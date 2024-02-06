5 Little Known Perks to Shopping at Lowe's Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW), the go-to haven for DIY enthusiasts and home improvement warriors. Besides the standard fare (hammers, paint, and dads), there are some serious perks that can make Lowe’s even better. Unfortunately, many Lowe’s shoppers don’t know about these perks and could be missing out on savings, deals, or time-saving benefits.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used information taken from Lowe’s benefits pages and online forums. These benefits are, of course, always subject to change, but many of them have been around for some time and aren’t likely to go anywhere. Take a look and see if you could be missing out!

1. Tools & Equipment Rentals

Source: Omar Osman / iStock via Getty Images

It’s somewhat well-known that Lowe’s offers large rentals, but it’s certainly lesser-known that you can rent almost any tool you need from them. You can get literally anything, including welding sets, dump trailers, tile saws, and trenchers. Plus, you can get general construction tools and everyday supplies that you may not have handy. For anyone living in an apartment with limited space who’s planning on doing a project, this is a great option.

On top of tools and equipment, most locations also offer vehicle rentals. Struggling to fit thirty 2x4s in your Civic? Grab a flatbed for the day, cheaper than it would cost to rent a truck from any major car rental company.

2. Military & Veteran Discounts

Maybe the most exclusive yet well-known of all Lowe’s perks is the military and veteran discounts. It’s pretty easy to access, too. Just sign up for a MyLowe’s account, then register your account as eligible using a military ID. Once registered, it gives a flat 10% on all future purchases.

What is lesser-known is that this discount also applies to retired, active, AND their spouses. If you have a construction-minded partner, they can cash in on the discount as well!

3. Free Workshops and Classes

Source: AnnaStills / iStock via Getty Images

Known as DIY-U (Do It Yourself University), Lowe’s offers some incredible workshops for anyone looking to get a little more handy and broaden their skill sets. The cool thing about the classes is that they aren’t just “how to swing a hammer” type things, but real, helpful, and interactive. The most common is their Home Repair Workshops, but they also offer seasonal options. For example, in the Spring, the Garden Workshops launch with things like “How to Build a Raised Flower Bed” and other related topics.

If you have kids, they offer a ton of weekend classes with a tiered program (with the title “Senior Builder” for those who complete it). These classes include things like bird feeder construction, wooden basketball hoops, and butterfly biomes.

4. Special Order Options

Source: milanvirijevic / Getty Images

Sometimes, finding the perfect item for your project requires venturing beyond the ailes. Construction needs can be extremely niche, which is exactly where the Lowe’s Special Order program comes into play. It allows you to access a vast network of suppliers, so you can purchase unique items, larger quantities, or specialized materials you usually wouldn’t find (or find in the needed quantities) in-store.

But beyond simply expanding your product options, Special Orders can also translate to significant savings. By ordering directly from manufacturers or distributors, you can often get much better prices.

5. Lowe’s Pro Services and Contractor Discounts

Source: Igor-Kardasov / iStock via Getty Images

Have you ever started a DIY project only to realize you are way out of your depth? Enter: Lowe’s Pro Services. The Pro Service is essentially a connection to a network of contractors that have all been pre-screened, licensed, and insured. Using the services is pretty straightforward as well, and takes care of scheduling and permits for things, as needed. If DIY isn’t your vibe (or the project is just a little outside your scope), Lowe’s Pro Services is a great alternative to just “knowing a guy.”

If you yourself are a contractor, however, there are other benefits that Lowe’s provides, primarily through its Contractor Discount. The Contractor Discount is set up through a Lowe’s Business Advantage Account, a Lowe’s Commercial Account, or a Lowe’s Business Rewards Account. Whenever you go to checkout, just make sure your account is tied to the purchase and get a flat 5%, right off the top!

