How Salesforce and Siemens Aim to Fight COVID-19 Chris Lange

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is looking to get people back to work in the age of COVID. The firm recently announced a strategic partnership with Siemens to develop a new workplace technology suite that will support businesses globally to safely reopen and deliver the future experience for physical workplaces.

The partnership will combine Salesforce’s Work.com and Smart Infrastructure solutions from Siemens to orchestrate the processes, people and things that are essential to creating safe, connected workplaces for the future.

These solutions include a “touchless office” with mobile employee boarding passes for building and elevator entry, and a safe occupancy management system, which allows employees to reserve conference rooms and desks.

Additionally, by leveraging occupancy and location data provided by the Siemens Enlighted and Comfy apps, including employee check-in and desk and room reservations, businesses will be able to augment their manual contact tracing process in Work.com. This will allow for a faster and more accurate emergency response. Contact tracing will be an opt-in solution to respect users’ privacy.

The companies ultimately believe that this collaboration and these solutions provided will enable customers to make data-driven decisions based on real-time data and create a flexible framework for the future workplace experience.

“The safe return of people to the workplace is a global challenge, and it’s vital that companies protect their employees to build trust and confidence,” said Roland Busch, Deputy CEO and member of the managing board of Siemens. He added, “Together with Salesforce we can swiftly support businesses around the world to implement technology which supports employees as they return to the office, while laying the foundations of long-term digital transformation in workplaces.”

Salesforce stock was last seen relatively flat at $190.66, in a 52-week range of $115.29 to $195.72. The consensus price target is $198.24.