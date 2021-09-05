Companies That Lied About Not Bankrolling Congress Members Who Didn't Certify the Election

The Jan. 6 Capitol riot and efforts by 147 members of Congress, including eight senators, to overturn the election results by voting against the certification of state Electoral College votes rattled the country’s politically active business sector.

Spokespersons of some of the biggest names in corporate America scrambled to issue statements condemning the violence and to distance themselves from their past financial support of lawmakers who made last-ditch efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in favor of then President Donald Trump. Joe Biden won the election by a sizable margin of 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes with the highest presidential-election turnout since 1908. These are the states with the highest voter turnout.

“There is never any justification for violence or the kind of destruction that occurred at the U.S. Capitol last week,” said a Jan. 13 statement from Cigna, one the country’s largest health insurance providers, adding it would “discontinue support of any elected official who encouraged or supported violence, or otherwise hindered a peaceful transition of power.”

According to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonpartisan nonprofit political watchdog, nearly 190 companies issued statements like this in the weeks following the Jan. 6 riot and Republican Congress members efforts to reject electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Many companies — such as Amazon, General Mills, and Walt Disney — have so far kept their word to pause or reconsider political donations to these 147 Republican lawmakers, their leadership political action committees, or partisan multi-candidate committees that support these members. (These are the companies with the best and worst reputations.)

Many others, however, have returned to business as usual, including Cigna, which according to Federal Electoral Commission records channeled in May PAC money to one of these 147 lawmakers: Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is seeking to win a Senate seat in next year’s midterm elections.

To determine the companies that reneged on their pledge not to bankroll any of the 147 GOP Congress members who voted not to certify the election, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list compiled by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. Donation status and figures are as of Aug. 22.

It may not be surprising to find Tyson Foods, Home Depot, or United Parcel Services on this list, being known to donate more funds to Republican candidates in the last few election cycles. Other names, however, might raise an eyebrow following years of considerable Democratic support.

The list features large corporations that made contributions to the campaigns or leadership PACs of these 147 members of Congress, or the National Republican Senatorial Committee or and the National Republican Congressional Committee. The NRSC and NRCC are the “main Republican party committees supporting these members,” according to CREW. Revenue figures are from a company’s publicly filed financial documents. Data about contributions to PACs is from the FEC online database. OpenSecrets and different news sources, including CNN, Axios, and regional newspapers, were also used.

