America's Most Popular Nature-Inspired Baby Names

Many new parents love nature and name their babies accordingly. Wildlife-inspired baby names are in style and an enchanted way to celebrate the beautiful outdoors.

24/7 Tempo reviewed the newborn baby name data from the Social Security Administration for 2020 (the last year for which data is available) to identify the most popular and unique wildlife-inspired baby names.

Even though these are the most popular unique and wildlife-inspired baby names of 2020, some are rare compared to the more broad most-popular lists. For example, overall, the most popular boy baby name in America 2020 was Liam (with 19,659 baby boys named Liam in America 2020), compared to the number 46 boy name on our list, Kamden, with a much smaller number recorded, 619.

Nature has influenced humankind throughout history. Wildlife-inspired baby names undertake a fresh simplicity and our appreciation for nature. Their popularity has gone in and out of style but always seems to come back around.

The baby name Jasmine commonly symbolizing “gift from God,” was first used in the West back around 1900. Around that time, there was a floral-name fashion trend emerging. Prior, baby names tended to be from a more regal influence. Click here to view some popular baby names of the 1800s.

Decades later, the name Jasmine regained particular popularity and sprung back up in 1993 and 1994 with the release of Disney’s Aladdin in 1992 (featuring Princess Jasmine). Today Jasmine is once again a beautifully trending wildlife-inspired baby name. It is currently prevalent in both the UK and America.

Olive is now one of America’s unique wildlife-inspired boy’s names. Although it is still generally considered a girl’s name, it appears to be evolving a bit into a “unisex name.” Olive, with its historical symbolism of “peace,” does carry strength as a name, making its way as a unique name.

From flora to fauna and the habitats in between, nature-inspired names continue to inspire.

