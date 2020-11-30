DoorDash Is Back on the IPO Menu

DoorDash has filed an amended S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its initial public offering (IPO). The company intends to price its 33.0 million shares in the range of $75 to $85 apiece. At the maximum price, the entire offering is valued up to $2.805 billion. The company intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DASH.

The underwriters for the offering are Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Mizuho, JMP Securities, Needham, Oppenheimer, Piper Sandler and William Blair.

DoorDash has been one of the most popular companies during this pandemic, as everyone wants food delivered. This company filed to come public back in February, but with the pandemic just taking off then, the company decided to push back the IPO.

DoorDash works with local brick-and-mortar businesses to drive sales in an increasingly convenience-driven economy with rapidly evolving consumer expectations. The company does this primarily through the DoorDash Marketplace, which offers a broad array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing and customer support. DoorDash helps merchants drive significant incremental sales and leverage the fixed cost investments that they already have made.

In 2019, and during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company generated revenue of $885 million and $1.9 billion, respectively. In the same periods, it had gross profit of $335 million and $944 million, respectively, and −$200 million and $433 million, respectively, in contribution profit. In the same periods, the company had a net loss of $667 million and of $149 million, respectively, as well as −$475 million and $95 million, respectively, in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. Also, the company may use a portion to fund a $200 million pledge as part of its Main Street Strong program to support merchants, Dashers and local communities.