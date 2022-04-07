Incredible NASA Photos of Other Planets

Perhaps the most commonly reproduced photograph in human history is known as “The Blue Marble Shot.” The famous photo, taken from the Saturn V Rocket in 1972, was the first and only photo taken by a person that showed Earth in its entirety. (Can you answer these real “Jeopardy!” clues about planet Earth?)

Humans have long been fascinated by the night sky, gazing out onto stars, planets, and other celestial bodies. It is only recently that technology has allowed us to get a closer look at what is happening in the rest of our solar system. Innovations from NASA have allowed us to see, in great detail, the rings around Saturn, the swirling red storms covering Jupiter, and the fantastic mountains and craters of Mars, among other things.

24/7 Tempo reviewed the NASA image library to compile a collection of incredible photos of other planets and their moons. Many of these photos are dazzling in their otherworldly beauty. Natural phenomena on other planets like the acid clouds of Venus or polar storms on Saturn are completely unlike anything found on Earth.

Beyond their beauty, these photos also contain important pieces of information for scientists about the solar system. For instance, images of Mars have given researchers clues about the Red Planet’s geological past and potential water features, and, most importantly, about the possibility that it could sustain life. (Here’s why scientists think there is life on other planets.)