14 she received international acclaim for her role in the film, “Eureka.” Subsequently, Miyazaki received the Best Actress Award at the Japanese Professional Movie Awards.

31. Yui Natsukawa

Age: 55

55 Acting credits: 73

73 Best known for: Still Walking, The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi, Tales From Earthsea, Alone in the Night

Japanese actress Yui Natsukawa is a fan favorite as many praise her versatile acting abilities throughout various movie genres, including comedy, drama, and suspense. She has also been recognized via various movie awards. In 2008, she received the Best Supporting Actress Award for her performance in “Still Walking.” In January of 2011, she also received the Best Supporting Actress Award for “A Lone Scalpel.” The following month she received another Best Supporting Actress Award for “A Lone Scalpel.”

30. Soo Ae

Age: 44

44 Acting credits: 20

20 Best known for: Flu, A Family, A Thousand Days’ Promise, Midnight FM

South Korean actress Soo Ae got her start in the entertainment industry through television. Her role in 2004’s “The Family” was her breakout role. This paved the way to more lead actress roles, including “Sunny” in 2008 and Midnight FM in 2010. She is also well known for her role in popular television melodramas, including “Emperor of the Sea” in 2004, “A Thousand Days’ Promise” in 2011, “Queen of Ambition” in 2013, and “Mask” in 2015.

29. Eriko Sato

Age: 42

42 Acting credits: 105

105 Best known for: Funuke: Show Some Love, You Losers!, Cutie Honey, Doomsday: The Sinking of Japan

Born in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, Eriko Sato is known for her starring roles in the 2004 comedy, “Cutie Honey” and the 2007 horror flick, “Carved.” She is also known for starring in the 2007 black comedy, “Funuke, Show Some Love, You Losers.” Sato also starred in the 2010 science fiction film, “Nanase Futatabi.” Also in 2010, she starred in the mystery film, “Strangers in the City.”

28. Miki Nakatani

Age: 48

48 Acting credits: 71

71 Best known for: Memories of Matsuko, Kiraware Matsuko no issho, The Ring, Ring 2

As a former member of the girl group, Sakurakko Club, Japanese actress and singer, Miki Nakatani, transitioned into acting shortly after her departure from the band. Her debut performance was on the popular television drama, “One Roof.”

In 1996, she re-launched her music career and released three albums: Shokumotsu Rensa (1996), Cure (1997) and Shiseikatsu (1999). Nakatani has also garnered six Japan Academy Awards for her roles in “When the Last Sword Is Drawn” (2002), “Memories of Matsuko” (2006), and “Zero Focus” (2009).

27. Gao Yuanyuan

Age: 44

44 Acting credits: 31

31 Best known for: City of Life and Death, Rob-B-Hood, Caught in the Web, Zan Men Jie Hun Ba

Chinese actress and model Gao Yuanyuan is known for her role in the television series, “The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber” (2003). Unlike other Chinese actresses, she entered the entertainment industry without any drama academic training in 1996. Instead, her acting career began when she starred in a television commercial for Meadow Gold ice cream after being discovered at Beijing’s Wangfujing shopping district.

Her film debut was in 1997 when she starred in “Spicy Love Soup.” At the Berlin International Film Festival, she won the Silver Bear award for her role in “Beijing Bicycle” in 2001.

26. Bae Doona

Age: 44

44 Acting credits: 41

41 Best known for: Linda Linda Linda, Cloud Atlas, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, The Host

South Korean actress and photographer, Bae Doona, is known for her roles in “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” (2002), “The Host (2006), and “Air Doll” in 2009. Bae is no stranger to the theatre. As a child she accompanied her mother, a stage actress, to rehearsal halls and theaters. There, she learned to memorize dialogue.

Doona’s career has led to English-speaking roles, including 2012’s “Cloud Atlas” and 2015’s “Jupiter Ascending.” In order to take a break from the rigors of her acting schedule, she took a hiatus where she pursued photography. Her work is featured on her blog as well as her published photo-essay books.

25. Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul

Age: 31

31 Acting credits: 25

25 Best known for: A Little Thing Called Love, Friend Zone, Back to the 90s, AI Love You

Thai actress and model Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul had her start in the entertainment business as a model for a popular brand of student shoes while still attending grade six in primary school. This experience later led to work in movies, short films, and music videos. Luevisadpaibul went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from the filmography department at Srinakharinwirot University.

