A 2002 Pileup in LA Was the Worst Car Crash in US History

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021, a 10.5% increase from the prior year. While the data shows that multi-car crashes increased by 16% in 2021, most of these have involved only a few vehicles — at least relative to the Los Angeles 2002 pileup that involved 216 vehicles, the worst in U.S. history.

Since 1990, 23 crashes involved 100 or more vehicles, based on a 24/7 Wall St. review of historical sources. Why do such car accidents occur? Notably, most of the car crashes involving such a high number of vehicles since 1990 happened between November and March. At first blush, this would indicate weather is a factor.

Conditions such as icy roads and whiteouts due to winter storms, as well as rain and thick fog, can be a factor in many accidents. In the case of the Nov. 3, 2002, crash in Los Angeles, fog was likely a factor. According to reports, shortly before 7:00 a.m., a semitrailer crashed into the center concrete divider. This began a long chain of crashes on both sides of the highway.

Most of the biggest car pileups of the last 30+ years also happened on America's interstate highway system – as did the worst crash in U.S. history. The 216-vehicle wreck occurred 25 miles south of LA, on I-710, a major north-south highway in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Fatal crashes point to one drawback of cars. Despite huge improvements in safety – anything from crash avoidance software to airbags to anti-lock brakes – humans remain vulnerable during road accidents.

While the LA crash involved the most cars, there were no reported fatalities. Forty-one people were injured, however. In other large multi-vehicle wrecks, there are often fatalities. A dust storm on Nov. 29, 1991 in Coalinga, California, contributed to a more than 100 car crash, resulting in 17 deaths and 114 injuries. In Calhoun, Tennessee, on Dec. 11, 1990, fog was a contributing factor in the 99 cars pileup, leading to 12 deaths and 42 injuries.

