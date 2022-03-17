This Is the Best State for Public Libraries

Public libraries, particularly in the English-speaking world, have a history that dates back centuries, particularly in the United Kingdom. Public libraries have been part of American culture and education for over two centuries. Today, the best state for these essential institutions is Vermont.

The U.S. expansion of public libraries owes its growth heavily to one man: Andrew Carnegie, the steel magnate. He underwrote the building of 1,689 public libraries between 1883 and 1929. Half of the public libraries that existed across America in 1930 had been built because of his financial contributions. (The Scottish-born Carnegie became one of the richest Americans of all time.)

The American attitude toward the public library has changed recently. Libraries face challenges that include online access to books and resources, budgetary pressures and, of late, the pandemic. They are trying to stay relevant by shifting to digital services and delivery models to speed access to materials, improving the experience of visitors, and becoming more efficient in general. (Libraries also commonly stock DVDs and Blu-Ray discs, for those who prefer their literature in cinematic form. Here are 35 books becoming movies in 2022.)

The library experience varies from state to state, as does public appreciation and utilization of libraries. To determine the states with the best and most used libraries, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, an independent U.S. government agency. Each state’s libraries were ranked on an index of the number of outlets, visits, youth and young adult programs, paid staff, books and files, and collections per capita for the year 2019. The institute’s data was collected from about 9,000 public libraries with approximately 17,000 individual public library outlets (main libraries, branches, and bookmobiles).

Northeastern and Midwestern states account for most of America’s best library systems, with Vermont, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and Maine doing the best job of providing books, materials, outlets and more to their residents. Of those, Vermont scored the highest of all.