This Is America's Oldest Car Brand

Car companies drop brands and models that do not sell well, although such decisions are rare. Ford, one of America’s oldest car brands, has persevered by constantly changing. The company has recently stopped selling most of its sedan car models in the United States and has been increasingly focusing on sport utility vehicles, crossovers, and pickups to address shifting demand.

There are a number of other car brands that have persevered and been active in the U.S. for well over a century and are still producing automobiles to this day. For instance, Cadillac is considered America’s oldest surviving major car brand, having been incorporated in 1902, narrowly beating out Ford and Buick, which became corporate entities the following year.

There had been several older American car brands, such as Oldsmobile, but these brands have been discontinued by their parent companies.

Among the oldest car brands sold in America are those built by manufacturers based overseas. The first Mercedes was built in 1901 by Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft. Mercedes was for decades, and remains, among the best-selling luxury cars in America.

