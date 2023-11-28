Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, was met with immediate condemnation from countries across the world. The ongoing war, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II, is the most significant challenge to peace, stability, and democracy in the region in the post-Cold War era.

In the 21 months since the war began, the United States has directed more than $76 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military aid to support the Ukrainian resistance – far more than any other country. For context, Germany, Ukraine’s second largest benefactor, has given less than $25 billion in aid to Ukraine. (Here is a look at every weapon the U.S. has sent Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.)

But the aid countries have transferred to Ukraine are not a direct reflection of popular attitudes towards the war. According to a study published by the Pew Research Center in July 2023, 7% of Americans have at least some confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin to do the right thing regarding world affairs. In Sweden, meanwhile, a country that has supplied only about $2.6 billion in aid, only 3% of the population have similarly positive opinions of Putin.

Using Pew Research Center polling data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the strongest – and weakest – support for Ukraine. The 24 countries included in the survey are ranked on an equally weighted index of survey responses reflecting public confidence in Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to do the right thing, as well as how favorably or unfavorably Russia is perceived as a country.

The highest ranking countries on this list – those in which the largest share of residents have negative views of Russia and Russian leadership and positive views of Ukranian leadership – tend to be strong, healthy democracies, a stark contrast to the authoritarian regime in Russia. According to the Democracy Index, published by The Economist, eight of the 10 countries with the strongest support for Ukraine are full democracies, and two – including the United States – are considered flawed democracies.

Meanwhile, each of the 10 lowest ranking countries on this list is either a flawed democracy or headed by a hybrid authoritarian-democratic regime.

Several of the highest ranking countries on this list are either members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or close NATO allies. NATO was founded as a check to Soviet aggression during the Cold War, and NATO members and affiliates with the strongest grassroots support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict include the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (This is how NATO’s military strength compares to Russia’s.)

Methodology

To identify the countries with the strongest support for Ukraine, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed survey data reported by the Pew Research Center. Each of the 24 countries included in the survey were ranked on an equally weighted index of six measures.

The three measures that contributed positively to the overall index score, indicating support for Ukraine, were: 1.) the share of respondents with little or no confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin to do the right thing regarding world affairs, 2.) the share of respondents with either some or a lot of confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to do the right thing regarding world affairs, and 3.) the share of respondents with a very or somewhat unfavorable opinion of Russia as a country.

The three measures that contributed negatively to the overall index score, indicating support for Russia, were, 1.) the share of respondents with either some or a lot of confidence in Putin to do the right thing regarding world affairs, 2.) the share of respondents with either some or a lot of confidence in Putin to do the right thing regarding world affairs, and 3.) the share of respondents with a very or somewhat favorable opinion of Russia as a country.

All survey data was collected in the Spring of 2023.

See perceptions of Ukraine War by country:

24. India

Source: hadynyah / E+ via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 59% some/a lot of confidence; 30% little to no confidence

59% some/a lot of confidence; 30% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 50% some/a lot of confidence; 35% little to no confidence

50% some/a lot of confidence; 35% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 57% favorable; 31% unfavorable

57% favorable; 31% unfavorable Regime classification: Flawed democracy

23. Indonesia

Source: nala_rinaldo / RooM via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 43% some/a lot of confidence; 26% little to no confidence

43% some/a lot of confidence; 26% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 32% some/a lot of confidence; 33% little to no confidence

32% some/a lot of confidence; 33% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 42% favorable; 30% unfavorable

42% favorable; 30% unfavorable Regime classification: Flawed democracy

22. Kenya

Source: EunikaSopotnicka / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 46% some/a lot of confidence; 48% little to no confidence

46% some/a lot of confidence; 48% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 51% some/a lot of confidence; 41% little to no confidence

51% some/a lot of confidence; 41% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 40% favorable; 47% unfavorable

40% favorable; 47% unfavorable Regime classification: Authoritarian-democratic hybrid

21. Nigeria

Source: peeterv / E+ via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 38% some/a lot of confidence; 51% little to no confidence

38% some/a lot of confidence; 51% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 38% some/a lot of confidence; 49% little to no confidence

38% some/a lot of confidence; 49% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 42% favorable; 46% unfavorable

42% favorable; 46% unfavorable Regime classification: Authoritarian-democratic hybrid

20. Greece

Source: yiannismarmaras / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 29% some/a lot of confidence; 70% little to no confidence

29% some/a lot of confidence; 70% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 28% some/a lot of confidence; 71% little to no confidence

28% some/a lot of confidence; 71% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 32% favorable; 66% unfavorable

32% favorable; 66% unfavorable Regime classification: Flawed democracy

19. Mexico

Source: R.M. Nunes / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 24% some/a lot of confidence; 69% little to no confidence

24% some/a lot of confidence; 69% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 25% some/a lot of confidence; 65% little to no confidence

25% some/a lot of confidence; 65% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 34% favorable; 54% unfavorable

34% favorable; 54% unfavorable Regime classification: Authoritarian-democratic hybrid

18. South Africa

Source: Ben1183 / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 30% some/a lot of confidence; 50% little to no confidence

30% some/a lot of confidence; 50% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 32% some/a lot of confidence; 40% little to no confidence

32% some/a lot of confidence; 40% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 28% favorable; 57% unfavorable

28% favorable; 57% unfavorable Regime classification: Flawed democracy

17. Hungary

Source: AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 19% some/a lot of confidence; 79% little to no confidence

19% some/a lot of confidence; 79% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 11% some/a lot of confidence; 86% little to no confidence

11% some/a lot of confidence; 86% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 23% favorable; 73% unfavorable

