Most Popular TV Networks According to Baby Boomers: Ranked

When it comes to the most popular TV networks according to baby boomers, the list is likely going to surprise you. Anyone who thought a list would be dominated by ABC, CBS, and NBC will be surprised. Using data from YouGov, it’s easy to say the most popular TV networks for boomers are not the usual suspects.

You’d be spot on if you imagined the History Channel, Discovery, or Animal Planet as being among the most popular TV networks. More surprising is none of the big 3 networks appear anywhere in the top 10. With this in mind, let’s dive into the networks that are most popular with baby boomers. We’ll take a look at the most popular networks in descending order ending with the most popular.

17. Peacock

A paid streaming network owned by Xfinity, Peacock has a huge library of classic shows that appeal to boomers. Sitcoms like Everybody Loves Raymond, That 70’s Show, and The Office, have all gained appreciation from older audiences as of late.

Peacocks’s relatively inexpensive price tag doesn’t hurt either as it’s an easy addition to your existing Xfinity bill to gain access to thousands of hours of TV shows and movies.

16. HBO

As the television channel that helped set the stage for much of the gritty programming we see today, HBO remains hugely popular. Between its originals like The Sopranos and Game of Thrones, there is just so much in the HBO catalog to enjoy.

For the 65 and older crowd, it’s not even about the network’s newest content as much as the older content. There’s definitely a bit of nostalgia for HBO’s earlier shows which felt like they were part of the first golden age for the network.

15. Comedy Central

Sometimes, you just want a good laugh and this is why Comedy Central is the 15th most popular network with boomers. Among its most popular shows, The Daily Show is a great way to learn about recent stories but with a satirical spin.

In addition, Comedy Central roasts are just downright hilarious and can feature some favorite stars of boomers. Plus, you get reruns of shows like Seinfeld that are a great escape from everyday programming.

14. Nat Geo Wild

Not to be confused with the more mainstream National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild is the 14th most popular network with boomers. This streaming network is payable and is partially owned by both Disney and National Geographic.

With a more specific focus on immersive programming, boomers watching this channel will most likely see the highs and lows of the natural world. Nat Geo Wild is also great for anyone who wants to learn more about animal conservation.

13. Food Network

As the boomer audience is often fond of what it means to have food as a central part of family life, the Food Network has a big appeal. Building on this idea, the Food Network heavily focuses on traditional cooking methods and recipes as well as ensuring proper culinary traditions.

Even the reality show aspects of the Food Network have broad audience appeal as they are just fun to watch. The best part of the Food Network is that you don’t have to be a master chef to appreciate what’s being prepared.

12. Hulu

Often listed as one of the best streaming services for seniors, Hulu remains a popular choice for the boomer crowd. Shows like Saturday Night Live, The Rookie, Blue Bloods, and The Handmaid’s Tale all appeal to boomers in a big way.

The sheer volume of content on Hulu makes it an easy way to have thousands of hours of entertainment available with more content arriving all the time. It’s worth noting that Hulu is relatively cheap compared to other streaming services.

11. Disney+

When it comes to Disney+, there is no question the content catalog can appeal to all ages, including the boomer crowd. As the second largest streaming network behind Netflix, Disney+ has both classic shows and movies boomers will love revisiting.

Back in 2021, Disney+ made a concentrated effort to appeal to an older audience by focusing on new shows and movies specifically geared toward the 65 and older crowd. When you consider Hulu content coming to Disney+ in 2024, the network’s appeal is only going to grow.

10. Cartoon Network

While it’s easy to think of the Cartoon Network as only appealing to a younger crowd, the opposite is true. The network’s back catalog of older cartoons from Hannah Barbera, MGM, and Warner Bros are all boomer favorites.

Being able to rewatch these shows again, likely for the first time in a while, is a great way to relive your childhood. Some of these cartoons are decades old, so they were first shown when boomers were growing up.

9. PBS

It’s not at all surprising to see PBS land on this list as the 9th most popular network. With several programs that cater to an older audience like Age Wise and Aging Matters, PBS has plenty to watch. The show Empowering Seniors has also helped raise PBS’ appeal with the boomer crowd. Plus, PBS consistently delivers new programming it’s watched by 58% of all U.S. television households. This means around 130 million people may watch PBS each month.

8. Paramount Network

Not to be confused with Paramount+, the Paramount Network is the 8th most popular TV network for boomers. The good news is that a lot of what you see on Paramount+ also airs on the Paramount network.

This includes older episodes of Yellowstone but the site is also home to popular shows like Bar Rescue. Originally known as Spike TV, the rebrand to Paramount Network shifted the focus to appeal to an older, more upscale audience.

7. The Weather Channel

A definite surprise on this list, The Weather Channel is a huge hit with the boomer crowd. As the 7th most popular TV network, The Weather Channel is much more than just local weather news. With 24/7 availability, it’s great to use The Weather Channel and the company even launched a streaming service in 2022. The Weather Channel undoubtedly sees a rise in viewers any time a storm is on the horizon as well.

6. Paramount+

If you think it’s surprising to see a streaming network as a popular network with boomers, don’t be shocked. With so much content available, it’s hardly surprising that Paramount+ is a hit with older audiences.

Between its selection of live sports, Paramount+ is also home to popular shows like Yellowstone, Halo, Special Ops: Lioness, and Tulsa King. Paramount+ has quickly grown in prominence and had 67 million subscribers at the end of 2023.

5. Animal Planet

Animal lovers are all about Animal Planet as the 5th most popular channel for boomers. This network has been home to incredible animal rescue stories, documentaries, and learning all about pets. For the last 6 years, Animal Planet has refocused its network on pulling on the heartstrings by focusing on humanity’s love for animals and pets. Available in 205 countries, Animal Planet reaches over 360 million homes worldwide.

4. Discovery Channel

Anyone who wants high-quality television entertainment unrelated to reality TV will love the Discovery Channel. Home to wildly popular shows like Dirty Jobs, Mythbusters, Deadliest Catch, Unsolved History, and Man vs. Wild, Discovery Channel has plenty of hits.

Along with the boomer audience, the Discovery Channel is also a huge hit with ages 25-54 who love the channel’s week-long “Shark Week” events.

3. Netflix

Believe it or not, YouGov is qualifying Netflix as the third most popular TV network. It’s hardly surprising considering the incredible amount of Netflix available. Everything from Netflix-produced content to its staple list of movies and TV that first aired elsewhere can keep you entertained for hours on end.

The biggest problem with Netflix for boomers is that it’s easy to get lost in choosing what to watch. Sometimes, you spend more time on Netflix deciding what to watch than actually watching.

2. National Geographic Channel

As the dominant organization to discuss science, education, exploration, and wildlife, the National Geographic Channel is unsurprisingly popular. When you turn on the National Geographic Channel, you expect outstanding quality in your programming.

For any boomer who wants to learn about nature, science, culture, history, and a combination of all of these, the National Geographic Channel is the best place to go. The channel’s stunning visuals translate so well to television and it’s all educational as well. There’s just something about this channel that can transport a viewer to other parts of the world that boomers love.

1. History Channel

It’s going to surprise many people that the History Channel is the number one choice for boomers. Thanks to its widespread selection of best-in-class documentaries and programs related to figures, phenomena, and historical events, the History Channel is a huge hit.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the History Channel’s popularity is its strong mix of education and entertaining content, both scripted and unscripted. For boomers, the historical work may even cover part of an era when they grew up, making it all the more interesting.

