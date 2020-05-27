30 Most Famous Identical Twins of All Time 24/7

Seeking stardom is a daunting task, especially when going for it alone. Imagine, though, having someone who looks exactly like you pursuing a similar career track. How would that affect your odds?

A number of identical twins got their start in show business together by being cast in the same role or in roles made specifically for them. Not all of the most famous identical twins are actors though. Some are athletes, politicians, singers, gangsters, and astronauts, the latter of whom took part in significant milestones in space.

To identify the most famous identical twins of all time, 24/7 Tempo compiled a list of well-known twins from a wide range of professions using various Internet sources, including the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

While there are numerous fraternal twins in the limelight, there are significantly fewer identical sets. In fact, identical twins only make up one-third of all twins. Identical twins derive from just one egg and sperm, whereas fraternal twins are the product of two eggs fertilized by two different sperm.

Many of the twins on this list are well known for either starring in hit TV series and major films or for making their mark as singers and songwriters. For most of these sets of twins, only one is famous. In other cases, such as NBA players Robin and Brook Lopez and NFL stars Ronde and Tiki Barber, both twins are equally famed. Here are the greatest families in pro sports.

One pair of siblings not on the identical twins list are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Although the Olsens are one of the most famous twins ever through their careers in television, movies, and fashion, they are actually fraternal twins, whose net worth has been estimated at $500 million. These are the 30 richest millennial entrepreneurs.

