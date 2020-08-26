Why Dick's Sporting Goods Blasted Through Q2 Estimates

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported second-quarter 2020 results before markets opened Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.51 on revenues of $2.71 billion. In the same period a year ago, the company reported EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $2.26 billion. Third-quarter results also compare to consensus estimates for EPS of $1.30 and $2.46 billion in revenue.

Had the good news stopped there, the company’s shares likely would have added 4% or so in premarket trading. But Dick’s noted that same-store sales in the first three weeks of the third quarter were up 11% and that changed enthusiasm for the stock to exuberance. Shares traded up almost 13% at a new 52-week high before the bell Wednesday.

Second-quarter same-store sales rose by 20.7%, even with some 15% of the company’s stores closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. E-commerce sales rose 194% year over year in the quarter and accounted for approximately 30% of total sales, up from 12% of second-quarter 2019 sales.

Dick’s reported $42 million in incremental compensation and safety costs related to the coronavirus pandemic in the quarter partially offset by the recovery of $28 million in inventory write-downs in the first quarter.

CEO Edward Stack acknowledged that the pandemic had a positive impact on the quarter’s results: “[T]he importance of health and fitness has accelerated and participation in socially distant, outdoor activities has increased. There has also been a greater shift toward athletic and active lifestyle product with people spending more time working and exercising at home.” He also noted that Dick’s is “in a great lane now.”

The company ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents and no borrowing against its $1.86 billion revolver. Dick’s lists no long-term debt except convertible debt due in 2025 valued at $404.6 million.

Dick’s no longer provides financial guidance, but analysts have estimated third-quarter EPS at $0.33 and revenue totaling $2.01 billion. For the full year, the consensus estimates call for EPS of $1.05 on sales of $8.45 billion. Needless to say, these estimates will be adjusted higher in the next several days.

Shares traded up around 13% early Wednesday at $52.75, after hitting a new 52-week range of $53.81. The consensus price target on the stock is $47.61. Dick’s pays a dividend yield of 2.61%.