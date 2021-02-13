20 Ancient Inventions We Still Use Today

We live in an incredibly technologically advanced time. Everything you can think of is a quick Google search away. While most of our technology has been developed since the Industrial Revolution in the 18th and 19th centuries, many products we use today have a much longer history.

Many of today’s cherished ideas, tools, and even foods can be traced back to the ancient world. Did you know that pancakes might have existed as early as the Stone Age? Or that some style of hair braids popular today date back to 3500 B.C.? And, it turns out, an invention thought to have been named after its creator, was actually just improved by him.

Without these inventions and technologies, life as we know it today would not be possible. They have stood the test of time, even as people’s expectations and capabilities continue to evolve. Many inventions that are so common we no longer even consider them revolutionary have been around for hundreds or thousands of years. They are so old, it’s hard to tell who actually came up with the idea or designed the product.

To compile a list of 20 ancient inventions we still use today, 24/7 Tempo reviewed numerous articles on inventions that changed history. You can also take a look at modern inventions we no longer use.

Click here to read about ancient inventions we still use today.