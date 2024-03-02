Every Russian Aircraft on Order

As the Russian-Ukrainian conflict continues, Russia has been making significant headway but not without some losses. Russia’s arsenal of helicopters has taken a significant beating over the course of the conflict, but the Red Army is looking to add even more combat helicopters to its fleet as well as combat aircraft. (These are the countries with the strongest support for Ukraine. )

In 2024 alone, the Russian military as a whole has over 758 military aircraft and helicopters on order. Most of these are combat aircraft or combat helicopters, but there are a few tankers and transports mixed in as well.

To identify every aircraft on order for the Russian military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft by how many are on order. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, military branches with aircraft in service, and how many of these aircraft are in active service.

The most widely ordered aircraft by the Russian military is the Mil Mi-28 Havok combat helicopter. It was introduced in 2009 as a dedicated twin-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter. The Havok can reach speeds up to 199 mph and has an operational range of nearly 700 miles. It can be outfitted with a series of anti-armor and anti-tank missiles, as well as gun pods and rocket pods. All of these complement its 30mm Shipunov chin-mounted cannon.

While Russia may have its work cut out for as long as this conflict continues, it is bolstering its forces with new aircraft that will replace lost assets with newer more technologically advanced combat aircraft. (Comparing Russia and NATO’s military strength.)

Here is a look at every Russian military aircraft on order: