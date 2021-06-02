Best Movies You'll Remember If You Grew Up in the 90's

It’s no secret that ‘90s kids are wildly nostalgic for all things from that era. The decade that saw the rise of the internet also raised a generation of children that grew up to remember what life was like before the online world became ubiquitous. Access to media was limited, which made it all the more precious. It was the last decade of waiting days to hear a favorite song on the radio, or counting the weeks until a new movie was released on VHS.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the best movies you’ll remember if you grew up in the ‘90s. Among these are several films from Miramax — among them Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” and “Pulp Fiction” — both among the 100 best movies of the last 100 years, according to critics.

To identify the best movies you’ll remember from the 1990’s, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 922 movies from that decade that had at least 25,000 reviews on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. IMdb is an online movie database owned by Amazon. Rotten Tomatoes is an online movie and TV review aggregator. For the movies in this group, we developed an index of each movie’s IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. All ratings were weighted equally. Supplemental data on domestic box office was obtained from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services. Data was collected in April 2021. Box office gross was ranked out of the 747 movies for which box office data was available. Information on each movie’s stars and director(s) also came from IMDb.

Founded by now-imprisoned sexual predator Harvey Weinstein and his brother in 1979, Miramax rose to prominence as one of the industry’s most important and influential independent film producers in the early ‘90s and was then purchased by Disney in 1993. Disney experienced its own renaissance in the 1990s, when several of its animated features became huge commercial successes, including “The Lion King,” which was the highest grossing film of 1994. (Here is the highest grossing movie every year since 1930.)

Some of the best movies from the ‘90s also came from DreamWorks, which was the first new Hollywood studio to form in decades. Founded by director Steven Spielberg, along with Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen, the company released such iconic films of the decade as “Saving Private Ryan” and “American Beauty.”

From animated musicals to gritty crime dramas to offbeat comedies and more, these are the good movies that made the 1990s so memorable.