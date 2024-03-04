The United States is the second largest consumer market for automobiles in the world, trailing only China — and selling cars in the U.S. is a competitive business. In addition to having high operating and capital expenditures, automakers have to anticipate consumer trends and ultimately deliver products Americans will want to buy.
With the average new-vehicle sale price recently hitting $48,759 in the U.S., a new car is not a trivial purchase. As a result, many car buyers weigh a range of considerations when choosing a vehicle. In addition to price, these often include safety, comfort, performance, and reliability. But a new study from Consumer Reports shows that many companies are consistently falling short in these areas. (Here is a look at the most dangerous cars to drive.)
Using data from Consumer Reports, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best and worst car brands in the United States. In the study, Consumer Reports reviewed 34 automotive brands in a number of areas — including road tests, predicted reliability, customer satisfaction, and safety — and assigned them each an overall score. Brands are listed according to Consumer Reports’ ranking, from worst to best. Supplemental data on 2023 sales figures are from auto industry data company GoodCarBadCar, as well as corporate press releases.
The 34 brands on this list are owned by 18 different companies. Among them, Consumer Reports’ overall brand score ranges from as low as 46 out of 100, up to 82 out of 100.
Of the 10 highest ranking brands on this list, five are Japanese, three are headquartered in Germany, and two are Korean. Each of these brands has a score of 76 or higher. In contrast, no American brand on this list has an overall score above 70.
It is important to note that a brand’s ranking on this list is not necessarily indicative of how a particular model compares to the competition. Consumer Reports recommends every model they tested for only seven brands on this list, and recommends no models for nine brands. For the majority of auto brands in the U.S., Consumer Reports recommends some models, but not others. (Here is a look at the cars that hold their value the longest.)
34. Jeep
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 46 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 61 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 0 out of 7 tested
- Sales volume in 2023: 641,166 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Stellantis; headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands
33. Land Rover
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 50 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 65 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 0 out of 6 tested
- Sales volume in 2023: 66,039 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Tata Motors; headquartered in Mumbai, India
32. Jaguar
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 52 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 69 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 0 out of 3 tested
- Sales volume in 2023: 8,348 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Tata Motors; headquartered in Mumbai, India
31. GMC
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 53 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 71 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 0 out of 3 tested
- Sales volume in 2023: 563,692 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: General Motors Company; headquartered in Detroit, Michigan
30. Rivian
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 55 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 78 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 0 out of 2 tested
- Sales volume in 2023: 50,122 units (global)
- Parent company: Rivian Automotive, Inc.; headquartered in Irvine, California
29. Mercedes-Benz
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 55 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 79 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 0 out of 11 tested
- Sales volume in 2023: 351,746 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Mercedes-Benz Group; headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany
28. Alfa Romeo
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 56 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 71 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 0 out of 3 tested
- Sales volume in 2023: 10,897 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Stellantis; headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands
27. Maserati
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 56 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 56 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 0 out of 2 tested
- Sales volume in 2023: 7,907 units (U.S. and Mexico)
- Parent company: Stellantis; headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands
26. Volkswagen
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 60 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 81 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 1 out of 8 tested (Volkswagen Arteon)
- Sales volume in 2023: 329,025 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Volkswagen Group; headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany
25. Dodge
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 61 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 69 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 0 out of 3 tested
- Sales volume in 2023: 199,453 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Stellantis; headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands
24. Chrysler
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 62 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 83 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 1 out of 2 tested (Chrysler 300)
- Sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Stellantis; headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands
23. Volvo
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 62 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 76 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 1 out of 6 tested (Volvo S60)
- Sales volume in 2023: 128,701 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group; headquartered in Hangzhou, China
22. Chevrolet
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 62 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 75 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 2 out of 12 tested (incl. Chevrolet Corvette)
- Sales volume in 2023: 1,702,700 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: General Motors Company; headquartered in Detroit, Michigan
21. Lincoln
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 63 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 72 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 1 out of 3 tested (Lincoln Corsair)
- Sales volume in 2023: 81,444 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Ford Motor Company; headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan
20. Mitsubishi