23% favorable; 73% unfavorable Regime classification: Flawed democracy

16. Argentina

Source: AdonisVillanueva / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 14% some/a lot of confidence; 74% little to no confidence

14% some/a lot of confidence; 74% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 24% some/a lot of confidence; 50% little to no confidence

24% some/a lot of confidence; 50% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 17% favorable; 57% unfavorable

17% favorable; 57% unfavorable Regime classification: Flawed democracy

15. Brazil

Source: marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 12% some/a lot of confidence; 77% little to no confidence

12% some/a lot of confidence; 77% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 33% some/a lot of confidence; 52% little to no confidence

33% some/a lot of confidence; 52% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 18% favorable; 68% unfavorable

18% favorable; 68% unfavorable Regime classification: Flawed democracy

14. Italy

Source: JaCZhou / E+ via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 14% some/a lot of confidence; 86% little to no confidence

14% some/a lot of confidence; 86% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 38% some/a lot of confidence; 61% little to no confidence

38% some/a lot of confidence; 61% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 18% favorable; 79% unfavorable

18% favorable; 79% unfavorable Regime classification: Flawed democracy

13. Israel

Source: WangAnQi / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 10% some/a lot of confidence; 88% little to no confidence

10% some/a lot of confidence; 88% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 34% some/a lot of confidence; 59% little to no confidence

34% some/a lot of confidence; 59% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 13% favorable; 83% unfavorable

13% favorable; 83% unfavorable Regime classification: Flawed democracy

12. France

Source: matthewleesdixon / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 8% some/a lot of confidence; 91% little to no confidence

8% some/a lot of confidence; 91% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 50% some/a lot of confidence; 47% little to no confidence

50% some/a lot of confidence; 47% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 15% favorable; 82% unfavorable

15% favorable; 82% unfavorable Regime classification: Full democracy

11. Canada

Source: Aolin Chen / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 12% some/a lot of confidence; 85% little to no confidence

12% some/a lot of confidence; 85% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 65% some/a lot of confidence; 32% little to no confidence

65% some/a lot of confidence; 32% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 12% favorable; 81% unfavorable

12% favorable; 81% unfavorable Regime classification: Full democracy

10. Germany

Source: Shutterstock

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 8% some/a lot of confidence; 92% little to no confidence

8% some/a lot of confidence; 92% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 62% some/a lot of confidence; 38% little to no confidence

62% some/a lot of confidence; 38% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 10% favorable; 86% unfavorable

10% favorable; 86% unfavorable Regime classification: Full democracy

9. United States

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 7% some/a lot of confidence; 90% little to no confidence

7% some/a lot of confidence; 90% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 56% some/a lot of confidence; 33% little to no confidence

56% some/a lot of confidence; 33% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 7% favorable; 91% unfavorable

7% favorable; 91% unfavorable Regime classification: Flawed democracy

8. Spain

Source: Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 5% some/a lot of confidence; 95% little to no confidence

5% some/a lot of confidence; 95% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 55% some/a lot of confidence; 43% little to no confidence

55% some/a lot of confidence; 43% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 5% favorable; 92% unfavorable

5% favorable; 92% unfavorable Regime classification: Full democracy

7. South Korea

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 6% some/a lot of confidence; 94% little to no confidence

6% some/a lot of confidence; 94% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 66% some/a lot of confidence; 31% little to no confidence

66% some/a lot of confidence; 31% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 14% favorable; 85% unfavorable

14% favorable; 85% unfavorable Regime classification: Full democracy

6. United Kingdom

Source: IakovKalinin / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 9% some/a lot of confidence; 90% little to no confidence

9% some/a lot of confidence; 90% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 77% some/a lot of confidence; 22% little to no confidence

77% some/a lot of confidence; 22% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 10% favorable; 90% unfavorable

10% favorable; 90% unfavorable Regime classification: Full democracy

5. Netherlands

Source: funky-data / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 7% some/a lot of confidence; 93% little to no confidence

7% some/a lot of confidence; 93% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 73% some/a lot of confidence; 26% little to no confidence

73% some/a lot of confidence; 26% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 7% favorable; 91% unfavorable

7% favorable; 91% unfavorable Regime classification: Full democracy

4. Australia

Source: Yiran An / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 5% some/a lot of confidence; 93% little to no confidence

5% some/a lot of confidence; 93% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 70% some/a lot of confidence; 26% little to no confidence

70% some/a lot of confidence; 26% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 8% favorable; 92% unfavorable

8% favorable; 92% unfavorable Regime classification: Full democracy

3. Japan

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 4% some/a lot of confidence; 94% little to no confidence

4% some/a lot of confidence; 94% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 68% some/a lot of confidence; 28% little to no confidence

68% some/a lot of confidence; 28% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 5% favorable; 93% unfavorable

5% favorable; 93% unfavorable Regime classification: Full democracy

2. Poland

Source: Antagain / E+ via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 1% some/a lot of confidence; 98% little to no confidence

1% some/a lot of confidence; 98% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 70% some/a lot of confidence; 21% little to no confidence

70% some/a lot of confidence; 21% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 1% favorable; 98% unfavorable

1% favorable; 98% unfavorable Regime classification: Flawed democracy

1. Sweden

Source: nantonov / iStock via Getty Images

Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 3% some/a lot of confidence; 98% little to no confidence

3% some/a lot of confidence; 98% little to no confidence Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 86% some/a lot of confidence; 12% little to no confidence

86% some/a lot of confidence; 12% little to no confidence Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 3% favorable; 96% unfavorable

3% favorable; 96% unfavorable Regime classification: Full democracy