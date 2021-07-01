Biggest Fourth of July Blockbusters of All Time

As movie theaters across the country begin reopening, Americans can once again enjoy one of the most celebrated Fourth of July traditions — going to see a blockbuster movie.

Throughout Hollywood history, some of the biggest blockbusters of all time have been released on or around the Fourth of July weekend. There are dozens of films that raked in over $10 million dollars that holiday weekend alone, and a handful have even earned over $100 million.

To determine the biggest Fourth of July weekend blockbusters of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed gross revenue figures adjusted for ticket price inflation from Box Office Mojo.

There is no exact recipe for what counts as an Independence Day blockbuster — some of the highest grossing films from the weekend have been action movies with superheroes and aliens, animated comedies for kids, disaster flicks, big budget comedies, and more.

For July 4th, 2021, a number of movies — like “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9: The Fast Saga” — that were delayed by COVID-19 will be vying for the top spot at the box office. Still, going into the weekend, the U.S. box office is still lagging behind where it was at the same point in 2019, as studios are still scrambling to figure out how best to roll out the movies they held back for the last year or more. Here are 45 movies that were delayed by Coronavirus.

