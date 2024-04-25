The 30 Densest Countries on Earth Today xuanhuongho / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There are an estimated 50.1 million miles of land area globally, and not all of it is inhabitable. While land is an inherently limited resource, demand for it is only growing. The number of people worldwide has more than doubled over the last six decades, from 3.0 billion to nearly 8 billion, according to the World Bank. And based on the current global fertility rate, continued population growth is a virtual certainty in the foreseeable future.

In much of the world, population growth has led to urban sprawl and the rapid expansion of cities. According to the World Bank, only about 34% of the global population lived in an urban area in the early 1960s. Now, nearly 57% do. Over the same period, the number of people per square mile of land area worldwide climbed from 74 to 159.

Of course, the global population is not spread evenly across the world’s 195 countries. And due to variations in geographic area and population size at the country level, some parts of the world are far more densely populated than others.

Using 2022 data from the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. identified the world’s 30 most densely populated countries. Supplemental data on population distribution, gross domestic product, and total fertility rates — or the average number of children women have in their lifetime — are also from the World Bank and are for the latest available year.

The countries on this list range in population density, from about 773 people per square mile, to over 45,000 per square mile. These countries include some of the most populous in the world — like Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan — but in many cases, high population density is primarily attributable to limited space. Over a dozen countries on this list have a land area of less than 1,000 square miles. For context, the U.S. spans over 3.5 million square miles. (Here is a look at the most populous countries on Earth today.)

In most of these countries — particularly the smallest geographically — large cities are the only way to accommodate the population. In most countries on this list, over half of the population reside in urban areas, and in 13, over 80% do.

Many of these countries are already struggling with overpopulation, with straining infrastructure and growing demand — and in some of them, the problems will get worse before they get better. For a country to maintain its population size — immigration notwithstanding — the average fertility rate should be around 2.1 children per woman, and in 10 countries on this list, fertility rates are well below that threshold. (These are the countries with the highest birth rates.)

Why It Matters

Population density and levels of urbanization can have far reaching implications for ecosystems, infrastructure, and human health. Overpopulation and sprawl can put a strain on natural resources, negatively impact biodiversity, and create infrastructure challenges. Additionally, infectious diseases tend to spread much faster in densely populated areas.

30. Trinidad and Tobago

Population density in 2022: 773 people per sq. mile

773 people per sq. mile Total population: 1,531,044 (150th most of 195 countries)

1,531,044 (150th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 1,981 sq. miles (164th largest of 195 countries)

1,981 sq. miles (164th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 53.3% urban; 46.7% rural

53.3% urban; 46.7% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $30.1 billion ($19,629 per capita)

$30.1 billion ($19,629 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

29. El Salvador

Population density in 2022: 792 people per sq. mile

792 people per sq. mile Total population: 6,336,392 (110th most of 195 countries)

6,336,392 (110th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 8,000 sq. miles (149th largest of 195 countries)

8,000 sq. miles (149th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 74.8% urban; 25.2% rural

74.8% urban; 25.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $32.5 billion ($5,127 per capita)

$32.5 billion ($5,127 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

28. Pakistan

Population density in 2022: 792 people per sq. mile

792 people per sq. mile Total population: 235,824,862 (5th most of 195 countries)

235,824,862 (5th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 297,638 sq. miles (35th largest of 195 countries)

297,638 sq. miles (35th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 37.7% urban; 62.3% rural

37.7% urban; 62.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $374.7 billion ($1,589 per capita)

$374.7 billion ($1,589 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.5 children per woman over lifetime

27. Viet Nam

Population density in 2022: 811 people per sq. mile

811 people per sq. mile Total population: 98,186,856 (16th most of 195 countries)

98,186,856 (16th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 121,016 sq. miles (67th largest of 195 countries)

121,016 sq. miles (67th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 38.8% urban; 61.2% rural

38.8% urban; 61.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $408.8 billion ($4,164 per capita)

$408.8 billion ($4,164 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.9 children per woman over lifetime

26. Guam

Population density in 2022: 824 people per sq. mile

824 people per sq. mile Total population: 171,774 (178th most of 195 countries)

171,774 (178th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 208 sq. miles (178th largest of 195 countries)

208 sq. miles (178th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 95.1% urban; 4.9% rural

95.1% urban; 4.9% rural Gross domestic product in 2021: $6.1 billion ($35,905 per capita)

