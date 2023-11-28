Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, was met with immediate condemnation from countries across the world. The ongoing war, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II, is the most significant challenge to peace, stability, and democracy in the region in the post-Cold War era.
In the 21 months since the war began, the United States has directed more than $76 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military aid to support the Ukrainian resistance – far more than any other country. For context, Germany, Ukraine’s second largest benefactor, has given less than $25 billion in aid to Ukraine. (Here is a look at every weapon the U.S. has sent Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.)
But the aid countries have transferred to Ukraine are not a direct reflection of popular attitudes towards the war. According to a study published by the Pew Research Center in July 2023, 7% of Americans have at least some confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin to do the right thing regarding world affairs. In Sweden, meanwhile, a country that has supplied only about $2.6 billion in aid, only 3% of the population have similarly positive opinions of Putin.
Using Pew Research Center polling data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the strongest – and weakest – support for Ukraine. The 24 countries included in the survey are ranked on an equally weighted index of survey responses reflecting public confidence in Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to do the right thing, as well as how favorably or unfavorably Russia is perceived as a country.
The highest ranking countries on this list – those in which the largest share of residents have negative views of Russia and Russian leadership and positive views of Ukranian leadership – tend to be strong, healthy democracies, a stark contrast to the authoritarian regime in Russia. According to the Democracy Index, published by The Economist, eight of the 10 countries with the strongest support for Ukraine are full democracies, and two – including the United States – are considered flawed democracies.
Meanwhile, each of the 10 lowest ranking countries on this list is either a flawed democracy or headed by a hybrid authoritarian-democratic regime.
Several of the highest ranking countries on this list are either members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or close NATO allies. NATO was founded as a check to Soviet aggression during the Cold War, and NATO members and affiliates with the strongest grassroots support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict include the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (This is how NATO’s military strength compares to Russia’s.)
To identify the countries with the strongest support for Ukraine, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed survey data reported by the Pew Research Center. Each of the 24 countries included in the survey were ranked on an equally weighted index of six measures.
The three measures that contributed positively to the overall index score, indicating support for Ukraine, were: 1.) the share of respondents with little or no confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin to do the right thing regarding world affairs, 2.) the share of respondents with either some or a lot of confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to do the right thing regarding world affairs, and 3.) the share of respondents with a very or somewhat unfavorable opinion of Russia as a country.
The three measures that contributed negatively to the overall index score, indicating support for Russia, were, 1.) the share of respondents with either some or a lot of confidence in Putin to do the right thing regarding world affairs, 2.) the share of respondents with either some or a lot of confidence in Putin to do the right thing regarding world affairs, and 3.) the share of respondents with a very or somewhat favorable opinion of Russia as a country.
All survey data was collected in the Spring of 2023.
24. India
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 59% some/a lot of confidence; 30% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 50% some/a lot of confidence; 35% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 57% favorable; 31% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Flawed democracy
23. Indonesia
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 43% some/a lot of confidence; 26% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 32% some/a lot of confidence; 33% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 42% favorable; 30% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Flawed democracy
22. Kenya
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 46% some/a lot of confidence; 48% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 51% some/a lot of confidence; 41% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 40% favorable; 47% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Authoritarian-democratic hybrid
21. Nigeria
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 38% some/a lot of confidence; 51% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 38% some/a lot of confidence; 49% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 42% favorable; 46% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Authoritarian-democratic hybrid
20. Greece
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 29% some/a lot of confidence; 70% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 28% some/a lot of confidence; 71% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 32% favorable; 66% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Flawed democracy
19. Mexico
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 24% some/a lot of confidence; 69% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 25% some/a lot of confidence; 65% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 34% favorable; 54% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Authoritarian-democratic hybrid
18. South Africa
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 30% some/a lot of confidence; 50% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 32% some/a lot of confidence; 40% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 28% favorable; 57% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Flawed democracy
17. Hungary
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 19% some/a lot of confidence; 79% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 11% some/a lot of confidence; 86% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 23% favorable; 73% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Flawed democracy
16. Argentina
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 14% some/a lot of confidence; 74% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 24% some/a lot of confidence; 50% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 17% favorable; 57% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Flawed democracy
15. Brazil
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 12% some/a lot of confidence; 77% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 33% some/a lot of confidence; 52% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 18% favorable; 68% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Flawed democracy
14. Italy
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 14% some/a lot of confidence; 86% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 38% some/a lot of confidence; 61% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 18% favorable; 79% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Flawed democracy
13. Israel
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 10% some/a lot of confidence; 88% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 34% some/a lot of confidence; 59% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 13% favorable; 83% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Flawed democracy
12. France
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 8% some/a lot of confidence; 91% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 50% some/a lot of confidence; 47% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 15% favorable; 82% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Full democracy
11. Canada
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 12% some/a lot of confidence; 85% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 65% some/a lot of confidence; 32% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 12% favorable; 81% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Full democracy
10. Germany
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 8% some/a lot of confidence; 92% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 62% some/a lot of confidence; 38% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 10% favorable; 86% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Full democracy
9. United States
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 7% some/a lot of confidence; 90% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 56% some/a lot of confidence; 33% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 7% favorable; 91% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Flawed democracy
8. Spain
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 5% some/a lot of confidence; 95% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 55% some/a lot of confidence; 43% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 5% favorable; 92% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Full democracy
7. South Korea
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 6% some/a lot of confidence; 94% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 66% some/a lot of confidence; 31% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 14% favorable; 85% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Full democracy
6. United Kingdom
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 9% some/a lot of confidence; 90% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 77% some/a lot of confidence; 22% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 10% favorable; 90% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Full democracy
5. Netherlands
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 7% some/a lot of confidence; 93% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 73% some/a lot of confidence; 26% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 7% favorable; 91% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Full democracy
4. Australia
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 5% some/a lot of confidence; 93% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 70% some/a lot of confidence; 26% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 8% favorable; 92% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Full democracy
3. Japan
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 4% some/a lot of confidence; 94% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 68% some/a lot of confidence; 28% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 5% favorable; 93% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Full democracy
2. Poland
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 1% some/a lot of confidence; 98% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 70% some/a lot of confidence; 21% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 1% favorable; 98% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Flawed democracy
1. Sweden
- Confidence in Putin to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 3% some/a lot of confidence; 98% little to no confidence
- Confidence in Zelenskyy to do the right thing (pct. of pop.): 86% some/a lot of confidence; 12% little to no confidence
- Views on Russia as a country (pct. of pop.): 3% favorable; 96% unfavorable
- Regime classification: Full democracy
