The Most Educated Countries in the World

Education has been a key part of human progress and development since the dawn of civilization. Passing down and growing knowledge improves our lives in countless ways and continues to solve the most daunting challenges. Access to education, once only available to the wealthy and connected, is now a fundamental right in most parts of the world.

To identify the most educated countries in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed tertiary education data for different age groups from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Total adult higher educational attainment, as well as tertiary education for age groups 25-34 and 55-64 is from the OECD, and is for the most recent year available for each country. Working age population (ages 15-64) and the 2018 total population were also from the OECD.

Many of the countries on this list take very different approaches to education. Some use a more hands-off method that encourages personal development over work-related skills. Others are more structured and use uniform curriculums and standardized ways of testing. Whatever the method, it’s always important that students have enough resources and attention to learn and grow.

The earliest universities and schools were normally tied to religious institutions. A few of these universities are still active today and have been around for more than 1000 years. In the United States, the first universities were founded in the 1600s and the oldest public university was created in 1789. Check out the list of the oldest universities in the world.

Early education can be an essential part of a child’s development. However, around the world people differ on what exactly early education should look like. Some believe it’s best to let children be children and revolve learning around play and cooperation. Other methods introduce more structure to try and prepare children for education at the next level. These are the states with the best and worst early education.