$6.1 billion ($35,905 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.6 children per woman over lifetime

25. Japan

Population density in 2022: 889 people per sq. mile

889 people per sq. mile Total population: 125,124,989 (11th most of 195 countries)

125,124,989 (11th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 140,734 sq. miles (61st largest of 195 countries)

140,734 sq. miles (61st largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 92.0% urban; 8.0% rural

92.0% urban; 8.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $4.3 trillion ($34,017 per capita)

$4.3 trillion ($34,017 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

24. Sri Lanka

Population density in 2022: 929 people per sq. mile

929 people per sq. mile Total population: 22,181,000 (59th most of 195 countries)

22,181,000 (59th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 23,884 sq. miles (122nd largest of 195 countries)

23,884 sq. miles (122nd largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 19.0% urban; 81.0% rural

19.0% urban; 81.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $74.4 billion ($3,354 per capita)

$74.4 billion ($3,354 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.0 children per woman over lifetime

23. Grenada

Population density in 2022: 956 people per sq. mile

956 people per sq. mile Total population: 125,438 (180th most of 195 countries)

125,438 (180th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 131 sq. miles (185th largest of 195 countries)

131 sq. miles (185th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 36.9% urban; 63.1% rural

36.9% urban; 63.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.2 billion ($9,689 per capita)

$1.2 billion ($9,689 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.0 children per woman over lifetime

22. Tuvalu

Population density in 2022: 977 people per sq. mile

977 people per sq. mile Total population: 11,312 (the least of 195 countries)

11,312 (the least of 195 countries) Total land area: 12 sq. miles (192nd largest of 195 countries)

12 sq. miles (192nd largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 65.5% urban; 34.5% rural

65.5% urban; 34.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $59.1 million ($5,222 per capita)

$59.1 million ($5,222 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.2 children per woman over lifetime

21. Belgium

21. Belgium

1,000 people per sq. mile Total population: 11,685,814 (80th most of 195 countries)

11,685,814 (80th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 11,691 sq. miles (136th largest of 195 countries)

11,691 sq. miles (136th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 98.2% urban; 1.8% rural

98.2% urban; 1.8% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $583.4 billion ($49,927 per capita)

$583.4 billion ($49,927 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

20. Philippines

Population density in 2022: 1,004 people per sq. mile

1,004 people per sq. mile Total population: 115,559,009 (13th most of 195 countries)

115,559,009 (13th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 115,124 sq. miles (71st largest of 195 countries)

115,124 sq. miles (71st largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 48.0% urban; 52.0% rural

48.0% urban; 52.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $404.3 billion ($3,499 per capita)

$404.3 billion ($3,499 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.7 children per woman over lifetime

19. Haiti

Population density in 2022: 1,089 people per sq. mile

1,089 people per sq. mile Total population: 11,584,996 (81st most of 195 countries)

11,584,996 (81st most of 195 countries) Total land area: 10,641 sq. miles (141st largest of 195 countries)

10,641 sq. miles (141st largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 58.8% urban; 41.2% rural

58.8% urban; 41.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $20.3 billion ($1,748 per capita)

$20.3 billion ($1,748 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.8 children per woman over lifetime

18. Israel

Population density in 2022: 1,144 people per sq. mile

1,144 people per sq. mile Total population: 9,557,500 (95th most of 195 countries)

9,557,500 (95th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 8,355 sq. miles (148th largest of 195 countries)

8,355 sq. miles (148th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 92.8% urban; 7.2% rural

92.8% urban; 7.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $525.0 billion ($54,931 per capita)

$525.0 billion ($54,931 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.0 children per woman over lifetime

17. Comoros

Population density in 2022: 1,165 people per sq. mile

1,165 people per sq. mile Total population: 836,774 (159th most of 195 countries)

836,774 (159th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 719 sq. miles (169th largest of 195 countries)

719 sq. miles (169th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 29.9% urban; 70.1% rural

29.9% urban; 70.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.2 billion ($1,485 per capita)

$1.2 billion ($1,485 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.0 children per woman over lifetime

16. India

Population density in 2022: 1,235 people per sq. mile

1,235 people per sq. mile Total population: 1,417,173,173 (the most of 195 countries)

1,417,173,173 (the most of 195 countries) Total land area: 1,147,955 sq. miles (7th largest of 195 countries)

1,147,955 sq. miles (7th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 35.9% urban; 64.1% rural