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 64 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 62 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 2 out of 4 tested (Mitsubishi Outlander, Outlander Plug-in Hybrid)
- Sales volume in 2023: 87,342 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Mitsubishi Motors; headquartered in Tokyo, Japan
18. Tesla
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 65 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 82 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 2 out of 4 tested (Tesla Model 3, Model Y)
- Sales volume in 2023: 654,888 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Tesla Inc.; headquartered in Austin, Texas
17. Ford
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 65 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 75 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 6 out of 14 tested (incl. Ford Edge, Escape Hybrid, Maverick, Mustang Mach-E)
- Sales volume in 2023: 1,904,038 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Ford Motor Company; headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan
16. Infiniti
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 67 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 75 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 2 out of 4 tested (Infiniti Q50, QX60)
- Sales volume in 2023: 65,316 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Nissan Motor Corporation; headquartered in Yokohama, Japan
15. Genesis
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 68 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 80 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 3 out of 6 tested (Genesis G80, GV70, GV60)
- Sales volume in 2023: 68,798 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group; headquartered in Seoul, South Korea
14. Cadillac
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 68 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 75 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 4 out of 6 tested (Cadillac CT4, CT5, XT5, XT6)
- Sales volume in 2023: 147,215 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: General Motors Company; headquartered in Detroit, Michigan
13. Buick
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 69 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 76 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 2 out of 3 tested (Buick Enclave, Envision)
- Sales volume in 2023: 166,852 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: General Motors Company; headquartered in Detroit, Michigan
12. Audi
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 72 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 85 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 8 out of 9 tested (incl. Audi A3, A4, A6, A8, Q3, Q7)
- Sales volume in 2023: 227,158 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Volkswagen Group; headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany
11. Acura
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 73 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 74 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 4 out of 4 tested (Acura Integra, TLX, MDX, RDX)
- Sales volume in 2023: 145,655 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Honda Motor Company; headquartered in Tokyo, Japan
10. Hyundai
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 76 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 83 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 11 out of 12 tested (incl. Hyundai Elantra, Venue, Sonata, Palisade, Santa Cruz, Tucson)
- Sales volume in 2023: 796,506 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group; headquartered in Seoul, South Korea
9. Toyota
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 77 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 78 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 20 out of 24 tested (incl. Toyota Corolla, Crown, Prius, Corolla Cross, Grand Highlander, RAV4)
- Sales volume in 2023: 1,888,941 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation; headquartered in Toyota, Japan
8. Mazda
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 77 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 78 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 7 out of 7 tested (Mazda 3, MX-5 Miata, CX-5, CX-30, CX-50, CX-90, CX-9)
- Sales volume in 2023: 365,044 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Mazda Motor Corporation; headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan
7. Kia
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 77 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 83 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 15 out of 15 tested (incl. Kia Forte, Niro, Soul, Stinger, Niro Electric, EV6, Sorento, Sportage, Telluride)
- Sales volume in 2023: 782,468 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Kia Motors Corporation; headquartered in Seoul, South Korea
6. Mini
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 78 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 81 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 2 out of 2 tested (Mini Cooper, Cooper Countryman)
- Sales volume in 2023: 33,497 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: BMW Group; headquartered in Munich, Germany
5. Lexus
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 78 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 78 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 9 out of 10 tested (incl. Lexus ES, IS, NX, NX Hybrid, RX)
- Sales volume in 2023: 320,249 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation; headquartered in Toyota, Japan
4. Honda
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 78 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 83 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 10 out of 10 tested (incl. Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Odyssey, Ridgeline, Pilot, Passport)
- Sales volume in 2023: 1,156,591 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Honda Motor Company; headquartered in Tokyo, Japan
3. Porsche
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 80 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 84 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 4 out of 4 tested (Porsche 718 Boxster, Taycan, Cayenne, Macan)
- Sales volume in 2023: 75,427 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Volkswagen Group; headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany
2. Subaru
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 80 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 84 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 8 out of 9 tested (incl. Subaru BRZ, Impreza, Legacy, WRX, Outback, Crosstrek, Ascent)
- Sales volume in 2023: 632,083 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: Subaru Corporation; headquartered in Tokyo, Japan
1. BMW
- Overall Consumer Reports score: 82 out of 100
- Consumer Reports road test score: 88 out of 100
- Consumer Reports recommended models: 12 out of 12 tested (incl. BMW 2 Series, 3 Series, X1, X5)
- Sales volume in 2023: 361,654 units (U.S. only)
- Parent company: BMW Group; headquartered in Munich, Germany
