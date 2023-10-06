Walmart Loses Sales to Diet Drug pasa / Flickr

Maybe Americans have started to become healthier in their eating habits. At least, according to Walmart, the largest seller of groceries in America, a diet drug is helping people cut back on the volume of food they consume. It may be good for America's health. It is bad for Walmart.



John Furner, the chief executive officer of Walmart’s “sprawling” U.S. operations, told Bloomberg that people are watching the units of food they buy. It has had a modest but notable crippling effect. He blames the use of Ozempic and Wegovy, which were approved as treatments for diabetes but are used for weight loss. Since prescriptions for each cost about $1,000 a month, they must work well.



Walmart’s news is not a bellwether yet to stop a wave of drugs that cause people to eat less. However, it is a warning that as more of these drugs come to market, grocery stores and providers of produce do have something to worry about.



Furner’s comment is unusual. No concern has been expressed, at least not recently, that Weight Watchers or other organizations or medications meant to cut peoples’ weight have had such a broad impact.



Scientists and medical professionals finally think they have found early keys to weight problems that have been recognized for centuries. High-calorie diets can cause diabetes, heart problems, joint problems, heart attacks and death.

Keep an eye on Walmart. Its sales of groceries may be an ongoing trend. Americans are getting thinner and more healthy.