35.9% urban; 64.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $3.4 trillion ($2,411 per capita)

$3.4 trillion ($2,411 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.0 children per woman over lifetime

15. Burundi

Population density in 2022: 1,300 people per sq. mile

1,300 people per sq. mile Total population: 12,889,576 (77th most of 195 countries)

12,889,576 (77th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 9,915 sq. miles (143rd largest of 195 countries)

9,915 sq. miles (143rd largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 14.4% urban; 85.6% rural

14.4% urban; 85.6% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $3.3 billion ($259 per capita)

$3.3 billion ($259 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 5.1 children per woman over lifetime

14. Netherlands

Population density in 2022: 1,362 people per sq. mile

1,362 people per sq. mile Total population: 17,700,982 (68th most of 195 countries)

17,700,982 (68th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 13,000 sq. miles (133rd largest of 195 countries)

13,000 sq. miles (133rd largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 92.9% urban; 7.1% rural

92.9% urban; 7.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.0 trillion ($57,025 per capita)

$1.0 trillion ($57,025 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

13. Korea, Rep.

Population density in 2022: 1,370 people per sq. mile

1,370 people per sq. mile Total population: 51,628,117 (29th most of 195 countries)

51,628,117 (29th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 37,684 sq. miles (105th largest of 195 countries)

37,684 sq. miles (105th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 81.4% urban; 18.6% rural

81.4% urban; 18.6% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.7 trillion ($32,423 per capita)

$1.7 trillion ($32,423 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 0.8 children per woman over lifetime

12. Lebanon

Population density in 2022: 1,390 people per sq. mile

1,390 people per sq. mile Total population: 5,489,739 (116th most of 195 countries)

5,489,739 (116th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 3,950 sq. miles (159th largest of 195 countries)

3,950 sq. miles (159th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 89.3% urban; 10.7% rural

89.3% urban; 10.7% rural Gross domestic product in 2021: $23.1 billion ($4,136 per capita)

$23.1 billion ($4,136 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.1 children per woman over lifetime

11. Rwanda

Population density in 2022: 1,446 people per sq. mile

1,446 people per sq. mile Total population: 13,776,698 (75th most of 195 countries)

13,776,698 (75th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 9,525 sq. miles (145th largest of 195 countries)

9,525 sq. miles (145th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 17.7% urban; 82.3% rural

17.7% urban; 82.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $13.3 billion ($966 per capita)

$13.3 billion ($966 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.8 children per woman over lifetime

10. San Marino

Population density in 2022: 1,453 people per sq. mile

1,453 people per sq. mile Total population: 33,660 (192nd most of 195 countries)

33,660 (192nd most of 195 countries) Total land area: 23 sq. miles (191st largest of 195 countries)

23 sq. miles (191st largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 97.7% urban; 2.3% rural

97.7% urban; 2.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2021: $1.9 billion ($54,982 per capita)

$1.9 billion ($54,982 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: N/A

9. Mauritius

Population density in 2022: 1,637 people per sq. mile

1,637 people per sq. mile Total population: 1,262,523 (154th most of 195 countries)

1,262,523 (154th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 771 sq. miles (168th largest of 195 countries)

771 sq. miles (168th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 40.8% urban; 59.2% rural

40.8% urban; 59.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $12.9 billion ($10,256 per capita)

$12.9 billion ($10,256 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

8. Nauru

Population density in 2022: 1,640 people per sq. mile

1,640 people per sq. mile Total population: 12,668 (194th most of 195 countries)

12,668 (194th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 8 sq. miles (193rd largest of 195 countries)

8 sq. miles (193rd largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 100% urban; 0% rural

100% urban; 0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $151.6 million ($11,971 per capita)

$151.6 million ($11,971 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.5 children per woman over lifetime

7. Barbados

Population density in 2022: 1,696 people per sq. mile

1,696 people per sq. mile Total population: 281,635 (174th most of 195 countries)

281,635 (174th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 166 sq. miles (183rd largest of 195 countries)

166 sq. miles (183rd largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 31.3% urban; 68.7% rural

31.3% urban; 68.7% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $5.7 billion ($20,239 per capita)

$5.7 billion ($20,239 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

6. Bangladesh

Population density in 2022: 3,406 people per sq. mile

3,406 people per sq. mile Total population: 171,186,372 (8th most of 195 countries)

171,186,372 (8th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 50,259 sq. miles (94th largest of 195 countries)

