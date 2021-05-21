Most Iconic Cars In Film

Movies allow us to indulge our greatest fantasies — and one such fantasy is driving unique and fancy cars. Of course, if you can’t drive one, you can at least watch it in a movie. The movies have a rich history of featuring flashy autos. In fact, almost as soon as cars and movies were invented, the two were combined — the first car chase scene is believed to be in “Runaway Match,” a silent film from 1903.

Since then, directors have been unable to resist putting their actors behind the wheel of the coolest rides they could get or conceive of. And some of these cars have become almost like another memorable character, like the 1966 Ford Thunderbird from “Thelma & Louise,” the Ferrari that goes crashing through a window at the end of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” or the litany of high-powered vehicles on display throughout the Fast & Furious franchise.

24/7 Wall St. has looked back through decades of cinema history to highlight the most iconic cars in film.

Cars have served many different purposes in their films. Some have been cutting-edge race cars developed by protagonists, others have served as getaway vehicles for bank robbers, and others have had no purpose other than to add to the cool factor of the driver.

Some successful movie makers have been able to distill their love of cars into their films, allowing audiences to feel the thrill of the open road from their seats in the theater. In fact, some of the greatest movies of all time are about cars, or at least prominently feature at least one iconic vehicle. These are the 100 best movies of the last 100 years.

Click here to see the most iconic cars in film.