Highest Paid CEOs At America's Largest Companies

For many people, 2020 was a challenging year. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic fallout caused millions of American workers to lose their jobs or to have their hours cut. Yet not everyone struggled.

There were over 100 CEOs who made over $19 million in 2020 in salary, bonuses, stock awards, and other forms of compensation. These executives ran some of the largest corporations in the country.

To determine the highest paid CEOs at America’s largest companies, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed CEO compensation data filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the latest fiscal year for the top 200 companies from the Fortune 500.

The highest paid CEOs come from a number of different industries — tech, finance, media, auto, oil and gas, and more. Nearly all of them ran a business that made billions of dollars in annual revenue, despite the challenging economic circumstances.

While most working Americans are paid primarily through a wage or salary, this is typically not the case for CEOs of major corporations. Multimillion-dollar executive compensation packages tend to consist largely of stock options and performance incentives designed to reward performance. These packages can inflate compensation well beyond the norm, even for Fortune 500 CEOs — this is how one CEO took home over $211 million, while another received $11 billion.

