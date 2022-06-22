How Far $50 of Gas Will Get You in Every State

The summer season has arrived, and after two long years of COVID-10 shutdowns, Americans desperately want to escape their homes and finally take a vacation. Even as the pandemic lingers, Americans will no longer be denied the annual tradition of a summer holiday.

The Vacationer.com, a vacation planning website, surveyed 1,096 American adults in March to get a handle on their leisure plans this summer. More than 80% said a trip or two was on their calendar this summer, with nearly 80% envisioning a road journey. Of those planning a car trip, about 21% said they planned to travel within 250 miles from their home. (Want to see some green space close to home? Maybe you can go to one of America’s most visited city parks.)

Of course, vacationing Americans will have to budget a lot more to fill their gas tanks this summer if their intended mode of transportation is the family auto. Inflation has hit every sector of the economy, but no item has caused as much pain as fuel prices. In some states, gas prices have skyrocketed to more than $5 a gallon. However, AAA has charted a recent moderation in gas prices – though not by much. As of June 21, AAA noted average gas prices slipped below $5 to $4.968 nationally. (See the price of this household item is soaring.)

For those planning a long car trip, how much do they need to spend to take them to their desired destination? To find how far you can travel on $50 in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed average gas prices of regular gasoline in each state as of June 14, using data from AAA. We emulated the Global Fuel Index report by Zutobi and used the U.S.’s most popular car, the Ford F-150 gas mileage of combined 25 miles per gallon — the MPG for the 2WD HEV model, the best MPG for any of the pickup’s models, based on the Department of Energy’s fuel economy data.

If your destination is within 250 miles from home, $50 may be all you need in all but 14 states. In the cheapest state for gas – Georgia – $50 will fuel you for 280.1 miles. In California, where gas prices reached $6.382 on June 21, that same $50 will pay for 195.9 miles.

But after staring at the four walls for two years, Americans are apparently eager to dig deeper into their wallets for a long-awaited road trip. (These are the most beautiful natural wonder in every state.)

Click here to see how far $50 of gas will get you in every state