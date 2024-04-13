The 15 Most Memorable Joe Biden Posts on Twitter/X Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Joe Biden once called himself a “gaffe machine” and has proven the point in decades of cringy and hilarious faux-pas. Like many politicians, he has used Twitter/X to get his message out to the public. But even with a team of staffers to fact-check and edit every tweet, his posts still run the whole range from bland to feisty to bewildering to heartwarming—much like the man himself.

Two of his most popular accounts are @JoeBiden (38 million followers) and @POTUS (34.7 million followers). Just so you don’t have to, we’ve perused them both to find some of Biden’s best . . . and worst. By the way, the photos of the President in this article were not taken on the occasion of the post; we just chose ones that fit the idea of it. And our slide titles are our own, not quotes of Mr. Biden. We’re just having fun with this and hope you do, too!

1. My Tweets Will be the Least of Your Worries . . .

Source: Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Quote: “You won’t have to worry about my tweets when I’m president.”

When He Posted It: July 30, 2020

Why He Posted It: Biden was contrasting himself with Donald Trump, who drew a lot of controversy for his unrestrained, stream-of-consciousness style of posting to social media, apparently without the benefit of a staff editor. Joe would never do that . . . would he?

2. Winning That Youth Vote!

Source: Rich Fury / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Quote: “It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon.”

When He Posted It: May 31, 2022

Why He Posted It: This might seem like a pretty boring post, but it was the most popular of Biden’s presidency to date, with 375,000 reposts and 1.1 million likes! Why? Because it came with a video of the President’s White House meeting with the members of BTS, the most popular K-Pop boy band in the world, who thanked the President for his efforts to combat anti-Asian hate in the wake of the COVID crisis. And, incidentally, were all spiffily dressed in identical dapper black suits. So . . . we’re just guessing here that about 1 million of those likes were for the cute boy band in formal wear and the rest, we suppose, could be for a fine policy initiative of the oldest President in U.S. history . . .

3. Do What I Mean, Not What I Say.

Source: Coast-to-Coast / Getty Images

Quote: “My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

When He Posted It: July 2, 2022

Why He Posted It: This post got intense criticism for its apparent lack of understanding of free market principles and the effects of the Administration’s own policies. International sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine removed a substantial percentage of the world’s oil from the market; American economic policies, including stimulus payments and higher minimum wages in some states; and policies related to the environment that restricted U.S. petroleum production all contributed to a lower international oil supply and higher prices. Which oil companies passed on to consumers, doing exactly as Biden said, “to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product.”

4. Sorry, Not Sorry, Elon.

Source: Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Quote: “Not a bad place to test drive the electric future of American auto.”

When He Posted It: February 25, 2023

Why He Posted It: This post showed a Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid driving on a road on the White House lawn. Significantly it was not a Tesla. Biden and Elon Musk, the owner of both Tesla and X, have had a contentious relationship. Biden’s Jeep hybrid post came just a week before Tesla’s 2023 Investor Day, when Musk would have to shore up confidence with his shareholders in the face of increasingly sharp competition in the hybrid vehicle market. Take that, rocket man!

5. Let’s Try—Nobody Shoot Anybody.

Source: CAEccles / iStock / Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

Quote: “Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack because they fear nothing more than Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace. To continue down the path of terror, violence, killing, and war is to give Hamas what they seek. We can’t do that.”

When He Posted It: November 21, 2023

Why He Posted It: In response to a terror attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, Israel launched an intense bombing campaign in Gaza, where the organization’s power base is located. The United States sponsored a truce for the release of hostages and humanitarian aid efforts. Some criticized Biden’s comments for drawing a moral equivalence between the actions of Israel and a terrorist organization, while others felt that it was accurate to say that Israeli aggression plays into the hands of Hamas.

6. Time to Go Back to Preschool.

Source: FatCamera / E+ via Getty Images

Quote: “I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and, above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it’s hard, you’re never alone.”

When He Posted It: January 30, 2024

Why He Posted It: This was a response to a post on @elmo, the account of a popular muppet from the children’s program Sesame Street. Elmo asked readers how they were doing, emotionally, and got a barrage of responses not only from children but also from sad and angry adults who used it as an opportunity to vent their personal and political grievances. Which all ranged from poignant to appallingly inappropriate. Ummm, maybe we could all use a day in preschool. A little refresher on how to be nice, take care of each other, take a nap, or maybe even get a much-needed time out!

7. Fear My Powers!

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Quote: “Just like we drew it up.”

When He Posted It: February 12, 2024

Why He Posted It: This was posted to Biden’s account after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, ridiculing conspiracy theories that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Chiefs are being positioned to influence the 2024 election for Biden. Aha! He admits it! And to drive the point home, it was paired with a creepy, sinister-looking photo of Biden with glowing red laser eyes. His true form revealed at last . . .

