The City With the Most Gun Stores in Every State

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.

While the appropriate balance between gun rights and public safety is a hot button political issue, the economics of the firearm industry are less controversial. According to The Firearm Industry Trade Association, guns and ammunition had a total economic impact of over $70.5 billion in 2021 – generating over a billion dollars in tax revenue and providing hundreds of thousands of jobs.

In every state, there are hundreds – if not thousands – of gun stores. Even in some cities, sports men and women, recreational shooters, and firearm enthusiasts have dozens of gun shops to choose from.

Using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city with the most gun stores in each state. Cities and towns in each state were ranked by the number of federally-licensed dealers or pawn brokers of firearms as of January 2022.

The city in each state with the most gun stores is not necessarily the most populous city. Large cities like Chicago and New York have stricter gun laws than many other parts of the broader state. These restrictive laws likely reduce firearm sales opportunities and may partially explain why these cities have fewer gun stores than other, smaller cities in the state. (Here is a state-by-state look at gun laws.)

Across states as a whole, the concentration of gun stores often reflects demand for firearms. The states with the fewest number of stores per capita are also typically those that, based on FBI background check data (a proxy for firearm sales), had lower volumes of gun sales in the first half of 2022. (Here is a look at the state selling the fewest guns.)

Click here to see the city with the most gun stores in every state.

Click here to read our detailed methodology.