The United States is the second largest consumer market for automobiles in the world, trailing only China — and selling cars in the U.S. is a competitive business. In addition to having high operating and capital expenditures, automakers have to anticipate consumer trends and ultimately deliver products Americans will want to buy.

With the average new-vehicle sale price recently hitting $48,759 in the U.S., a new car is not a trivial purchase. As a result, many car buyers weigh a range of considerations when choosing a vehicle. In addition to price, these often include safety, comfort, performance, and reliability. But a new study from Consumer Reports shows that many companies are consistently falling short in these areas. (Here is a look at the most dangerous cars to drive.)

Using data from Consumer Reports, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best and worst car brands in the United States. In the study, Consumer Reports reviewed 34 automotive brands in a number of areas — including road tests, predicted reliability, customer satisfaction, and safety — and assigned them each an overall score. Brands are listed according to Consumer Reports’ ranking, from worst to best. Supplemental data on 2023 sales figures are from auto industry data company GoodCarBadCar, as well as corporate press releases.

The 34 brands on this list are owned by 18 different companies. Among them, Consumer Reports’ overall brand score ranges from as low as 46 out of 100, up to 82 out of 100.

Of the 10 highest ranking brands on this list, five are Japanese, three are headquartered in Germany, and two are Korean. Each of these brands has a score of 76 or higher. In contrast, no American brand on this list has an overall score above 70.

It is important to note that a brand’s ranking on this list is not necessarily indicative of how a particular model compares to the competition. Consumer Reports recommends every model they tested for only seven brands on this list, and recommends no models for nine brands. For the majority of auto brands in the U.S., Consumer Reports recommends some models, but not others. (Here is a look at the cars that hold their value the longest.)