Country-indie-pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, all of 32 years old, has rewritten the record books with her revealing, deeply personal songs.

She has released 100 songs that have charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Nine have reached No. 1 and seven others peaked at No. 2. Forty of her songs climbed into the Top 10. On Oct. 31, Swift became the first artist to claim all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week. Her single “Anti-Hero” topped the chart and remained there for four weeks. (These are the artists with the most No. 1 hits.)

Swift’s self-revealing recordings have attained platinum status 52 times and she’s won 11 Grammy Awards. As of June 14, 2022, Forbes put Swift’s personal worth at $570 million. (Swift is one of the women who have won the most Grammys of all time.)

To determine Taylor Swift’s biggest hits, 24/7 Tempo reviewed performance data on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Songs were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 100 points, a week at No. 2 worth 99 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 100 worth one point. Chart data is current through the week of Nov. 19, 2022.

Along with the release of her 11th album, “Midnights,” Swift announced a 52-date tour titled “Eras” set to launch in March – her first tour since 2018. The announcement set off a ticket-buying frenzy many have called unprecedented. Pre-sale events held by Ticketmaster were established to provide tickets for 1.5 million selected fans, but 14 million tried to buy them and some 2.4 million eventually succeeded.

Fans trying to get tickets encountered site crashes, and Ticketmaster elected to cancel the planned sale, citing ““extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.” That drew not only anger among fans but also the unwanted attention of politicians, who cited Ticketmaster for monopolistic behavior and have planned Senate hearings on the matter.