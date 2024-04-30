Macy's Employees Who Work From Home May Be Fired nensuria / iStock via Getty Images

It is not enough that Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) employees worry about whether the retailer will collapse. The company has warned many to return to work or face termination. Many American corporations are recalling workers who were sent home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bloomberg, the new rule requires employees to visit a Macy’s physical location at least two days a week. Bloomberg points out that the decision could even trigger a need to move from where they live today to be closer to work. “The company has given employees a three-month grace period to move back to the New York City area,” the news service reports. The policy has a start date of mid-May, Bloomberg adds.

Resume Builder surveyed 1,000 companies. It found that about nine out of 10 U.S. companies will insist that workers return to their offices part-time by the end of 2024. Twenty-eight percent said they may fire people who do not comply. The decision is often a burden for people who moved to areas far away from their offices. Many people did so in 2020 and 2021.

Like many retailers that cater to the middle class, Macy’s is in trouble. It recently announced it would close 150 stores. The company has 350 locations today. It will, however, try to expand its Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury banners. Some analysts see the decisions about the Macy’s brand could mean it will lose sales to rivals with more stores and that have not made cuts. (See how much money Amazon makes every minute.)

Macy’s management wants workers back in offices, no matter how poorly the retailer is doing.