In 2021, she won the Best Actress award for her role in “The Con Heartist” at the Bangkok Critics Assembly Awards.

24. Mao Inoue

Age: 37

37 Acting credits: 50

50 Best known for: The Snow White Murder Case, Boys Over Flowers, Rebirth, Ninja Sentai Kakuranger

Japanese actress Mao Inoue made her acting debut at the age of five. She appeared in the series, “Kids War” from 1999 to 2003. She co-starred in her first film, “Check It Out, Yo!” in 2006. She briefly took a break from acting to focus on her studies, leading to her graduation from Meiji University in March of 2009.

In 2012, she won the Best Actress award for her role in the film, “Rebirth” from the Japan Film Festival Theatre staff.

23. Gwei Lun-Mei

Age: 40

40 Acting credits: 31

31 Best known for: Secret, Girlfriend Boyfriend, Black Coal, Thin Ice, The Stool Pigeon

Taiwanese actress Gwei Lun-Mei made her acting debut in 2002 for the film, “Blue Gate Crossing.” Lun-Mei continued to make more films, however, she is most recognized for her notable performance in the movie “Secret.” Lun-Mei went on to win the Best Leading Actress award for her role in “Girlfriend, Boyfriend,” a coming of age drama.

In 2014, she won the Favorite Actress award for her role in “Black Coal, Thin Ice,” during the 21st Beijing College Student Film Festival.

22. Emi Takei

Age: 30

30 Acting credits: 41

41 Best known for: Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins, Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends, Rurouni Kenshin Part II: Kyoto Inferno, Ai to makoto

Emi Takei is a Japanese model and actress that announced to her parents that she would become a model in three years while still in junior high school. In fact, in 2006, she entered the 11th Japan Bishojo Contest and won in two categories: the Model Vision award and the Multi-Media award. Her first modeling job was with Seventeen magazine in 2006. In February 2007, she graced the cover of Seventeen magazine.

In 2011, she made her first tv appearance in the drama serial “Taisetsu na Koto wa Subete Kimi ga Oshiete Kureta.”

21. Machiko Ono

Age: 42

42 Acting credits: 110

110 Best known for: Like Father, Like Son, Suzaku, Anime Supremacy, Kiki’s Delivery Service

Spotted by film director, Naomi Kawase, at her junior high school, Marchiko Ono was cast as the lead in the film, “Suzaku.” For her role in the film, Ono received the Best Actress Award from the Singapore Film Festival. She went on to star in another film by Kawase, this time, “The Mournign Forest,” which took home the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007.

20. Lee Yo-Won

Age: 43

43 Acting credits: 26

26 Best known for: May 18, The Great Queen Seondeok, Empire of Gold, Afrika

South Korean actress Lee Yo-Won got her start in the entertainment world as a model when she won a modeling contest and appeared in the November 1997 issue of the fashion magazine, “Figaro.” She gained recognition for her role in the 1999 film, “Attack The Gas Station.” Another praise-worthy acting role came when she starred in the 2001 tv drama, “Blue Mist.”

In 2013, she won two awards from the SBS Drama Awards: Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Drama Special and Top Ten Stars for her role in “Empire of Gold.”

19. Michelle Chen

Age: 40

40 Acting credits: 32

32 Best known for: You Are The Apple of My Eye, The Legend of Qin, Pali Road, Run for Love

Taiwanese actress and singer Michelle Chen was raised in Taipei but later studied at the Southwestern Academy in California. In 2005, she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration. While visiting family in Taiwan, she caught the eye of famed producer Andie Chai. In 2007, after signing a contract with Chai’s company, Chen played supporting roles in films and television series.

In 2012, Chen won the Best Movie Actress award from the Chinese Music Awards. In 2015, she won the Best Actress award in an ancient drama for “The Romance of the Condor Heroes.”

18. Hikari Mitsushima

Age: 38

38 Acting credits: 69

69 Best known for: Love Exposure, Death Note, Puraido, Kuhio taisa

Japanese actress, model, and singer, Hikari Mitsushisima, is a graduate of Okinawa Actors School. In 1997, she began her entertainment career as a teen idol singer for the J-Pop musical group, Folder and Folder 5. That same year, she made her acting debut starring in “Rebirth of Mothra II.” Later, in 2005, Mitsushima made her television debut in “Ultraman Max.”

