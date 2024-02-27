This Will Be America's Smallest State in 2040

It is no secret that Florida, which barely had three-quarter of a million residents in 1910, jumped over the century to become the third-most populous state with over 22 million residents in 2022. Conversely, Iowa, which had about 2.2 million residents back in 1910, ranking 15 highest at the time, grew considerably less — to 3.2 million residents by 2022, ranking as the 19th smallest state today. The question now is what will happen over the next 20 years or so.

Regionally, several trends have emerged in recent years, particularly domestic migration to the South. Indeed, recently-released 2023 data from the Census show that the South — the nation’s most populous region — added over 1.4 million residents mostly through net domestic and international migration. (Also see: Cities With the Highest Influx of New Residents Last Year.)

The Midwest had a moderate population gain of 0.2% in 2023, with the Census noting a slowdown in population loss in Illinois. In the West, California, Oregon, and Hawaii continued to lose population, though of course there is no danger that California, the nation’s most populous state, will become the smallest any time soon. Similarly, while New York and Pennsylvania’s population continued to decline, they are not in danger of becoming the smallest states.

To determine which state will be America’s smallest in 2040, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the National Population Projections published by the Demographics Research Group at the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Services. All states and the District of Columbia are ranked here by their projected 2040 population from largest to smallest.

We added snapshot information about the states to provide context to current conditions. These include gross domestic product in current U.S. dollars, which came from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis; seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate figures, which came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics — the national value is $320,000; and median home values, which came from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

According to the group’s projections, Vermont will be the smallest state in America in 2040, with a population of 601,865, followed closely by Wyoming and Alaska. None of the three will cross the 1 million population mark. Moreover, Vermont is one of several states projected to have fewer residents than today. On the other hand, Texas will have come very close to being the largest state in America by 2040, though California will have held on to its first-place spot.