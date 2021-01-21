Can You Answer These Real Jeopardy! Questions About Words?

If you are one of the 90% of Americans who are staying inside in an attempt to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be running out of ideas about how to stay occupied. There is, after all, a finite number of shows that can be streamed online. Luckily, virtual gatherings – just like virtual happy hours – are an option. And what better way to spend this time with friends than to test each other’s knowledge with fun trivia questions.

As one of the most beloved games in American television history, “Jeopardy!” offers an entertaining activity to pass the time. Three contestants will have to battle it out while answering clues from different categories, several of which are about words. The categories vary wildly — from basics like compound words to more odd ones like “Dr. Johnson’s alphabet.”

24/7 Tempo went through J! Archives — a site created by fans of the show that lists clues going back to 1984 — and found more than 11,000 clues about words. We narrowed them down to 30 that are more specifically about the meaning of words, synonyms, descriptions, popular expressions, and spelling.