In 2011, she won the Best Actress award for her role in, “Love Vibes, Sawako Decides.”

17. Paulyn Sun

Age: 49

49 Acting credits: 34

34 Best known for: In the Mood for Love, Ichi the Killer, Island of Greed, The Accidental Spy

Paulyn is a Hong Kong/Singaporean actress that won the championship for Miss Singapore Universe. Shortly after, she quit her job in business development to puruse an acting career in Hong Kong. In 1997, she became the first female actress from Singapore to be nominated for the Hong Kong Film Award for her role in “Island of Greed.”

16. Kuniko Asagi

Age: 61

61 Acting credits: 12

12 Best known for: Midnight Sun, Juvenile, Always: Sunset on Third Street, Juvenile

Televison presenter and Japanese actress Kuniko Asagi was born in Tokyo and is known for her roles in “Juvenile” (2000), “Midnight Sun” (2006), and “Benriya ereji” (2017).

15. Ryoko Hirosue

Age: 43

43 Acting credits: 94

94 Best known for: Departures, Wasabi, Himitsu, 20-seiki nosutarujia

Japanese actress and singer Ryoko Hirosue got her start in the entertainment business when she joined the P&G cosmetics model competition at 14 years of age. The following year, she made her first television appearance singing on the “TK Music Camp.”

In 1995, she starred in “Heart ni S,” at the age of 15. She won the Best Newcomer Award for her role in the comedy series, “Shota no Sushi” at the 10th Television Drama Academy Awards.

14. Yui Aragaki

Age: 35

35 Acting credits: 46

46 Best known for: Sky of Love, Mix, Tokyo Serendipity, Waruboro

Japanese actress, model, singer, Yui Aragaki, was born in Okinawa and won the Grand Prix Award for her audition with the junior fashion magazine, “Nicola.” In 2001 she graced the cover of “Nicola” magazine 15 times. Her breakthrough in her acting career come when she starred in the TBS drama, “Dragon Zakura.” In 2008 she took home the film prize at 45th Golden Arrow Awards.

13. Eun-ju Lee

Age: 24

24 Acting credits: 12

12 Best known for: Tae Guk Gi: The Brotherhood of War, Virgin Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors, The Scarlet Letter, Haneul jeongwon

Born in South Korea, Eun-ju Lee moved from her hometown to Seoul where she was spotted and recruited to become a model for school uniforms. This led to her landing roles in television dramas, including “Start” and “KAIST.” Her first film debut was in 1999, where she starred in “Rainbow Trout.”

Her last film was, “The Scarlet Letter,” which was screened at 2004’s Pusan International Film Festival. After suffering from depression, Eun-ju died by suicide. She was 24 years old.

12. Kayoko Kishimoto

Age: 63

63 Acting credits: 80

80 Best known for: Hoshi Furu Yoro ni, The Travel Nurse, Unfortunate Detective, Kaseifu no Mitazono

Japanese actress Kayoko Kishimoto was discovered in 1976 by Japanese singer, Hideki Saijo at one of his concerts. In 1977 she starred in the television drama “Mu”, followed by a appearances as an idol in additional television dramas, movies, and commercials. She continues to appear in television dramas and shows.

11. Ayumi Ito

Age: 43

43 Acting credits: 113

113 Best known for: Swallowtail Butterfly, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Tokyo Vice, The Last Man: The Brand Profiler

Ayumi Ito was born in Tokyo and made her film debut in “The Water Travelers: Samurai Kids” in 1993. In 1996, she received critical acclaim when she starred in “Swallowtail Butterfly.” In 2012, she starred in the television drama, “Penance.” She also sang in a band, “Mean Machine.”

10. Son Ye-Jin

Age: 42

42 Acting credits: 32

32 Best known for: A Moment to Remember, The Last Princess, The Truth Beneath, Thirty Nine

South Korean actress Son Ye-Jin starred in the leading role of the television drama, “Delicious Proposal.” Her career success came with her roles in “Lovers’ Concerto” and “The Classic.” She also starred in “A Moment To Remember”, which was a commercial success in Japan and Korea. In Korea alone, the film sold over 2 million tickets. For her innocent image in the film, “A Moment To Remember,” she received the title, “Nation’s First Love” in Korea.