8. Call Me Mr. Compassion

Source: Mark Makela / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Quote: “From the air, I saw a bridge that’s been ripped apart. But here on the ground, I see a community that’s come together.”

When He Posted It: April 5, 2024

Why He Posted It: On March 26 a cargo ship carrying containers of hazardous materials struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing its complete collapse and costing the lives of 6 highway construction workers. Biden flew over the wreckage of the bridge and the ship to get a firsthand view of the damage and express his concern and solidarity with the people of Baltimore and the victims and their families.

9. Family First

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Quote: “It’s like my dad used to say: ‘Family is the beginning, the middle, and the end.”

When He Posted It: April 5, 2024

Why He Posted It: Biden had a photo op visiting an American family on their weekly pizza night to hear about their lives and concerns and share his vision in areas relevant to average American families.

10. Maybe it Would Help Everybody Chill Out?

Source: Ron Wurzer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Quote: “No one should be jailed just for using or possessing marijuana.”

When He Posted It: March 7, 2024

Why He Posted It: This was a posted quotation from his State of the Union address. Marijuana reform is politically popular, and this was the most re-shared and liked X post made on @POTUS the night of the address. 24 states, 2 territories, and Washington D.C. have legalized cannabis for recreational purposes. Another 16 states have legalized it for medical purposes.

11. Not On My Watch.

Source: Kues / Shutterstock.com

Quote: “Not on my watch.”

When He Posted It: March 11, 2024

Why He Posted It: Biden posted this statement over a video link to a news story in which Donald Trump said, “There is a lot you can do in terms of cutting Social Security and Medicare.” Often called the “third rail” of American politics, the concept of cutting Social Security and Medicare is considered one of the most politically unpopular positions a President can take, so Joe didn’t miss this chance to contrast his views with Trump’s.

12. You’ve Got a Friend In Me

Source: EA09 Studio / Shutterstock.com

Quote: “Madeleine Albright once said that when we stand together with our Allies, no force on earth is more powerful. I believed that 25 years ago when I was involved with Poland’s joining NATO. And I believe that today.”

When He Posted It: March 13, 2024

Why He Posted It: This post quotes the President’s comments during the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Notably, he quotes Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. Secretary of State (under President Clinton), an immigrant from communist Czechoslovakia, and one of the most popular politicians among the political influential Baby Boomer demographic. This is a good illustration of how Presidents try to win points with both domestic and international audiences through statements that may look innocuous but are usually carefully researched and crafted with the help of staffers.

13. I See You.

Source: nito100 / iStock via Getty Images

Quote: “Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity.”

When He Posted It: March 31, 2024

Why He Posted It: Transgender rights have been a recent focal point of the culture wars. The Transgender Day of Visibility happens annually on March 31, which in 2024 landed on the same day as Easter. Though the president recognized both days (see next slide), his critics charged him with mocking Christianity. Supporters lauded his courage in supporting a culturally marginalized community.

14. We Remember Jesus’ Sacrifice

Source: New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Quote: “Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection this Easter Sunday.” Posted with a photo of a floral-themed card with the Presidential Seal and this statement: “As we gather with loved ones, we remember Jesus’ sacrifice. We pray for one another and cherish the blessing of the dawn of new possibilities. – President Joe Biden.”

When He Posted It: March 31, 2024

Why He Posted It: Biden, like previous Presidents, traditionally sends holiday greetings for major religious holidays of various faiths. Due to the controversy over Transgender Visibility Day falling on the same day as Easter in 2024, the President faced particular scrutiny over how he would handle the two events. His Easter statement used both the more formal name “Christ” as well as the more intimate and personal name “Jesus” and referenced both his sacrifice and his resurrection to craft a theologically powerful statement designed to connect strongly with Christians.

15. It Doesn’t Take 80 Years to Learn Not to Stare at the Sun, People.

Source: AarStudio / Getty Images

Quote: “An eclipse is worth marveling at. But don’t be silly, folks—play it safe and wear protective eyewear.”

When He Posted It: April 8, 2024

Why He Posted It: Biden did this as a public service announcement during a solar eclipse that day, which was visible at least partially from all lower 48 states. On the one hand, it seems pretty silly that the President has to remind Americans to wear sunglasses and not look directly into an eclipse. Out of 150 million people who watched the last one in 2017, only about 100 are known to have sustained eye damage. But on the other hand . . . 100 sustained eye damage! Unbelievable. Maybe our national eclipse theme song should be “I Wear My Sunglasses at Night.”

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.