America's Best Places to Work in 2021

One year ago this week, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The safety measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus cost many Americans their jobs and pushed millions into poverty.

At the same time as Americans and their families have struggled over the past year, many companies have weathered the COVID-19 storm and others have even flourished during the pandemic. Based on comments by employees made to employee-review website Glassdoor, which recently published its annual Best Places to Work list, there remain sections of the American workforce who love their jobs.

Based on more than 50 million reviews, the average company rating on Glassdoor is 3.5 out of 5. Each of the 100 companies on this list has an average rating of at least 4.2.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 50 highest ranked companies on Glassdoor’s list of best large companies to work for in 2021, and added the latest revenue and employment statistics.

Workers appear more likely to report high job satisfaction if their employers operate in certain industries. Of the 100 best places to work, 28 are technology companies, 10 are in retail, nine in travel and tourism, and 8 are health care companies.

Employee satisfaction also appears to cluster in certain geographical areas. The most frequently occurring headquarters among the companies on the top 100 list include the San Francisco Bay Area (23 companies), New York City (11), and the Boston area (6). This is perhaps not surprising given the concentration of tech companies in Silicon Valley, of health care companies in New York, and of consulting firms in Boston.