9. Jeon Do-yeon

Age: 51

51 Acting credits: 35

35 Best known for: Secret Sunshine, You Are My Sunshine, The Housemaid, Way Back Home

South Korean actress Jeon Do-yeon was the first Korean actress to win an acting award at the 60th annual Cannes Film Festival. In 1990 she began her career as a model with Johnson & Johnson. Her television acting debut was on “Our Heaven,” in 1992. Among the many awards for her work, she has received Best Actress Awards from the 18th Blue Dragon Film Awards and the 35th Grand Bell Awards.

8. Miho Yakayama

Age: 54

54 Acting credits: 53

53 Best known for: Love Letter, Love 2000, Bi bappu haisukuru, Prescription Police

Discovered by a talent scout, Yakayama debuted her musical single, “C” in June of 1985. Following her breakthrough in music, she starred in her first acting role for the film, “Be-Bop High School.” She has recorded a 22 studio albums, with eight number one singles on the Oricon charts. At the 38th Blue Ribbon Awards, 17th Yokohama Film Festival, and the Hochi Film Awards, Yakayama won the Best Actress Award.

7. Kim Hyeon-soo

Age: 23

23 Acting credits: 19

19 Best known for: Silenced, My Love From Another Star, The Penthouse: War in Life, Be With You

South Korean actress Kim Hyeon-soo got her start in the entertainment business as a child model. Her first breakthrough role was in the 2011 film “Silenced.” For this role, she also won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 49th annual Grand Bell Awards. In 2020 she won the Best Young Actress Award for her role in, “The Penthouse: War in Life,” at the SBS Drama Awards.

6. Kim Kkobbi

Age: 38

38 Acting credits: 36

36 Best known for: Breathless, The City of Violence, Midnight Ballad for Ghost Theater, Be With Me

Kim Kkobbi is a South Korean actress that got her start in acting as an extra in the film, “My Boss, My Hero” in 2001. Her focus at the beginning of her career was to take part in Indie films to gain experience. She earned a Best Actress Award for her role in the drama, “Breathless” at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival.

5. Aki Maeda

Age: 38

38 Acting credits: 92

92 Best known for: Battle Royale, The Cat Returns, Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Japanese actress and singer Aki Maeda won the Newcomer of the Year Award in 2001 at the Japanese Academy for her role in “Battle Royale.” Aside from films, she also had roles in television, music, and Anime. She has recorded four studio albums.

4. Keiko Tsushima

Age: 86

86 Acting credits: 100

100 Best known for: Seven Samurai, Kyatsu o nigasuna, Umi no hanabi, Sakura

Keiko Tsushima was a prominent Japanese actress who was known for her role in the 1954 film, “Seven Samurai.” She is also credited for starring in the Japanese television series, “Sakura” and “Kimi ga Jinsei no Toki.”

3. Kaoru Yachigusa

Age: 88

88 Acting credits: 134

134 Best known for: Samurai III: Duel at Ganryu Island, Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto, Samurai II: Duel at Ichijoji Temple, With Beauty and Sorrow

Japanese actress Kaoru Yachigusa was a member of the all-female musical theatre group, Takarazuka Revue, from 1947 to 1957. Upon her departure from the group, she moved on to do film, television, and narration. She won the Best Supporting Actress Award for starring in Ashura no Gotoku (2004) from the Japanese Academy Awards.

2. Yoshino Kimura

Age: 47

47 Acting credits: 116

116 Best known for: Confessions, Blindness, Lost Paradise, The Boy and The Heron

Born in London, England, Japanese actress Yoshino Kimura starred in the Showtime series “Masters of Horror.” For her appearance in Shitsurakuen, Kimura won the “Rookie of the Year” prize at the 21st Japan Academy Awards.

1. Zhang Ziyi

Age: 45

45 Acting credits: 43

43 Best known for: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Hero, House of Flying Daggers,

As one of China’s most outstanding actresses, Zhang Ziyi has captured the attention and praise from movie-goers worldwide. Born in Beijing, she became interested in dancing at 8 years of age and joined the Beijing Dance Academy. She was later accepted into the Central Academy of Drama. Her role in the internationally acclaimed film, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) catapulted Ziyi’s career to global fame. She has earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role and continues to take on complex roles within Chinese cinema.

