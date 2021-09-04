Sedition Congress Members Who Received the Most Funds From Business and Industry PACS

It’s been 11 years since the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, allowing corporations and other outside groups to spend unlimited funds on elections.

Since then, candidates from both parties have raked in enormous amounts of cash from political action committees representing a wide range of private and corporate interests, from car dealership advocates to Walmart. (These 46 Democrats have made a career out of serving in the House of Representatives.)

Companies mostly contribute to politicians to maintain their interests, but after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the following votes in the Senate and the House, many have announced they would halt donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election.

There were 147 members of Congress, including eight senators, who, in an effort to overturn the election in favor of President Donald Trump, voted to sustain objections to the electoral vote counts in Arizona and Pennsylvania — states that President Joe Biden won in the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election.

However, despite their pledge there appears to have been virtually no effect on the corporate financial backing of these lawmakers. Many of these so-called “Sedition Caucus” GOP lawmakers continued to receive business PAC money linked to well-known corporations like General Motors, Boeing, United Parcel Service, and Pfizer. (These 44 Republicans have made a career out of serving in the House of Representatives.)

In fact, according to research by the nonpartisan nonprofit group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, 137 of these 147 lawmakers have received $8.5 million in donations from 351 corporations and industry group PACs, as of Aug. 20. Of course, some have received far more contributions than others.

To determine the 10 “Sedition Caucus” representatives and senators who received the highest combined total contributions to their leadership PAC and election campaign from business and industry PACs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the CREW research, updated as of Aug. 20. Information on lawmakers’ money sources (by industry) came from OpenSecrets. Business PACs and company names came from the FEC.

