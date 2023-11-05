5 Little-Known Perks to Shopping at Home Depot Lokibaho / Getty Images

What are some little-known perks to shopping at Home Depot? And why should shoppers care?

American consumers have plenty of reasons now to be cautious. Interest rates have risen sharply over the past couple of years, making some big-ticket purchases, like cars and homes, beyond the reach of many. Inflation has cooled a bit but remains near a 40-year high. Americans are carrying more debt than ever before, which makes saving a challenge. In addition, there are plenty of signs that the economy is slowing and may even fall into recession. If that were not enough, geopolitical concerns over the likes of Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan provide additional uncertainty.

So it is no surprise that many consumers are tightening their belts, even with the holiday shopping season approaching. Some turn to using coupons or shift to shopping at discount stores. Others eliminate spending on anything but the bare essentials. However, there are ways that shoppers can get more out of their shopping trips. Many retailers offer perks that shoppers may not know about or may not have taken advantage of. One of those retailers is Home Depot.

This popular big-box store operator is the world’s largest home improvement retailer, with over 2,300 stores in North America. Home Depot offers a wide variety of home improvement products, including building materials, hardware, tools, appliances, paint, flooring and plants. It also offers such services as installation and repair. It is the one-stop shop for the needs of many homeowners and contractors. In fact, it is one of the U.S. companies that control over half their industries.

These are some little-known perks to shopping at Home Depot.

1. Price Match Guarantee

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

In-store or online, if shoppers find a current lower price on an eligible, identical, in-stock item from any other retailer, Home Depot will match the price. So smart shoppers will want to do their homework before making their purchase. But it doesn’t stop there. If a competitor lowers the price afterward, Home Depot shoppers still have up to 90 days from the date of purchase to get a partial refund.

2. Tool and Truck Rental

Source: artisteer / iStock via Getty Images

While tool and truck rental may not exactly be a hidden perk, many customers may be surprised by the variety of options available. Need a lawn mower, paint spryer, carpet cleaner, dolly or even a stump grinder? Home Depot has them. They can be rented for a few hours or even weekly or monthly. Besides trucks and vans for local hauling, customers can rent Penske trucks through Home Depot for longer and one-way moves nationwide. Home Depot also offers moving supplies and equipment.

3. Military Discount

Source: Im Yeongsik / iStock via Getty Images

Active military, veterans and their spouses enjoy 10% off eligible purchases in-store or online. However, Home Depot’s support goes beyond discounts. Its Path to Pro education and job training program assists vets in establishing new careers in the skilled trades. And over 35,000 active, reservist and retired military are employed by the company. Moreover, Home Depot has spent millions of dollars to support veterans’ community causes since 2011.

4. Pro Xtra

Source: Alex Potemkin / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This is a rewards program for contractors and other professionals who do business with Home Depot. It is free to join, and members get access to exclusive sales and promotions, personalized offers, and rewards for every dollar spent. A suite of online tools helps members track receipts, speed up job quotes, find labor and more. In addition, there is a Pro Xtra credit card with additional rewards.

5. Free Workshops

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images

DIY workshops for homeowners in Home Depot stores are another benefit that shoppers may have heard about. But they may not know that there are livestreamed interactive workshops and other digital workshops as well. In addition, on the first Saturday morning of each month, Home Depot has in-store workshops for kids. This learn-by-doing experience encourages skill-building and creativity in children ages 5 to 12. Home Depot is also a partner in Science Fair Central.

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.