50,259 sq. miles (94th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 39.7% urban; 60.3% rural

39.7% urban; 60.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $460.2 billion ($2,688 per capita)

$460.2 billion ($2,688 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.0 children per woman over lifetime

5. Malta

Population density in 2022: 4,299 people per sq. mile

4,299 people per sq. mile Total population: 531,113 (167th most of 195 countries)

531,113 (167th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 124 sq. miles (186th largest of 195 countries)

124 sq. miles (186th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 94.9% urban; 5.1% rural

94.9% urban; 5.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $18.1 billion ($34,128 per capita)

$18.1 billion ($34,128 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.1 children per woman over lifetime

4. Maldives

Population density in 2022: 4,522 people per sq. mile

4,522 people per sq. mile Total population: 523,787 (168th most of 195 countries)

523,787 (168th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 116 sq. miles (187th largest of 195 countries)

116 sq. miles (187th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 41.5% urban; 58.5% rural

41.5% urban; 58.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $6.2 billion ($11,781 per capita)

$6.2 billion ($11,781 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.7 children per woman over lifetime

3. Bahrain

Population density in 2022: 4,827 people per sq. mile

4,827 people per sq. mile Total population: 1,472,233 (151st most of 195 countries)

1,472,233 (151st most of 195 countries) Total land area: 305 sq. miles (172nd largest of 195 countries)

305 sq. miles (172nd largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 89.7% urban; 10.3% rural

89.7% urban; 10.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $44.4 billion ($30,147 per capita)

$44.4 billion ($30,147 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

2. Singapore

Population density in 2022: 20,334 people per sq. mile

20,334 people per sq. mile Total population: 5,637,022 (113th most of 195 countries)

5,637,022 (113th most of 195 countries) Total land area: 277 sq. miles (175th largest of 195 countries)

277 sq. miles (175th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 100% urban; 0% rural

100% urban; 0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $466.8 billion ($82,808 per capita)

$466.8 billion ($82,808 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.1 children per woman over lifetime

1. Monaco

Population density in 2022: 45,324 people per sq. mile

45,324 people per sq. mile Total population: 36,469 (191st most of 195 countries)

36,469 (191st most of 195 countries) Total land area: 1 sq. mile (194th largest of 195 countries)

1 sq. mile (194th largest of 195 countries) Population distribution: 100% urban; 0% rural

100% urban; 0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $8.8 billion ($240,862 per capita)

$8.8 billion ($240,862 per capita) Total fertility rate in 2021: N/A

Rank Country People per sq. mi Total population Land area (sq. mi) Population in urban areas (%) 1 Monaco 45,324 36,469 1 100.0 2 Singapore 20,334 5,637,022 277 100.0 3 Bahrain 4,827 1,472,233 305 89.7 4 Maldives 4,522 523,787 116 41.5 5 Malta 4,299 531,113 124 94.9 6 Bangladesh 3,406 171,186,372 50,259 39.7 7 Barbados 1,696 281,635 166 31.3 8 Nauru 1,640 12,668 8 100.0 9 Mauritius 1,637 1,262,523 771 40.8 10 San Marino 1,453 33,660 23 97.7 11 Rwanda 1,446 13,776,698 9,525 17.7 12 Lebanon 1,390 5,489,739 3,950 89.3 13 Korea, Rep. 1,370 51,628,117 37,684 81.4 14 Netherlands 1,362 17,700,982 13,000 92.9 15 Burundi 1,300 12,889,576 9,915 14.4 16 India 1,235 1,417,173,173 1,147,955 35.9 17 Comoros 1,165 836,774 719 29.9 18 Israel 1,144 9,557,500 8,355 92.8 19 Haiti 1,089 11,584,996 10,641 58.8 20 Philippines 1,004 115,559,009 115,124 48.0 21 Belgium 1,000 11,685,814 11,691 98.2 22 Tuvalu 977 11,312 12 65.5 23 Grenada 956 125,438 131 36.9 24 Sri Lanka 929 22,181,000 23,884 19.0 25 Japan 889 125,124,989 140,734 92.0 26 Guam 824 171,774 208 95.1 27 Viet Nam 811 98,186,856 121,016 38.8 28 Pakistan 792 235,824,862 297,638 37.7 29 El Salvador 792 6,336,392 8,000 74.8 30 Trinidad and Tobago 773 1,531,044 1,981 53.3

