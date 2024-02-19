Amazon.com Gets Competition jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

No one in the US heard of Temu until it spent millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads. And, it is still spending. The Chinese company believes it can take meaningful market share from Amazon.com, the e-commerce king. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) doesn’t appear worried for now. However, Temu plans to up its marketing game. Amazon’s shares have surged this year.

According to JPMorgan, Temu will spend $3 billion on marketing in the US this year. By some estimates, it will be the second largest advertiser on Facebook…behind only Amazon. And, the idea that Temu is an obscure company is not accurate. Temu is already doing well in some countries, particularly South Africa, Israel, Japan, and South Korea. The Temu app is among the most downloaded in the US. According to Business of Apps, it had over 70 million active users last year. Its shipping volume in the US is over 2.2 million packages a day.

China-based PDD Holdings owns Temu along with China e-commerce site Pinduoduo.

Temu has been accused of selling counterfeit products and being a marketplace where credit card information can be stolen. According to ZDNet, “Temu was accused by the US government of potential data risks after its sister site, e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, was suspended by Google for containing malware.”

Is Temu a real competitor to Amazon? That depends on three things. Do its low prices draw people? Will people be worried about the site’s security? And how much money is management willing to spend to get customers?

